





Forced to pay

So the city of Omaha is only going to pay $20 million to tear up the streets for the streetcar so that MUD won’t raise rates. I wonder where that $20 million will come from? The Omaha taxpayers, of course. Same as a rate or tax increase. People in far west Omaha are not going to use that “doo-dad” called a streetcar, but will still be forced to pay for it.

Shirley Morris, Omaha

Dreams of tourism

The lunacy of leaving Millard’s axle-breaking, 1890’s-era brick street intact while upgrading its posh Lumberyard District, is eclipsed by the truly asinine plan to build a streetcar in downtown Omaha.

A “trolley” system is twice as expensive to build and operate than buses, with zero ability to alter its route. Being only downtown, it is paid for by suburban Omahans who won’t use it, thus benefiting a few developers and irrational politicians who dream of a tourist trade. Short of bringing back Omaha’s dozens of 1890’s bordellos, the dream of Omaha having tourism income is so irrational it begs the question, why not fully legalize pot in Nebraska? Decision-making can’t get any dumber than it already is.

Mark and Ellen Anich, Omaha

Anti-trans bills

Legislators from Nebraska proposed four anti-trans bills that are, as described by one legislator, designed “to protect children” (Feb. 5). Does not matter that the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, several social-service agencies, the Department of Education and the trans-children’s supportive parents who know their children intimately disagree.

The proposed legislation does not protect trans-children, it excoriates them. The bills interfere in their education, they forbid their gender-affirming health care, they eliminate participation in sports by making them out to be monsters and invite hate.

This legislation seeks to protect only the legislator’s culture-war credentials. Like the fabled lemmings leaping to the bottom, the bills aim to secure the legislator’s place on the bandwagon driven by the DeSantis cabal of obnoxious Republicans who seek to destroy all culture they do not approve, and to revise history to reveal the glory of their sovereignty.

Legislative bills proposed by autocrats from around the country select trans-children to terrorize, because trans-children have zero political power. Several groups of children, for example, those who are poor, non-white, non-Christian, recent emigrants, are targeted because they lack political power. Autocrats get joy in demonstrating and modeling power. These legislative efforts exemplify bureaucratically administered violence. Claiming to protect children is a stratagem.

Politicians, religious leaders and others who demand obedience to their sovereignty, and who would brutally punish any who steps outside their shrinking template of acceptability cracks this country at its seams.

Imagine leaders who work indefatigably to create conditions in which all people can thrive. People free to learn, to create, to love whom they choose, and to become their best selves produce unity, equality: a good life.

We sorely need a method of electing people qualified for the job. Nebraska’s last election was a demonstration par excellence.

William Sturgill, Ph.D., Omaha

Professor of Psychology

Emeritus

Legalize marijuana

I just read the story about J’Maun Haynie (“Papillion man guilty in slaying in mall lot”). One dead, one injured, one going to jail for the rest of his life, another on trial. In my opinion, all of which would not have happened had marijuana been legal. When will we learn the lesson from prohibition?

The reason alcohol was legalized was not because it was harmless. It’s not. It’s a very dangerous drug, but so many people were using it, and the criminality that arose around it was a menace to society. The same is true of marijuana today. If it were legalized and past sentences lifted, I wonder if we could solve our problem with prison overcrowding. It certainly would help.

Andrew White, Hastings

Voter ID and guns

The voter identification bill being discussed in the legislative committee includes a provision that would require a voter, who wants to vote by mail, to have their signature notarized. The man who recently went to Target with his assault rifle has been described by family as being mentally ill. He was able to purchase a gun with the standard background check. That really worked well, didn’t it?

If we are going to require a notary public to verify a voter’s signature for a mail-in ballot, for non-existent voter fraud, it seems to me we should have a proportional verification process for legally purchasing a gun. The verification person would interview the purchaser’s family, friends, employer and medical providers to ascertain their competency to own a gun. If you are OK with this proposed notary requirement and with the current process of purchasing a gun in our state, then you are a hypocrite.

David Finken, Omaha

Easier, not harder

In an ideal democratic republic, the elected representatives should all have an over-arching goal to make the election process for all constituents easier not harder. Enough said.

Jim Day, Omaha

Whose progress?

I find it extremely frustrating that Omaha has no problem annexing every piece of property that isn’t nailed down and then it taxes the annexed areas to prove that it can do it with little thought for Omaha city services (fire, rescue, police, public transportation, etc.) But when wealthy entities want something in the name of Progress, those same folks in charge decry what the Public wants. So, I ask you, whose progress is it?

Terri Nesselrotte, Omaha

Expand bus service

With a new streetcar line, Omaha opens opportunities to develop extensions to North Omaha, South Omaha, Council Bluffs, Eppley Airfield and beyond.

This pretty well says it all. City mayors focus on connecting with Council Bluffs more than Millard or Elkhorn area. It would be a lot cheaper and serve more of Omaha to expand bus service to all of Omaha. And focus a little less on making developers and Council Bluffs happy.

Roger Wallace, Omaha

More on Sumner caning

Referencing Tom McShane’s letter (Pulse, Feb. 15) in which he mentions the famous Sumner caning of 1856, allow me to fill in some historical blanks. Yes, it’s true that the aforementioned caning took place upon U.S. Sen. Charles Sumner (Massachusetts) by Rep. Preston Brooks (South Carolina), but only after Sen. Sumner had disrespected Rep. Brooks’ uncle Sen. Andrew Butler (South Carolina), one of the authors of the Nebraska-Kansas Act who happened to suffer from a speech defect which Sumner made light of in his speech.

Also, the caning took place after Brooks first considered challenging Sumner to a duel, whereupon Brooks’ supposed seconds decided that since Sumner was no gentleman, a caning for a “dog” was more appropriate than a respectable duel (which was illegal in the District of Columbia anyway).

Sumner’s physical injuries were so severe that he was unable to continue in office, suffering both traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The broken cane in question was first-handed to a Democratic politician from Pennsylvania, and later interred in a Boston museum. The other broken half of the cane was supposedly fashioned into rings and worn by a number of southern politicians in Congress.

Greg Casady, Council Bluffs