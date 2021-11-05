The Public Pulse: Stop with the time changes; Support the Huskers

Isn’t it interesting that the liberal, mostly Democrats, say “my body, my choice” when discussing abortion but change it to the so-called vaccine that some don’t want, and there is no choice; it’s mandatory.

Shirley Morris, Omaha

Yes to price controls

As Americans we live in a capitalist society. Everyone knows most companies and corporations want to make a profit every year. After President Biden’s spending package is approved, prices will continue to rise sharply. Financially, the middle class will be hurt the hardest. As a nation, we have there before. So, now is the time Congress must enact a “price and rent freeze” as they did years ago.

Peter I. Giglia, Omaha

Immigration crisis

It’s bad enough that we are allowing thousands upon thousands of illegal immigrants to enter and to stay in our country thanks to Joe Biden. But to add insult to injury, our incompetent president, along with his pandering bunch of corrupt progressives, now want to give millions of dollars to these immigrants who broke our laws to get into this country to begin with.