The Public Pulse: Streetcar alternatives; Affordable housing; Congrats Mav hockey

  • Updated
  • 0



Streetcar project

Mayor Stothert said the streetcar project would be funded by TIF’s and private philanthropy, but now she is asking the city council to approve using the general fund if it is needed. (Would they really be asking if it wasn’t a possibility?) So how are those articulated buses doing? Surprise, the new Juvenile Detention Center is not large enough, despite the information beforehand that it wouldn’t be able to handle the need.

I object to streetcars but not the concept of providing specialized transportation in a developing area. No study has been done comparing trolleys or minibuses to streetcars. Streetcars are negative in their cost and infrastructure requirements in comparison to other forms of public transportation. If a streetcar breaks down, it could cause traffic jams whereas a trolley or minibus could be towed away. In the 1950s, Omaha discontinued streetcars. Why?

Minibuses could run every 10 minutes so people would be willing to wait for one. If minibuses or trolleys had WiFi or plugins with fold down trays for laptops, Omaha would be offering what riders want.

This is an opportunity to lead but does our administration have the guts to explore other options that would achieve the same results as streetcars? Or does the administration have a reason that requires streetcars vs. some other form of public transportation?

I hope that the city council, does not approve of using the general fund as a back-up funding source for the streetcar project. I urge the city council to slow this project down in order to make comparisons with other methods of transportation. There is a reason this subject has been discussed for so many years without a go-ahead. Omaha is unique and shouldn’t be a copycat.

Wendy Leitch, Omaha

Affordable housing

According to an article in the OWH on Nov. 30, affordable housing is not spending more then 30% of your gross income on housing, including rent and utilities. If a person earns $15 an hour, they would only be able to afford $720 a month for housing. What is the actual take-home pay and how much of that will go toward housing?

Where can you find a house or apartment for that amount? Especially if you have a dependent or two? Many people do not even earn $15 an hour. How sad that Omaha is going to give TIF to build luxury condos/housing near the riverfront but not address the real housing problem for the average or below-average citizen.

Susan Peters, Omaha

Congrats Mavs hockey

The UNO Mavs have just completed a grueling schedule against what some may call the National Collegiate Hockey Conference’s version of “murderer’s row.”

Since the conference opener on Nov. 4, the Mavs have bagged 15 of 24 possible points against North Dakota, UMD, Denver and Western Michigan ... 7 points on the road and 8 at home. An impressive start for such a young team.

Lynn Woleben, Omaha

Unduly altered process

Who is Gov. Jim Pillen trying to fool in his latest escapade on the Senate appointment? Everyone knows that when Pete Ricketts made the announcement that he would let the next governor appoint the replacement for Sen. Ben Sasses’ open seat, that his chosen governor would appoint him to fill the vacancy. I hope that you enjoy your three years in the Senate, Pete, because appointees don’t fare very well on reelections.

Rick Madej, Omaha

