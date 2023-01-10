 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Public Pulse: Stopping the start of Congress; Praise of resolve; Remembering Neihardt

  • 0



Partisan clown show

The frustrating exercise that we watched in the House of Representatives in regard to choosing our next speaker is a prime example of some of the things we need to fix in our electoral and governing processes.

First, the debacle of choosing a speaker shows how the Nebraska Legislature’s nearly century-old process of picking speakers through a secret ballot does away with the partisan clown show that we have seen in Washington, D.C. Is it really wiser for us to change our rules so we have to go through the same party purity tests and shenanigans we are seeing in D.C.?

Secondly, if the House used the same method that we use in 48 states for electing our president, and others, through a plurality voting system, our speaker would be Hakeem Jeffries. This is just another example of how our system of government could function better using a ranked choice voting system and again move us further away from a partisan system that has our representatives fearful of their party and anxious about being challenged in their next primary.

People are also reading…

Contact your legislator and tell them that you support the secret ballot for choosing the Speaker of the Nebraska Legislature and you encourage them to support passing ranked choice voting in Nebraska.

Wesley Dodge, Omaha

Tax policies

Once they manage the task of electing a speaker, House Republicans have set themselves two main objectives: These are weakening the House Ethics Office and reducing funding for the beleaguered Internal Revenue Service. So much for law and order. The first is a travesty and invites ever higher levels of political corruption. The second continues a decades-long Republican quest to gut our tax authority in order to reduce scrutiny of corporate and wealthy individual filings. Some estimates have it that we lose half a trillion dollars a year due to tax evasion and dodgy tax avoidance on the part of these two groups. Who pays for this shortfall? The rest of us. After these two pressing items are addressed, the House will get on with its important work for the American people of investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Committee and Hunter Biden’s laptop. If this weren’t so sad, it would be ludicrous.

Peter Gadzinski, Omaha

Remembering Neihardt

Recent discussions of test score results and criteria for the next Nebraska Board of Education Commissioner and OPS Superintendent have revealed a desire for someone experienced in education, rural and urban issues and who can also represent the local culture.

My nominee was a farmhand, writer, poet, editor, country school teacher, college professor, mystic, athlete and outdoorsman. He taught himself Greek at 16 when he graduated from college so he could write about the “journey of the human spirit”, which took 27 years. He could rip a deck of cards in half and lived through WWI, WWII, the Korean War and the Vietnam conflict.

To his end, youth were at his feet, listening!

He began his 1921 acceptance speech, as being honored as the state and nation’s first poet laureate, by defining education. He said “were the definition, that I hold, my own, I would not presume to offer it here; but I need only find the proper words with which to express the common opinion of many seers in many times and countries; and this, unfortunately, seems now to be necessary, for we have been living in one of the most materialistic ages that have been known, and of the many ideals that have suffered, that of education has not suffered least. I would say education is fundamentally a spiritual process.”

Though no longer here, I’d say John Neihardt very notably walked the walk and talked the talk, and set a “high-criteria bar of educational excellence” worth considering, exploring and aspiring towards, in future hiring.

Randy Lukasiewicz, Omaha

Streetcar thoughts

After paying my property taxes and re-registering my pickup truck for the year, I thought what we really need out here in west Omaha is a streetcar. Then I hit another axle-busting pot hole. Then I thought of what should we name the streetcar.

Michael O’Keefe, Omaha

OWH Public Pulse December 2022

The Public Pulse: Wounded veterans; Nebraska values; On Medicare Advantage
Letters

The Public Pulse: Wounded veterans; Nebraska values; On Medicare Advantage

  • 0

Wounded veterans need suitable housing to fit their needs, Pulse writer says.

The Public Pulse: Readers weigh in on Pillen's campaign promises
Letters

The Public Pulse: Readers weigh in on Pillen's campaign promises

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers respond to Gov-elect Jim Pillen's top priorities for his administration.

The Public Pulse: Streetcars expensive and limited; Respect others' beliefs
Letters

The Public Pulse: Streetcars expensive and limited; Respect others' beliefs

  • Updated
  • 0

Streetcars are expensive and have very limited utility, Pulse writers say.

The Public Pulse: Regarding religion; Victimhood and religion; Streetcar money
Letters

The Public Pulse: Regarding religion; Victimhood and religion; Streetcar money

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers give their thoughts on imposing religious beliefs upon others.

The Public Pulse: The best gifts; Congrats and kudos
Letters

The Public Pulse: The best gifts; Congrats and kudos

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer reminds us that kindness is the best gift to give.

The Public Pulse: Cold-hearted Christmas; Increased streetcar costs; Letter response
Letters

The Public Pulse: Cold-hearted Christmas; Increased streetcar costs; Letter response

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers question the timing of tenants forced to evacuate the Legacy Crossing apartment complex.

The Public Pulse: Conspiracy and lies; More important than a streetcar
Letters

The Public Pulse: Conspiracy and lies; More important than a streetcar

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says former President Trump needs to be held accountable for his wrongs.

The Public Pulse: Property tax statements; Restaurant tax revenue; Dysfunctional party
Letters

The Public Pulse: Property tax statements; Restaurant tax revenue; Dysfunctional party

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer offers a solution to the local high property tax problem.

