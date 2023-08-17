Let professionals teach

During public comment at a Papillion La Vista Community Schools board meeting, I shared my gratitude for our teachers. Our educators are professionally trained and have dedicated their careers to learning what is best for our children and how to support them in all areas. That is why it is disheartening to hear certain local school boards and State Board of Education members broadly make horrific and unfounded accusations against our teachers and librarians.

As many involved parents know, these accusations are absurd. My experience with public education has been one of complete transparency and open communication. Parents and community members currently have opportunities to review curriculum, tour schools, suggest policy revisions and receive regular communications from their district. We already have the right and ability to be involved with our children’s education. Pushing such fear-based distrust in our educators and public education system is dividing our communities. If you are still in doubt and are able to, get involved! Seek out PTO opportunities, attend school board meetings and inquire about existing policies regarding involvement in education practices.

Lisa Kuechenmeister, La Vista

If private schools closed

In response to Larry Rudolph's ("Private schools support") hypothetical of what would happen if the private schools in Nebraska all closed, the answer is simple, the public schools in Nebraska would open their doors and without question accept all of these children. Accept them regardless of race or creed or ability to pay. That is the job of the public schools. But let’s be honest, the private schools in Nebraska are not gonna close and I grow tired of this “what if.” If they did close, our public schools would be strained, but the classroom teachers in our public schools would teach them all. Each and every student.

Dennis Gehringer, Omaha

Schools, petitions and taxes

I worked as an OPS paraprofessional for 14 years. I refused to sign the petition for Bill 753.

Until parents teach their children how to behave, have respect for teachers and education, throwing more money at the problems is not going to help.

Kathe Strand ("Fixing things") said in the Public Pulse that the bill gives tax credits to the wealthy. My friends who send their children to a Christian schools are not wealthy. They want an educational experience that teaches reading, writing and arithmetic. One that doesn’t go against their moral and Bible beliefs. They sacrifice to pay for their children’s education. They don’t buy name-brand shoes and clothes. They pack lunches, don’t eat out, shop clearance and have basic TV packages.

Some Pulse writers complained about paying school tax. School taxes provide the education needed to be a doctor, nurse, scientist, plumber, electrician mechanic, grocery manager etc. Some of these people, I am sure, these writers have used to their benefit.

Mary Andrews, Omaha



Do your own thinking

To all of you who support former President Trump and plan to vote for him despite the charges against him, ask yourself:

1. First, if you are not afraid of a few facts, read the indictment. Substitute "Biden" for "Trump" (or "Defendant") and then honestly say that is not criminal behavior. You can't!

2. If this is a Democratic witch hunt, why were all but one witness to the House Jan. 6 Committee former Trump officials and/or Republicans, and all of those cited in the indictment Republicans?

3. If you believe Trump's "B.S." — the characterization by Trump's former attorney general, William Barr — legal theory that Vice President Mike Pence had the constitutional authority to change the election results, why is Trump running so hard to be president? After all, Vice President Kamala Harris can merely declare Biden reelected. Why? Because Trump doesn't believe it and he can make hundreds of millions of dollars fleecing you.

4. Why can you not distinguish what Trump did from Biden's unelected kid who had no government role?

5. Why are you so willing to sacrifice the Constitution and our democracy for this wannabe dictator who seems to care nothing for you or the country?

Wake up. Time to do your own thinking.

Ron Cronkhite, Omaha

Ricketts and Trump

As quoted in the Aug. 6 World-Herald, Sen. Ricketts wants to "help restore integrity to the justice system." Then he goes on to discount the multiple indictments against Donald Trump for his multiple attempts to overthrow the 2020 election and his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, among other actions. In fact, Ricketts says that these indictments are "nothing but an egregious act of election interference...from crooked Joe Biden..."

It is disappointing but not surprising that Sen. Ricketts is joining in the Republican Party's attempt to set up a smokescreen around the Justice Department's effort to hold Trump responsible for subverting American democracy. Throwing up things like "violation of free speech" and Hunter Biden's possible crimes (investigate him, but don't pretend that his behavior rises to the level of Trump's betrayal of the oath he took on his inauguration day) are disingenuous if not dishonest.

On Jan. 6, both Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell stood in the Capitol and stated that Donald Trump was responsible for the destruction and mob behavior of that day. Now they and many Republicans who prefer holding on to their power rather than speaking the truth about Donald Trump are pretending that his being indicted is a perversion of justice. The real perversion is the failure of Republican Party leaders, and our senator, to speak plainly about the purported leader of their party who is clearly a threat to our democratic process.

