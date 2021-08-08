The Public Pulse: State senators suddenly silent on free speech; keep evictions in perspective

NU, free speech
Remember the incident that occurred in August of 2017 when UNL student Kaitlyn Mullen had a table on campus recruiting new Turning Point USA (TPUSA) members? TPUSA was a conservative student organization that maintained a watchlist of leftist professors. This brought out a number of students as well as a professor and a teaching graduate student who protested against TPUSA, especially its watchlist.
Then a huge row occurred when three Nebraska state senators sent a letter to the university asking if it was hostile to conservative students. These three senators (Steve Erdman, Tom Brewer and Steve Halloran) also asked for the resignation of the teaching graduate student who called Mullen a name and gave her the middle finger. They even wrote a letter to the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE), hoping that FIRE would justify their assault on the university. FIRE responded by recommending the teaching graduate student be reinstated.
Remember how the incident produced such a national hue and cry about conservative students being denied their freedom of speech that President Trump in 2019 signed an executive order (with Mullen in attendance) stating that federal funding would be withheld from universities that infringed on freedom of speech?
Now we see Regent Jim Pillen introducing a ban on the teaching of critical race theory at the university. One would expect, of course, for the same senators to stand up in unison for freedom of speech. But not a peep is heard from any of them.
Frank Edler, Lincoln
Then, now
Congratulation to Creighton professor Daniel R. DiLeo for his cogent and concise statement of Catholic social policy (Midlands Voices, Aug. 4). He clearly articulates that as a child of God we have rights that are undeniable. So many politicians emphasize rights but ignore the second half of the equation. With rights come responsibility.
I have a right to a viable COVID vaccine. I do not have the right to make make my neighbor sick by refusing that vaccine or by refusing to wear a mask. Of course many disagree with this conclusion while claiming both to be fully Catholic or Christian, and biblically compliant. To me that is cruelly delusional, as every unvaccinated person is a potential COVID mutation incubator.
I am old enough to have seen polio vanquished. That never would have happened in our current social disarray.
James McCarthy, Omaha
Evictions
The national press has made much of the expiration of the ban on evictions. The temporary ban was probably proper, but when this temporary ban expired, it was a return to “normal,” not the end of civilization as we know it.
And there are procedures for cases where a tenant is unjustifiably evicted.
James E. Burns, Omaha
Sound school policy
Thank you, Westside Superintendent Mike Lucas and the Board of Education, for making a very sound choice for the beginning of this school year. As grandparents of a kindergartener and a preschooler, we applaud your willingness to support the CDC, Dr. James Lawler at UNMC and many pediatric physicians. Now the principals, teachers aides and support staff will once again need to monitor the children and we know that is sometimes a difficult task.
We as grandparents will encourage our granddaughters to cooperate each day, and we will be putting on our masks for the common good. If this process prevents just one case of COVID, Westside has done their part.
Dee Ebel and Gerry Rathouz, Omaha
Teacher obligation
I agree with teachers and others who do not want anyone to interfere with their freedom of choice. They have every right to refuse to be vaccinated. We all have the right to take chances, as long as we are the only ones who’ll pay. We can choose to race in the Daytona 500, or parachute out of a perfectly good airplane just for the fun of it, even though those activities are clearly more dangerous than others.
That is not the case here. Unvaccinated teachers and others who may be infected with the extremely contagious delta variant of COVID-19 are not only risking their own health and safety. They are also risking the health, safety and lives of the children they want to teach, as well as their families. The price of their choice must be their own. They may not also make others pay for their reckless choice — especially their young charges. They do not have a right to potentially infect children because they choose to take chances with their own lives.
The science is clear. But if teachers choose to ignore scientists who have spent their lives and stake their own reputations on information about this disease, the teachers’ ability to teach science to children is also in question.
Rheta Johnson, Lincoln
Threat to athletics
What’s to stop a billionaire from opening a lemonade stand and paying football players a large sum of money to endorse the enterprise? Of course they happen to attend the college that he favors. How will it not start an “I can pay more than you” contest? How will this not destroy college athletics? The team with the richest supporters will have the best team.
Edward A. Tusa, Omaha
Two great Nebraskans
I am a longtime subscriber to the OWH and have enjoyed the recent articles about the restoration of Dr. Susan LaFlesche Picotte’s hospital (particularly Paul Hammel’s article on Aug. 2). Your readers should know that the John G. Neihardt State Historic Site in Bancroft, Neb., has Dr. Susan’s artifacts on display while the hospital is being renovated. It is fascinating to see one great Nebraskan’s work alongside the work of another great Nebraskan. I encourage your readers to visit!
Marjorie Johnson, Fremont, Neb.
Middle class, fairness
For decades we have spent trillions of dollars on foreign wars and allowing the 1%, which includes big business, to avoid taxes through loopholes. It’s time the middle class, through its labor and taxes, gets some of the money. Just remember, its the middle class that made the 1% wealthy. As a Army veteran I was willing to give my life for our country.
Peter I. Gigliam, Omaha
Show respect
I’m a fairly new subscriber to the OWH only recently reading faithfully due to the isolation of 2020 and a desire to be more intentional about how I read the news. I’ve found the articles and reporting to be helpful in keeping a sense of the Public Pulse and publishing a variety of views (most notably in the editorials). I have been disappointed by the tone and content of the comments that pile up in the online edition.
I get that we are in a polarized era of politics and that COVID itself is a topic with as many opinions as people in the conversation. But when did we embrace the ideal of words without consequences?
If you’re looking for civil discourse the internet is not the place to find it, but why are we accepting such a low bar? Imagine a space where people asked questions (not in the vein of “Did your lobotomy go well, Jack?”) and welcomed thoughtful interaction with the topic at hand.
Now more than ever, maturity and respect are needed in hard conversations, and those are qualities that Nebraskans would be proud of.
Becky Swanberg, Omaha
Creative infrastructure
After reading about the Omaha company turning recycled plastic into lumbar (“Plan to make lumber from plastic could have global reach,” July 30 news article), I was wondering if these plastic products could help replace some of the aging bridges in Nebraska. Sound crazy? The U.S. Army has been using bridges made completely from recycled plastic for railroads and tanks since 2009. The resulting spans are known for their strength, durability and low maintenance. Locomotives and 70-ton M1A1 Abrams tanks weigh more than civilian semi-trucks and have proven the bridge performance.
According to the National Bridge Inventory, Nebraska has over 1,300 bridges classified as “structurally deficient.” Most are rural short-span structures similar to the tank bridges at Fort Bragg and Fort Eustis. With the rising cost of steel and the ongoing political debate over infrastructure issues, Nebraska could demonstrate innovation and leadership by using our own plastic waste as a home-grown infrastructure solution for other states to follow.