The Public Pulse: Stopping the start of Congress; Praise of resolve; Remembering Neihardt







Partisan clown show

The frustrating exercise that we watched in the House of Representatives in regard to choosing our next speaker is a prime example of some of the things we need to fix in our electoral and governing processes.

First, the debacle of choosing a speaker shows how the Nebraska Legislature’s nearly century-old process of picking speakers through a secret ballot does away with the partisan clown show that we have seen in Washington, D.C. Is it really wiser for us to change our rules so we have to go through the same party purity tests and shenanigans we are seeing in D.C.?

Secondly, if the House used the same method that we use in 48 states for electing our president, and others, through a plurality voting system, our speaker would be Hakeem Jeffries. This is just another example of how our system of government could function better using a ranked choice voting system and again move us further away from a partisan system that has our representatives fearful of their party and anxious about being challenged in their next primary.

Contact your legislator and tell them that you support the secret ballot for choosing the Speaker of the Nebraska Legislature and you encourage them to support passing ranked choice voting in Nebraska.

Wesley Dodge, Omaha

Tax policies

Once they manage the task of electing a speaker, House Republicans have set themselves two main objectives: These are weakening the House Ethics Office and reducing funding for the beleaguered Internal Revenue Service. So much for law and order. The first is a travesty and invites ever higher levels of political corruption. The second continues a decades-long Republican quest to gut our tax authority in order to reduce scrutiny of corporate and wealthy individual filings. Some estimates have it that we lose half a trillion dollars a year due to tax evasion and dodgy tax avoidance on the part of these two groups. Who pays for this shortfall? The rest of us. After these two pressing items are addressed, the House will get on with its important work for the American people of investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Committee and Hunter Biden’s laptop. If this weren’t so sad, it would be ludicrous.

Peter Gadzinski, Omaha

Remembering Neihardt

Recent discussions of test score results and criteria for the next Nebraska Board of Education Commissioner and OPS Superintendent have revealed a desire for someone experienced in education, rural and urban issues and who can also represent the local culture.

My nominee was a farmhand, writer, poet, editor, country school teacher, college professor, mystic, athlete and outdoorsman. He taught himself Greek at 16 when he graduated from college so he could write about the “journey of the human spirit”, which took 27 years. He could rip a deck of cards in half and lived through WWI, WWII, the Korean War and the Vietnam conflict.

To his end, youth were at his feet, listening!

He began his 1921 acceptance speech, as being honored as the state and nation’s first poet laureate, by defining education. He said “were the definition, that I hold, my own, I would not presume to offer it here; but I need only find the proper words with which to express the common opinion of many seers in many times and countries; and this, unfortunately, seems now to be necessary, for we have been living in one of the most materialistic ages that have been known, and of the many ideals that have suffered, that of education has not suffered least. I would say education is fundamentally a spiritual process.”

Though no longer here, I’d say John Neihardt very notably walked the walk and talked the talk, and set a “high-criteria bar of educational excellence” worth considering, exploring and aspiring towards, in future hiring.

Randy Lukasiewicz, Omaha

Streetcar thoughts

After paying my property taxes and re-registering my pickup truck for the year, I thought what we really need out here in west Omaha is a streetcar. Then I hit another axle-busting pot hole. Then I thought of what should we name the streetcar.

Michael O’Keefe, Omaha

Praise of resolve

“History does not repeat itself, but it does rhyme.” December 29 were the days of both the 2022 Russian missile barrage slamming the Ukraine and the heaviest German Luftwaffe firebombing of London in 1940. Both attacks were largely focused on civilian targets, presumably to crush the morale of the defiant population. Leaders of each country being attacked praised their citizens’ response and fostered their resolve. The U.S. had not entered either war, but was openly supporting defense against the aggressors. Congressional funding of our military is particularly critical as it aids Ukraine and discourages other such aggressors. May it draw combat to a close more quickly than in the 1940s, and empower the people of Ukraine and Russia to a mutually confident future.

James A. (Jim) Carroll, Omaha