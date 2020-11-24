The Public Pulse: Stop with needless insults; Health mandates vital; Protests mistaken

Stop with the needless insults

Kay Rizzo-Wise’s Pulse letter equating the votes against changing the state Constitution to prohibit slavery as a punishment to systemic racism made me think of the line from the third Harry Potter movie: “Once again you have put your keen and penetrating mind to the task and as usual come to the wrong conclusion.”

If a warehouse burns down in Omaha, the cause is not necessarily arson. It could be a lightning strike, a gas leak or any of several other possibilities. That about a third of Nebraska voters opted against changing the state Constitution does not mean they are racist. It could simply mean that the voters thought that we have more important matters to address than an archaic law that is not being applied. Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar.

For the record, I voted in favor of the change. I just think it is long past time that we stop calling people with whom we disagree racists, Nazis or fascists just because they have a different point of view.

Jeff Levine, South Sioux City, Neb.

Health mandates are vital

In response to “Mandate only at lowest levels” by Steven Wiseman in the Nov. 22 Pulse: