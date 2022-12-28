 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Public Pulse: Streetcars expensive and limited; Respect others' beliefs

  • Updated
  • 0



Bring it to a vote

I seldom take sides on local issues. Understandably, it can be off-putting to many to have a wealthy 92-year-old tell them what is good for their future. I’m going to make an exception on the streetcar issue. It’s an important matter, and it’s going to be hugely expensive if implemented.

For 60 years, I have been interested in the transit industry. In three cities — Dallas, Buffalo and New Bedford — I was a modest-sized owner for many years and in other large cities I have been a creditor of transit operators. I have seen projections and listened to proposals, some by the well-intentioned and some by profit-seeking promotors and advisors. Disappointments almost invariably have followed. The mistakes became imbedded and the costs rolled on.

Public transit, it should be emphasized, makes sense as a matter of social equity. It requires subsidies, but it helps many.

People are also reading…

Streetcars, however, are expensive and have very limited utility. The population actually served is small and routes are inflexible. Residents can be far better served by extended or more intensive service by the bus system. As population, commerce and desired destinations shift, a bus system can be re-engineered. Streetcars keep mindlessly rolling on, fueled by large public subsidies. Mistakes are literally cast in cement.

Omaha has good leadership and a great future. I like to brag about it as my hometown. Our citizens deserve a vote on this huge commitment.

If granted, I will vote “no.”

Warren E. Buffett, Omaha

No streetcar

I read with great appreciation Dean Briscoe’s Public Pulse submission, “Pension fund.” I could not agree more with his assessment that this proposed streetcar is nothing more than an expensive novelty. Who is going to ride it other than those occasional adventure seekers? I do not see people outside of midtown who want to visit downtown for work or pleasure driving to midtown just to ride the streetcar. If they do, it will be a one-time occurrence.

As Dean suggests, I believe a more pragmatic focus of available funds should be toward those who provide us protection and educate the city’s youth. Another area could/should be infrastructure improvements that benefit a larger segment of the population. The streetcar is nothing more than an expensive toy that has the potential to raise taxes and utility rates (MUD).

One more thought: How about putting this measure on a ballot for the public to decide in lieu of the hierarchy making the siloed decision?

Tom Naso, Omaha

Respect others’ beliefs

In response to Dan Hedrick’s letter (“Respect religion,” Dec. 21): The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution says that “everyone in the United States has the right to practice his or her own religion, or no religion at all.” So, respect for religion means respecting the beliefs of others. A new “act” is not required.

Lynn Smith, Omaha

OWH Public Pulse November 2022

The Public Pulse: More talk about NU football; Georgia's gas prices; Streetcar project
Letters

The Public Pulse: More talk about NU football; Georgia's gas prices; Streetcar project

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers continue to weigh in on the new Husker football head coach.

The Public Pulse: Let's talk Nebraska football; Thank you Mickey!
Letters

The Public Pulse: Let's talk Nebraska football; Thank you Mickey!

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers sound off on all things Nebraska football.

The Public Pulse: Weighing in on voter ID; Colorado shooting; Aging inmates
Letters

The Public Pulse: Weighing in on voter ID; Colorado shooting; Aging inmates

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers weigh in on the pros and cons of voter ID in Nebraska.

The Public Pulse: Giving Christians a bad name; Strengthen the Legislature; Omaha's music history
Letters

The Public Pulse: Giving Christians a bad name; Strengthen the Legislature; Omaha's music history

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says the acts of some "professed" Christians, are giving other Christians a bad name.

The Public Pulse: What's the purpose of voter ID; Signs of renewal; Coach Mickey's impossible task
Letters

The Public Pulse: What's the purpose of voter ID; Signs of renewal; Coach Mickey's impossible task

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer has questions regarding the purpose and implementation of Voter ID.

The Public Pulse: Daily math and reading instruction
Letters

The Public Pulse: Daily math and reading instruction

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says students need daily math and reading instruction to thrive academically.

The Public Pulse: Respect for Marriage Act; Protect Dreamers; Resurfacing Calhoun Road
Letters

The Public Pulse: Respect for Marriage Act; Protect Dreamers; Resurfacing Calhoun Road

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers express their opinions on Deb Fischer's vote against enshrining protections for same-sex and interracial marriages.

The Public Pulse: Praise for articles; Regretting your vote?; Mass shootings
Letters

The Public Pulse: Praise for articles; Regretting your vote?; Mass shootings

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says Holocaust education provides important lessons about humanity.

The Public Pulse: Political campaigning reform; Step forward; Robo-call solution
Letters

The Public Pulse: Political campaigning reform; Step forward; Robo-call solution

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer ponders the idea of shortening the timeframe for political campaigning and fundraising.

The Public Pulse: Praise for 'Carmina Burana'; Sporting franchise?; Permanent protections for DACA
Letters

The Public Pulse: Praise for 'Carmina Burana'; Sporting franchise?; Permanent protections for DACA

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer praises the Holland concert that featured members of eight Omaha area high school choirs along with the Omaha Symphony.

The Public Pulse: Bullying and name-calling; Biden's overreach; Thank you from a veteran
Letters

The Public Pulse: Bullying and name-calling; Biden's overreach; Thank you from a veteran

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer wonders if society has accepted bullying and name-calling as normal.

The Public Pulse: Both words and silence hurt; Safety patrol history column; South High Arts Center
Letters

The Public Pulse: Both words and silence hurt; Safety patrol history column; South High Arts Center

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer responds to the article on Elkhorn North High School basketball player Britt Prince.

The Public Pulse: Saving local news; Always thank a vet; Orgs that enhance lives
Letters

The Public Pulse: Saving local news; Always thank a vet; Orgs that enhance lives

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer encourages support for local journalism.

The Public Pulse: Praise for festival co-founders; Honey Sunday; Husker football
Letters

The Public Pulse: Praise for festival co-founders; Honey Sunday; Husker football

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer praises Harold and Marian Anderson for co-founding "Shakespeare on the Green."

The Public Pulse: The end of political ads; Crowd behavior; Humane Society woes
Letters

The Public Pulse: The end of political ads; Crowd behavior; Humane Society woes

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer relishes in the the end of the election season.

The Public Pulse: Bravo Company reunion; On Veterans day
Letters

The Public Pulse: Bravo Company reunion; On Veterans day

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers give their thoughts and memories on being a veteran and Veteran's Day.

The Public Pulse: Election laws need overhaul; Let Kyle Burwick wrestle; Controlling inflation
Letters

The Public Pulse: Election laws need overhaul; Let Kyle Burwick wrestle; Controlling inflation

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says Nebraska election laws are poorly written and outdated.

The Public Pulse: Millard property taxes; Who are we?; Thoughts on reproductive rights
Letters

The Public Pulse: Millard property taxes; Who are we?; Thoughts on reproductive rights

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer is dismayed the Millard School Board is floating the idea of a district vote to allow continuing the property tax override.

The Public Pulse: Blue Star Memorial Highway; What's in the stars for Election Day
Letters

The Public Pulse: Blue Star Memorial Highway; What's in the stars for Election Day

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer thanks all that contributed financially to the restoration of Nebraska highways which honors all United States military serving or who have served. 

The Public Pulse: Crawford's Classic Cinema; Praise for History column; Kindness of strangers
Letters

The Public Pulse: Crawford's Classic Cinema; Praise for History column; Kindness of strangers

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer give praise for Omaha film historian Bruce Crawford's classic film series.

The Public Pulse: Short-sighted trolley route; Commuter crossword is back; Article praise
Letters

The Public Pulse: Short-sighted trolley route; Commuter crossword is back; Article praise

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says if the idea of the trolley is to serve all of Omaha then it should be re-routed.

The Public Pulse: Praise for Coach Mickey; On Ben Sasse; Someone's else's money;
Letters

The Public Pulse: Praise for Coach Mickey; On Ben Sasse; Someone's else's money;

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers say Mickey Joseph is the right hire for head football coach at NU.

The Public Pulse: Library demolition; Taking the exit ramp; Memorial Stadium renovations
Letters

The Public Pulse: Library demolition; Taking the exit ramp; Memorial Stadium renovations

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer laments on the demolition of Omaha's downtown library.

The Public Pulse Election Guide; Readers give their final thoughts on candidates and issues
Letters

The Public Pulse Election Guide; Readers give their final thoughts on candidates and issues

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers weigh in on candidates and issues prior to the Nov. 8 general election.

The Public Pulse: Pulse writers weigh in on candidates and issues prior to the Nov. 8 general election.
Letters

The Public Pulse: Pulse writers weigh in on candidates and issues prior to the Nov. 8 general election.

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers weigh in on candidates and issues prior to the Nov. 8 general election.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert