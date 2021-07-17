The Public Pulse: Storm crisis; Federal spending out of control;

Storm crisis

I’m glad the mayor of Omaha was representing Omaha on the 18th hole of some golf course during a golf tournament on Saturday, a mere few hours after a devastating storm ravaged Omaha. From one end of the city to another, the storm took no pity on anyone, regardless of where they lived or how wealthy or poor someone was. While our neighborhood was not spared from this historic storm, if not for the kind, generous neighbors who put aside their plans and golf clubs and helped dig vehicles out from under tree branches, we’d still be working on it today. They worked as hard as I’ve ever seen anyone work, and thank God for their help.

Help like we had was duplicated in small miracles over town. People put down what they were doing and helped one another. That’s what people do. That’s how I was raised. You helped any way you could in situations like this.

I am ashamed of a mayor who would choose to be on a golf course while the city of Omaha needed guidance and all the help it could get. I still know people without power. God bless OPPD, all the crews, tree companies, Fire and Police crews, and so many more, anyone who had even a small hand in helping out. Thank you. I would vote for any one of you in the next election.