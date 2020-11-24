The Public Pulse: Stop with needless insults; Health mandates vital; Protests mistaken

Stop with the needless insults
Kay Rizzo-Wise’s Pulse letter equating the votes against changing the state Constitution to prohibit slavery as a punishment to systemic racism made me think of the line from the third Harry Potter movie: “Once again you have put your keen and penetrating mind to the task and as usual come to the wrong conclusion.”
If a warehouse burns down in Omaha, the cause is not necessarily arson. It could be a lightning strike, a gas leak or any of several other possibilities. That about a third of Nebraska voters opted against changing the state Constitution does not mean they are racist. It could simply mean that the voters thought that we have more important matters to address than an archaic law that is not being applied. Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar.
For the record, I voted in favor of the change. I just think it is long past time that we stop calling people with whom we disagree racists, Nazis or fascists just because they have a different point of view.
Jeff Levine, South Sioux City, Neb.
Health mandates are vital
In response to “Mandate only at lowest levels” by Steven Wiseman in the Nov. 22 Pulse:
Claiming it’s unnecessary for state or federal governments to declare mask mandates because our ancestors didn’t react the same way to cholera, is, well, ridiculous. Do you know what else our ancestors didn’t have in the U.S. in the 1800’s when cholera first showed it’s ugly face? Over 300 million more people; that’s an increase of over 100 people per square mile. Easy modes of transportation, such as cars, trains and planes, to spread disease in and out of your little village. Twenty-first century scientific knowledge on germ theory. And, oh yeah, Fox News. That’s probably the biggest difference.
Let’s let the public health leaders determine the best way to stop this pandemic and maybe you should stop thinking that this is all a left-wing plot to undermine your rights.
Marj Plumb, DrPH, Omaha
Protests are mistaken
I find it disgusting that there are protests regarding the recent shooting by a Omaha police officer when all of the details regarding this event have not yet been released by the Omaha Police Department. Have we so much disgust and mistrust of our police officers that we need to jump to conclusions that have not yet been verified? Give me a break!
Daniel Zack, Omaha
Farewell to Trump
Soon after people danced in the streets they can celebrate again on Thanksgiving, giving thanks that there will finally be an end to Trump’s 20,000 documented and fact-checked lies, his chaotic and failed foreign policy based on saber-rattling and ego (North Korea never denuclearized), racist dog-whistles that were heard so clearly by Stormfront, the KKK and the Daily Stormer who openly celebrated his election; uncontrolled tweet-storms, attacks on anyone who dared to criticize him, ignoring subpoenas, and preference for trade wars over diplomacy.
He ignored climate scientists and his own military, which have issued warnings for years; demeaned or betrayed our allies such as the Kurds; saw all events only through the lens of his own self-glorification, admired authoritarians who flattered him, attacked the free press for reporting what he says -to the point where his followers reject solid facts, and reversed environmental protections: National Geographic kept a list which topped 100.
He appointed more ABA-unqualified judges than any previous president, failed to fight back against Putin’s cyberwar, which Russia is winning by setting house against house to the dismay of our military and security professionals; and, comparing our pandemic death rates to others (4% of world population, 25% of cases) his incompetence could be considered responsible for about 100,000 unnecessary deaths.
And he left us with a parting gift of distrust of voting and thoughts of armed insurrection. Recovery will be difficult.
Jim Bechtel, Omaha
Freedom of speech
DJ’s Dugout owners can’t be too intelligent, firing a waitress for expressing her opinion of Gov. Ricketts not wearing a mask.
I don’t think Gov. Ricketts is thinking very clear either. COVID doesn’t carry a tape measure (6 feet) or a stop watch (15 minutes). I agree that he should set a better example.
I imagine there are a lot of people think firing a waitress for expressing her opinion is not good practice. She is working and taking college classes to make a better life for herself and her daughter. I hope she finds a better employer next time.
Kent Dorste, Auburn, Neb.
