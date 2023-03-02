Awaiting a response
The Public Pulse has had numerous letters voicing opposition to the unnecessary streetcar. The same holds true for social media pages. The only beneficiaries of this boondoggle will be the manufacturers of the streetcars, and the Noddle Companies.
I would like to publicly ask Mayor Stothert to respond to a question: Why was this not put on the ballot, as you promised?
A lot of us would like an answer.
Bruce Karlquist, Omaha
$22 million casino plan
In regard to the article “Council Bluffs Harrah's $22 million plan includes new Guy Fieri restaurant, enhanced sports betting area,” one wonders, are the wishes of the Nebraska voters to legalize and have gambling being water-downed and stalled with an ulterior motive? Those in charge of fulfilling the voters wishes keep trying to reinvent the wheel and spread drama and fear that the sky is falling. Are they influenced by those establishments across our borders who have something to lose?
I doubt any of those in charge have anything but a minimal knowledge or expertise in establishing policy procedure guidelines or scope of gambling opportunities that would be good for our citizens and the coffers of the state. There are plenty of examples of varied state gambling ventures to review and analyze for pros and cons. The footdraggers need to hear from you that it’s time to get off the pot, or not.
M.L. Garman, Papillion
Street woes
In our city of pride and prosperity, of hospitality and philanthropy, the deplorable state of our streets is a perpetual embarrassment. One can appreciate, to a degree, the Sisyphean task of pothole repair, given our freeze and thaw latitude, and the questionable standards of street construction generally, but one element exacerbates the problem unnecessarily year-round.
Why, when a street is resurfaced, are manhole covers not brought flush with the new driving surface? The process is easily and inexpensively done, and would save vehicle abuse and driver annoyance. How about it, Public Works?
Roger duRand, Omaha
Questions for legislators
I do not understand why — although several polls I've seen say a majority of Nebraskans (56%) do not support stricter abortion bans — our legislators continue to support LB 626. Aren't our legislators supposed to represent us, their constituents? Why are our legislators voting their personal opinions? Should they not be voting for what the people they represent want? Legislators? Do you have an answer?
Lynn Smith, Omaha
LB 421
I want to thank the World-Herald for it's front page story Thursday on LB 421 sponsored by Kathleen Kauth. From what I could tell, at least three senators — Ms. Kauth of Omaha, Ben Hansen of Blair and Brian Harding of Gering — want health decisions that are currently made by health directors to go through city councils or town boards before implementation. Currently, the final say and responsibility for those decisions comes from our most knowledgeable experts in this field, health care directors.
Many decisions had to be made before all the facts were in, because time is critical.
Ridicule and loss of their job can be the result if a health director shuts an area down to stop a contagion. Death and suffering can be the price if they err on a "wait and see" policy. There are definitely no easy black and white answers for an ignorant board of elected officials to get up to speed and decide.
The people trying to change these rules are also trying to get people to believe that Dr. Fauci and our health care directors caused unnecessary economic hardship and some loss of personal freedom. When in reality, all countries — whether they shut down completely, partially or hardly at all — suffered similar economic outcomes. No country came out unscathed, because when the global economy collapses and supply lines shrivel up, there's really nowhere to hide. What we put our nurses and doctors through was absolutely appalling. Like the article said, they were "drowning."
The one area that the United States did lead the rest of the world throughout most of the pandemic was number of cases and number of deaths. And for that, we have our politicians and their enablers to thank, not our health care experts.
Scott Thomsen, Waterloo, Neb.
Stothert's hit list
Remember this during the next election:
1. Crappy snow removal
2. Crappy roads despite bond approval
3. Won't allow Omaha citizens to vote on proposed streetcars.
4. Did I mention, "Crappy snow removal and roads."
Theodore B. Dennis, Omaha
