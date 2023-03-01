





Clouded sense of morality

Some Nebraska senators have introduced bills that want to take us back to the “good old days” when voting was meant for select persons, when gay and trans people stayed out of the public consciousness, when women naturally forfeited their independence upon unplanned pregnancies, and when drag racing (not drag) was the actual fear on the streets.

I do not understand why these senators feel they must close off society to certain folks and to ideas as basic as liberty. Their sense of morality seems to be clouded in controlling others. Their anxieties about a modern, more egalitarian world are pushing them to steer Nebraska backward into the 19th century.

As we approach legislative debates on some of these bills, I hope the remainder of our elected senators will step up, correct course, and save us from a return to the past.

Michael Daugherty, Omaha

Bus options

Kudo’s to Mark Greenwell on his commentary “Amazing bus alternative” (Pulse, Feb. 14). Picture this bus or the ORBT leaving the Elkhorn and Gretna areas and heading east down Pacific, Dodge, Blondo, Maple, Fort, etc. Why not redesign the interiors on the ORBT buses? It would be cheaper than this white elephant the city is pursuing.

Tom Dahulick, Omaha

Streetcar cost amazes

It’s amazing to watch a $300 million streetcar plan balloon into a $440 million streetcar plan under so many smart people.

Terry White, Omaha

Millard levy override

In 2018, Millard Public Schools made a deal with Millard residents: Give us the authority to raise the levy 9 cents over the limit, and we promise we will only use what we must to support our teachers and programs. It was the first time the district had ever had a levy override, and voters gave their approval.

We met that promise. Five years later, the board has never authorized more than 4.07 cents. In other words, the most the district has used is 45% percent of the levy override. The levy override has created stability for Millard and opportunity for our students.

For Millard taxpayers, this is about a return on investment, specifically, your neighborhoods. One of the bedrocks of Millard’s Board of Education has been a fiscally conservative approach to excellence. During my time as superintendent, I was always very grateful for that. The board understands the investment needed to give students a world-class education. They know that desirable schools mean high-demand neighborhoods with solid property values. Millard educates 7% of the students in the state, yet 40% of this year’s National Merit semi-finalists and nearly 25% of the Advanced Placement Scholars came from Millard. This is no coincidence. This is the return on investment that taxpayers have afforded Millard students.

I went to school in Millard, came back to teach, was honored to serve as superintendent, and I continue to live in Millard today. I am grateful for the amazing teachers and staff who gave my own children a rock solid education and a wonderful place to grow up. I am confident the district is moving in the right direction, and I will support the continuation of the levy override to keep our community strong because I am #Proud2bMPS.

Jim Sutfin, Ed.D., Omaha

Retired superintendent of Millard Public Schools

Courageous cheerleader

The article about Katrina Kohel from Morrill High School participating solo at state in cheerleading was really heartwarming. I want to congratulate Katrina on her gutsy decision. You gained the support and admiration from other cheerleaders, attendees and OWH readers.

You are an amazing young woman and high school senior who participates in many activities. You have great future plans and I am sure this experience will serve you well as you meet new challenges.

Well done.

Kathryn M. Zielinski, Omaha

EV battery plant

On Feb. 14, the Omaha World-Herald ran a story regarding a joint venture between Ford Motor Company and a Chinese company to build an EV battery plant in Michigan. You cannot tell me that Ford Motor Company could not have located an American company to be part of this joint venture. It is no wonder that Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin dropped out of the race due to the partial ownership of this plant by the Chinese. How ridiculous and disgusting is this fact that we continue to allow the Chinese access to our country and to continue our dependence on China for the production of products such as EV batteries. Why didn’t Ford Motor Company solely handle this project and, if additional funding would have been required, possibly use government incentives to complete this project without Chinese intervention?

Dan Zack, Omaha

Military status in limbo

I read with great disgust how in America, the members of the National Guard and other government workers and military members who refused to get vaccinated are having to fight to get reinstated and have their records expunged. As a Vietnam veteran, I am ashamed of our president and country for their treatment. Of those who refused to get the mandated COVID shots, I guess rights only apply if you fall in line. What happened to freedom of choice?

Mervin Vannier, Omaha

Light and noise pollution

Driving home on West Dodge late on a winter night, I saw stores and office buildings (some still under construction) ablaze with lights. Working hours were long over. Our nights are filled with light, and noise has displaced silence in areas formerly quiet.

Light and noise pollution creates problems for ourselves and for animals. Too much bright light at night can interfere with pollination, causes the death of migrating birds and has been associated with human ailments. The noise of tourists in national parks has been proven to disrupt the lives of predatory animals. And it’s getting worse.

The sensory pollution we have created drowns out the cues other animals need to survive. Ninety-nine percent of Americans and Europeans live in light-polluted areas. The annual light beams of the “Tribute in Light” memorializing 9/11 interfere with the migration of over a million songbirds, and the red warning lights on communication towers cause the deaths of seven million birds annually. The worldwide reduction of insects, including pollinators, is probably due, in part, to our light pollution. We are creating an era of biological annihilations similar to the five great periods of extinction in prehistory.

Scientists have noted that we could greatly reduce these problems by careful selection of the color and intensity of the lights we use and by thoughtful reduction of the noise we produce — even asking tourists to lower their voices has helped in some state parks. It will take thought and accommodations on our part, but we must be aware of the problem first.

Gary Jones, Omaha