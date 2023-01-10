The Public Pulse: Stopping the start of Congress; Praise of resolve; Remembering Neihardt

Partisan clown show
The frustrating exercise that we watched in the House of Representatives in regard to choosing our next speaker is a prime example of some of the things we need to fix in our electoral and governing processes.
First, the debacle of choosing a speaker shows how the Nebraska Legislature’s nearly century-old process of picking speakers through a secret ballot does away with the partisan clown show that we have seen in Washington, D.C. Is it really wiser for us to change our rules so we have to go through the same party purity tests and shenanigans we are seeing in D.C.?
Secondly, if the House used the same method that we use in 48 states for electing our president, and others, through a plurality voting system, our speaker would be Hakeem Jeffries. This is just another example of how our system of government could function better using a ranked choice voting system and again move us further away from a partisan system that has our representatives fearful of their party and anxious about being challenged in their next primary.
People are also reading…
Contact your legislator and tell them that you support the secret ballot for choosing the Speaker of the Nebraska Legislature and you encourage them to support passing ranked choice voting in Nebraska.
Wesley Dodge, Omaha
Tax policies
Once they manage the task of electing a speaker, House Republicans have set themselves two main objectives: These are weakening the House Ethics Office and reducing funding for the beleaguered Internal Revenue Service. So much for law and order. The first is a travesty and invites ever higher levels of political corruption. The second continues a decades-long Republican quest to gut our tax authority in order to reduce scrutiny of corporate and wealthy individual filings. Some estimates have it that we lose half a trillion dollars a year due to tax evasion and dodgy tax avoidance on the part of these two groups. Who pays for this shortfall? The rest of us. After these two pressing items are addressed, the House will get on with its important work for the American people of investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Committee and Hunter Biden’s laptop. If this weren’t so sad, it would be ludicrous.
Peter Gadzinski, Omaha
Remembering Neihardt
Recent discussions of test score results and criteria for the next Nebraska Board of Education Commissioner and OPS Superintendent have revealed a desire for someone experienced in education, rural and urban issues and who can also represent the local culture.
My nominee was a farmhand, writer, poet, editor, country school teacher, college professor, mystic, athlete and outdoorsman. He taught himself Greek at 16 when he graduated from college so he could write about the “journey of the human spirit”, which took 27 years. He could rip a deck of cards in half and lived through WWI, WWII, the Korean War and the Vietnam conflict.
To his end, youth were at his feet, listening!
He began his 1921 acceptance speech, as being honored as the state and nation’s first poet laureate, by defining education. He said “were the definition, that I hold, my own, I would not presume to offer it here; but I need only find the proper words with which to express the common opinion of many seers in many times and countries; and this, unfortunately, seems now to be necessary, for we have been living in one of the most materialistic ages that have been known, and of the many ideals that have suffered, that of education has not suffered least. I would say education is fundamentally a spiritual process.”
Though no longer here, I’d say John Neihardt very notably walked the walk and talked the talk, and set a “high-criteria bar of educational excellence” worth considering, exploring and aspiring towards, in future hiring.
Randy Lukasiewicz, Omaha
Streetcar thoughts
After paying my property taxes and re-registering my pickup truck for the year, I thought what we really need out here in west Omaha is a streetcar. Then I hit another axle-busting pot hole. Then I thought of what should we name the streetcar.
Michael O’Keefe, Omaha
OWH Public Pulse December 2022
Wounded veterans need suitable housing to fit their needs, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writers respond to Gov-elect Jim Pillen's top priorities for his administration.
Streetcars are expensive and have very limited utility, Pulse writers say.
Pulse writers give their thoughts on imposing religious beliefs upon others.
Pulse writer reminds us that kindness is the best gift to give.
Pulse writers question the timing of tenants forced to evacuate the Legacy Crossing apartment complex.
Pulse writer says former President Trump needs to be held accountable for his wrongs.
Pulse writer offers a solution to the local high property tax problem.
Pulse writer laments about local property tax increases in Omaha.
Pulse writer is thankful for access to palliative care.
Pulse writer does not agree with the revised policy on gender for Omaha's Catholic schools.
Pulse writer laments on the passing of Mississippi State coach Mike Leach.
Pulse writer says that the past Nebraska coaches may not be the problem with Husker football.
Ricketts tenure as Governor, and his past and present interest in serving in the U.S. Senate, is indicative of his commitment to public service and the people of Nebraska, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer weighs in on alternatives to the streetcar plan.
Pulse writers say it is necessary to correct broadband map imperfections so that Nebraska can receive maximum federal funding.
Pulse writers give their thoughts on the application process for filling Sasse's senate seat.
Pulse writers sound off on applicants to fill Ben Sasse's seat in the U.S. Senate.
Pulse writer praises the volunteers at the Nebraska Diaper Bank.
Timely access to care is not always possible due to prior authorization policies, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer says former U.S. Sen. Bob Kerrey has not been involved in the day-to-day knowledge or operation of the Democratic Party in Nebraska in recent years.
Pulse writer reminisces on the old school World-Herald paper carriers.
No collegiate athletic coach should ever be paid more than the university's highest paid teacher, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer wants UPRR to recognize its essential workers and provide a small amount of paid sick leave for them to take care of themselves or their families.
Praise of resolve
“History does not repeat itself, but it does rhyme.” December 29 were the days of both the 2022 Russian missile barrage slamming the Ukraine and the heaviest German Luftwaffe firebombing of London in 1940. Both attacks were largely focused on civilian targets, presumably to crush the morale of the defiant population. Leaders of each country being attacked praised their citizens’ response and fostered their resolve. The U.S. had not entered either war, but was openly supporting defense against the aggressors. Congressional funding of our military is particularly critical as it aids Ukraine and discourages other such aggressors. May it draw combat to a close more quickly than in the 1940s, and empower the people of Ukraine and Russia to a mutually confident future.
James A. (Jim) Carroll, Omaha