The Public Pulse: Property tax statements; Praise for Ricketts; Thanks for the help
Letters

The Public Pulse: Property tax statements; Praise for Ricketts; Thanks for the help

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer laments about local property tax increases in Omaha.

The Public Pulse: Improving quality of life; Informative article; Confronting antisemitism
Letters

The Public Pulse: Improving quality of life; Informative article; Confronting antisemitism

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer is thankful for access to palliative care.

The Public Pulse: Catholic understanding of gender; Choosing to live; God-given gifts
Letters

The Public Pulse: Catholic understanding of gender; Choosing to live; God-given gifts

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer does not agree with the revised policy on gender for Omaha's Catholic schools.

The Public Pulse: Remembering Mike Leach; OPS transportation; Taxes and streetcars
Letters

The Public Pulse: Remembering Mike Leach; OPS transportation; Taxes and streetcars

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer laments on the passing of Mississippi State coach Mike Leach.

The Public Pulse: Revolving door of coaches; Political gold; Alternative to streetcars
Letters

The Public Pulse: Revolving door of coaches; Political gold; Alternative to streetcars

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says that the past Nebraska coaches may not be the problem with Husker football.

The Public Pulse: Ricketts commitment to Nebraskans; On Brittney Griner's release; Bet on it
Letters

The Public Pulse: Ricketts commitment to Nebraskans; On Brittney Griner's release; Bet on it

  • Updated
  • 0

Ricketts tenure as Governor, and his past and present interest in serving in the U.S. Senate, is indicative of his commitment to public service and the people of Nebraska, Pulse writer says.

The Public Pulse: Streetcar alternatives; Affordable housing; Congrats Mav hockey
Letters

The Public Pulse: Streetcar alternatives; Affordable housing; Congrats Mav hockey

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer weighs in on alternatives to the streetcar plan.

The Public Pulse: On broadband maps; Make mansion a money maker; Unbelievable performance
Letters

The Public Pulse: On broadband maps; Make mansion a money maker; Unbelievable performance

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers say it is necessary to correct broadband map imperfections so that Nebraska can receive maximum federal funding.

The Public Pulse: Going through the motions; Differing opinions; Kerrey-Nelson Dinner
Letters

The Public Pulse: Going through the motions; Differing opinions; Kerrey-Nelson Dinner

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers give their thoughts on the application process for filling Sasse's senate seat.

The Public Pulse: Filling Sasse's seat; Christmas in downtown Omaha; DeColdest departure
Letters

The Public Pulse: Filling Sasse's seat; Christmas in downtown Omaha; DeColdest departure

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers sound off on applicants to fill Ben Sasse's seat in the U.S. Senate.

The Public Pulse: Nebraska Diaper Bank; Trump and the Constitution; Wrong day for football
Letters

The Public Pulse: Nebraska Diaper Bank; Trump and the Constitution; Wrong day for football

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer praises the volunteers at the Nebraska Diaper Bank.

The Public Pulse: Timely access to care; Letter to Matt Rhule; Frightening traffic fatality stats
Letters

The Public Pulse: Timely access to care; Letter to Matt Rhule; Frightening traffic fatality stats

  • Updated
  • 0

Timely access to care is not always possible due to prior authorization policies, Pulse writer says.

The Public Pulse: More moderate Dems?; Thoughts on Gov. Ricketts; Turning a blind eye
Letters

The Public Pulse: More moderate Dems?; Thoughts on Gov. Ricketts; Turning a blind eye

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says former U.S. Sen. Bob Kerrey has not been involved in the day-to-day knowledge or operation of the Democratic Party in Nebraska in recent years.

The Public Pulse: Reminiscing on OWH paper carriers; Proposed lake update; Let’s discuss
Letters

The Public Pulse: Reminiscing on OWH paper carriers; Proposed lake update; Let’s discuss

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer reminisces on the old school World-Herald paper carriers.

The Public Pulse: Hefty coaching contract; Where's the beef?; Lunar dust
Letters

The Public Pulse: Hefty coaching contract; Where's the beef?; Lunar dust

  • Updated
  • 0

No collegiate athletic coach should ever be paid more than the university's highest paid teacher, Pulse writer says.

The Public Pulse: UPRR union negotiations; Voter ID will help nip it; Coaches' contracts
Letters

The Public Pulse: UPRR union negotiations; Voter ID will help nip it; Coaches' contracts

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer wants UPRR to recognize its essential workers and provide a small amount of paid sick leave for them to take care of themselves or their families. 

Praise of resolve

“History does not repeat itself, but it does rhyme.” December 29 were the days of both the 2022 Russian missile barrage slamming the Ukraine and the heaviest German Luftwaffe firebombing of London in 1940. Both attacks were largely focused on civilian targets, presumably to crush the morale of the defiant population. Leaders of each country being attacked praised their citizens’ response and fostered their resolve. The U.S. had not entered either war, but was openly supporting defense against the aggressors. Congressional funding of our military is particularly critical as it aids Ukraine and discourages other such aggressors. May it draw combat to a close more quickly than in the 1940s, and empower the people of Ukraine and Russia to a mutually confident future.

James A. (Jim) Carroll, Omaha

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert