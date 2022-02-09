The Public Pulse: Stothert is a visionary; No to Fortenberry; Streetcar history

Campaign money

I really don’t care if Sen. Jeff Fortenberry lied to the FBI or not, that is up to the courts to decide. The fact that the senator accepted campaign money from a foreign government is all that I need to know on how I will vote in the future. I expect my senators to work for my state and defend my country against all adversaries either foreign or domestic and be faithful to the people who elected him. If he claims that he didn’t realize the donations were from a foreign entity, then he is not smart enough to represent Nebraska.