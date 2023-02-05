





Seeking answers

In my 60 years in business, I have never known or heard of anyone who understands risk better than Warren Buffett. His letter to The World-Herald (Pulse, Dec. 28) was a huge wake-up call for all of us and I have heard from many business and community friends an enormous amount of support for that letter.

I consider myself a member of Team Omaha and as such, I am hesitant to criticize or speak out against fellow team members — elected officials, city planners and community project stakeholders. I am, however, going on record to say what I and many Omaha business leaders believe: the streetcar project is not a good idea for Omaha. We are asking questions not answered on the newly launched Omaha Streetcar Authority’s website.

For example, is there money in the bond initiative budget to tear the tracks out if the project does not work? Or will that future cost be borne by the taxpayers? As an investment banker, I would not be interested in buying those bonds.

At one time, the metro area had 90 miles of streetcar tracks, long ago torn up or paved over as citizens looked to more modern, flexible transportation. Instead of trying to make something old new again, Omaha citizens deserve transit projects that are future-oriented and have the buy-in of the Omahans that our elected officials serve. Mutual of Omaha is a great Omaha company with an excellent reputation. We need to support it in a first-class way. We can do that with a new bus service tailored to Mutual’s needs.

We have problems in this community that have a much higher priority. Working to solve them will help Omaha continue to be one of the leading cities in the United States. Spending $300 million-plus on streetcars will not.

I love Omaha and I’m lucky to be living here. Let’s make it a great city for everyone.

Mike Yanney, Omaha

Speak up

Mutual of Omaha should be embarrassed. So many people have expressed concerns about the project but Mutual of Omaha has remained silent. Maybe someone from their organization could make a public comment.

Barbara Galbraith, Omaha

Mailed ballots

I want to congratulate and agree with Sandra Kent (“Mail-in ballots”) on her analysis of opposition to mail-in voting and why this opposition is such a fraud. “States that wipe thousands from the voter rolls are not fooling anyone” “They want to block segments of society who may not vote as you want them to ...”

This is a country where everyone has their own opinion and right to vote and have the vote counted. Counts of voter fraud are very few and far between because of our register to vote system that documents personal signatures and addresses.

It is very difficult to cheat in voting for our candidates and policies. That is a known fact and should not be challenged by those who try to block legitimate votes. Especially by those who try to block mail-in voting by fraudulent means. These persons lessen our democracy by such actions.

Wayne Mattson, Omaha

Climate future

It’s happening, and the Omaha World-Herald is covering it. On Aug. 12: “the record for the hottest year has been broken 10 times.” On Sept. 29, Hurricane Ian: “Warmer Earth likely to boost storm intensity.” On Oct. 7: “Climate Change made summer drought 20 times more likely.” On Oct. 24: record heat waves and wildfires in Nebraska. On Dec. 27: Dozens dying nationally in areas “reeling from the ferocious winter storm.” The “climate crisis ... contributed to the intensity of the storm.”

What’s coming? Climate projections often include three scenarios; best case, worst case and middle. Most of what we’ve seen over the past decades (arctic warming, for example) has fallen into the worst-case categories. How accurate are the projections?

“Of the 17 climate change models examined, 14 were quite accurate in predicting global warming’s effects. The researchers plugged real emissions levels into the models, and predictions matched what had actually happened.” — weather.com

Despite record amounts in the Biden Administration’s budget for climate, what we are willing to do is still inadequate. What Al Gore said 30 years ago remains true: “The minimum that is scientifically necessary far exceeds the maximum that is politically feasible.”

How to survive? Thanks to trickle-down economics we lead the world in minimally taxed billionaires; we have 614, Germany 107. They will comprise the few with enough resources to comfortably survive climatastrophe.

Ask yourself what you’re doing to prevent it — including how you vote.

Jim Bechtel, Omaha