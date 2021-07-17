The Public Pulse: Storm crisis; Federal spending out of control;

Storm crisis
I’m glad the mayor of Omaha was representing Omaha on the 18th hole of some golf course during a golf tournament on Saturday, a mere few hours after a devastating storm ravaged Omaha. From one end of the city to another, the storm took no pity on anyone, regardless of where they lived or how wealthy or poor someone was. While our neighborhood was not spared from this historic storm, if not for the kind, generous neighbors who put aside their plans and golf clubs and helped dig vehicles out from under tree branches, we’d still be working on it today. They worked as hard as I’ve ever seen anyone work, and thank God for their help.
Help like we had was duplicated in small miracles over town. People put down what they were doing and helped one another. That’s what people do. That’s how I was raised. You helped any way you could in situations like this.
I am ashamed of a mayor who would choose to be on a golf course while the city of Omaha needed guidance and all the help it could get. I still know people without power. God bless OPPD, all the crews, tree companies, Fire and Police crews, and so many more, anyone who had even a small hand in helping out. Thank you. I would vote for any one of you in the next election.
We are Omaha Strong. We are and always will be. Either with a mayor who helps or not. She must be exhausted from the game, as her first press conference wasn’t until 3½ days after the storm hit. Really?
Diane Steimer, Omaha
Out-of-control spending
The current growth of U.S. government spending is unsustainable. We currently have a national debt of $28.5 trillion and an annual deficit of $3.3 trillion. The national debt is equivalent to $226,794 for every U.S. taxpayer. The annual revenue is $3.5 trillion and annual spending is nearly double the revenue at $6.8 trillion. In terms of gross domestic product (GDP), we now have a debt to GDP ratio of 128%, doubling every 20 years since 1980. In 1980 it was only 35%.
When you look at how the government has grown over the years, you quickly realize that Medicare, Social Security, defense and welfare costs are the major outlays. Trillions for currently planned infrastructure and social programs will only add to the problem even though the current administration is considering raising taxes to pay for a portion of the cost.
Every household in America has to keep expenses within income limits, and our government should do the same. When the Declaration of Independence was written, our founding fathers had minimal government in mind. What we see now is certainly not minimal government but maximum government. The increasing debt will be a heavy economic burden to future generations.
Terrence F. Schlaht, Omaha
A GOP contradiction
States around the country, led by Republican legislatures, have been passing laws to restrict voting access in an effort to win elections by limiting the number of voters (and thus votes) from Democratic strongholds. Rather than come up with popular policies that the majority of the public will support, this effort is purely a political move to maintain power.
It is Politics 101 that a political party try to build its constituency. Yet, while the Republican operatives do everything they can to limit the opposition, they do nothing to educate and convince their supporters to get vaccinated against COVID 19. Very soon, the only people that are going to be dying are those still watching and believing Fox News and the other far-right outlets.
Why go to all the effort and expense to pass laws restricting voting, when you allow your base to literally die?
John MacKenzie, Elkhorn
Troubling deaths
Figures recently released showed 93,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2020, a 29% increase over the previous year. COVID was listed as a mitigating factor. How many of these deaths were attributable to unconstitutional lockdown policies that caused many of these deaths due to mental illness, or other mitigating factors? What does Dr. Anthony Fauci, former Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour, and Dr. Ali Khan of UNMC have to say about these figures? Will they admit the policies they favored such as lockdowns, mask mandates, and other unconstitutional virus mandates may have contributed to these increased deaths?
How many of these people were completely healthy before these unconstitutional measures were forced on them, and led to a decline in their physical and mental health resulting in drug addiction and their untimely deaths? We will never know. What we do know is that many of these deaths were preventable and Dr. Fauci, Dr. Pour, and Dr. Khan will never acknowledge it.
Brad Wardell, La Vista