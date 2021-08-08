The Public Pulse: State senators suddenly silent on free speech; keep evictions in perspective

I get that we are in a polarized era of politics and that COVID itself is a topic with as many opinions as people in the conversation. But when did we embrace the ideal of words without consequences?

If you’re looking for civil discourse the internet is not the place to find it, but why are we accepting such a low bar? Imagine a space where people asked questions (not in the vein of “Did your lobotomy go well, Jack?”) and welcomed thoughtful interaction with the topic at hand.

Now more than ever, maturity and respect are needed in hard conversations, and those are qualities that Nebraskans would be proud of.

Becky Swanberg, Omaha

Creative infrastructure

After reading about the Omaha company turning recycled plastic into lumbar (“Plan to make lumber from plastic could have global reach,” July 30 news article), I was wondering if these plastic products could help replace some of the aging bridges in Nebraska. Sound crazy? The U.S. Army has been using bridges made completely from recycled plastic for railroads and tanks since 2009. The resulting spans are known for their strength, durability and low maintenance. Locomotives and 70-ton M1A1 Abrams tanks weigh more than civilian semi-trucks and have proven the bridge performance.