The Public Pulse: Stothert is a visionary; No to Fortenberry; Streetcar history

Visionary mayor
Mayor Jean Stothert, in my book you’ve just gone “From Zero To Hero” as a visionary mayor. The Mutual of Omaha tower most assuredly will gleam and make downtown Omaha the envy of cities across America. But the grand slam is tying a new skyscraper to plans for moving people efficiently and free via streetcar?
Outstanding and again, visionary!
In the past as a businessman, voter, taxpayer, and outspoken proponent of downtown development, I’ve criticized Stothert personally and publicly. But when she and Mutual’s business leadership complete this project, my hat’s off to them.
Critics, stifle yourselves for a moment please. This is the kind of creative development that catapults metro areas from “also rans — have nots” into destination cities.
Young professionals, the creative-class, business leaders and talented workers will notice this, and they will be drawn to Omaha by it. Its just what the city needed now.
Let’s hope the new downtown Mutual headquarters tower proves to be architecturally significant and groundbreaking in its design.
And a streetcar loop linking Schwab Field, CHI Center, downtown, Blackstone and UNMC is precisely what forward-looking leaders needed to do for Omaha’s future.
Bravo!
Kevin Penrod, Blair
Campaign money
I really don’t care if Sen. Jeff Fortenberry lied to the FBI or not, that is up to the courts to decide. The fact that the senator accepted campaign money from a foreign government is all that I need to know on how I will vote in the future. I expect my senators to work for my state and defend my country against all adversaries either foreign or domestic and be faithful to the people who elected him. If he claims that he didn’t realize the donations were from a foreign entity, then he is not smart enough to represent Nebraska.
Rick Madej, Omaha
Protect the animals
During this brutal, cold weather protect the animals, they rely on us for food and shelter. If you see neglect or abuse, call 911 or the humane society and prevent suffering.
Bill and Nancy Brink, Ralston
Biden’s First Year
The Jan. 19 Associated Press Recap of Biden’s first year in office left out major issues facing our country:
Immigration: Biden’s open border policy resulting in almost 2 million apprehensions, many with criminal records, unvaxed and being transported to U.S. cities by taxpayer-paid chartered buses and planes, needing only their arrest warrant for ID. Not hard to understand why Dems are supporting “No ID” voting while 80% of Americans polled want voter ID. No mention of the millions of lethal doses of fentanyl flowing across the border.
Energy Policy: The premature destruction of our energy independence leaving us at the mercy of price-fixing OPEC. Kudos to progress being made in solar and wind power, but they have not yet replaced gas for our cars or heat for our homes.
Afghanistan: No mention of the senseless killing of 13 soldiers or the drone killing of 10 innocent civilians, including seven children caused by the botched withdrawal.
Crime: Record homicides and out of control crime surging across the country due to far-left progressive soft-on-crime officials and policies. There is a horrific war on police going on, and t was gratifying to see the enormous turnout at the funeral of the NYC officer recently killed, and his widow’s eulogy calling out the liberal DA’S policies. We need to defend, not defund, the police before we have any more funerals.
Cheryl Bartek, Omaha
Karen Otts, Omaha
Ted Pfeifer, Gretna
Streetcar history
I would like to suggest during the inauguration of the new streetcar system that we have the old streetcar No. 1017 all dolled up with the sign “Good-bye Forever” on it. And a new streetcar all dolled up with the new No. 1017 and a sign on it saying “Hello, I am back”.
This would connect the old with the new and improved streetcar system, because a lot of people today do not realize that we had a streetcar system downtown in the 1940s and 1950s.
Linda Kilpatrick, Omaha
Higher ed reforms
Accountability in education matters at home, work and school. Preschool to postsecondary, a quality education can help develop an individual’s critical thinking abilities, time management skills, and open doors to a career path. However, decades of lacking effective oversight in higher ed specifically has allowed for some institutions to skate by when it comes to preparing students for the workforce.
I went to college because I recognized earning a college degree would help set me up for the future of my choosing. Technical colleges and universities open doors for people from all walks of life and, if you work hard, you should be able to get ahead upon obtaining your degree. But according to the U.S. Department of Education, the typical institution in Nebraska has a four-year completion rate of only 52% at four-year institutions and 55% at two-year institutions. Schools should have more of a stake in student outcomes, bottom line.
With some postsecondary institutions in Nebraska reporting program completion and post-grad employment rates as low as 17 percent, student outcomes should also be of concern to policymakers. To improve these statistics and strengthen our schools, it’s time to start tracking common sense metrics of student success.
Tracking outcomes like completion rates helps identify academic areas and institutions in need of improvement. And ensuring Nebraska families have access to this information is just as important as collecting it. That’s why I support student focused reforms like the College Transparency Act in Washington.
More transparency, accountability, and responsiveness in our schools is good for students and business. I am proud to endorse student and family focused higher ed reforms like the CTA and urge Nebraska’s congressional delegation to support them as well.
Patrick Roy, Omaha
Public Pulse January 2022
A Westside High School student wants to ensure that the future of Westside is not plagued by childish partisanship.
Critical race theory is fact-based American history, a Pulse writer says.
A Pulse writer wants a new conservative leader to replace Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.
City officials must prioritize pedestrian safety over vehicle traffic, a Pulse writer says.
A Pulse writer supports term limits for Congress, as well as proceeding with the Convention of States process during Nebraska's current legislative session.
The Public Pulse: Renovate, don't relocate; More thoughts on mask mandate; Legislative Resolution 14
The W. Dale Clark Library need to be renovated and remain in its current location, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writers praise solar energy initiatives in Nebraska.
A Pulse writer says Nebraska should investigate the systemic cause behind prison growth.
A Pulse writer says Nebraska prison population increasing is a good thing.
Pulse writer says that while wearing a mask is a personal choice and that national mandates are overreach, the state has no right to prohibit mask wearing when mandated on a local level.
A Pulse writer says that Legislative Bill 825 goes a long way toward rectifying tax relief for seniors but that lawmakers must continue to serve the people and not special interests.
Mayor Stothert's opposition to mask mandate stuns Pulse writer.
The courageous spirit of Americans is what is needed to win the fight against COVID, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writers offer thoughts on Omaha's recently imposed mask mandate.
Pulse writer says it is better to use a camera than a weapon to hunt.
The Public Pulse: More thoughts on court packing; teacher shortage; undecided gubernatorial candidate
Fischer is absolutely right in urging opposition to "packing" the U.S. Supreme Court, pulse writer says.
A Pulse writer says civil recovery law changes should be for all, not just victims of the Catholic Church.
Pulse writers give more thoughts on the issue of court packing.
We can all learn lessons from the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, pulse writer says.
"Where are you, mayor? Our city’s hospitals are filling up and good people are dying of COVID, yet silence," says a Pulse writer.
A Pulse writer says it is time to remove western Sarpy County from District 2.
A Pulse writer says make tax increment financing contingent on assuring that new projects are energy efficient with solar energy.
Schools and businesses must consider implementing mask mandates to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed, a Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer says Nebraska volleyball's championship game against Wisconsin should be the new Game of the Century.
Proof of vaccination before entering an entertainment venue should be a requirement, a Pulse writer says.