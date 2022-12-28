The Public Pulse: Streetcars expensive and limited; Respect others' beliefs

Bring it to a vote
I seldom take sides on local issues. Understandably, it can be off-putting to many to have a wealthy 92-year-old tell them what is good for their future. I’m going to make an exception on the streetcar issue. It’s an important matter, and it’s going to be hugely expensive if implemented.
For 60 years, I have been interested in the transit industry. In three cities — Dallas, Buffalo and New Bedford — I was a modest-sized owner for many years and in other large cities I have been a creditor of transit operators. I have seen projections and listened to proposals, some by the well-intentioned and some by profit-seeking promotors and advisors. Disappointments almost invariably have followed. The mistakes became imbedded and the costs rolled on.
Public transit, it should be emphasized, makes sense as a matter of social equity. It requires subsidies, but it helps many.
Streetcars, however, are expensive and have very limited utility. The population actually served is small and routes are inflexible. Residents can be far better served by extended or more intensive service by the bus system. As population, commerce and desired destinations shift, a bus system can be re-engineered. Streetcars keep mindlessly rolling on, fueled by large public subsidies. Mistakes are literally cast in cement.
Omaha has good leadership and a great future. I like to brag about it as my hometown. Our citizens deserve a vote on this huge commitment.
If granted, I will vote “no.”
Warren E. Buffett, Omaha
I read with great appreciation Dean Briscoe’s Public Pulse submission, “Pension fund.” I could not agree more with his assessment that this proposed streetcar is nothing more than an expensive novelty. Who is going to ride it other than those occasional adventure seekers? I do not see people outside of midtown who want to visit downtown for work or pleasure driving to midtown just to ride the streetcar. If they do, it will be a one-time occurrence.
As Dean suggests, I believe a more pragmatic focus of available funds should be toward those who provide us protection and educate the city’s youth. Another area could/should be infrastructure improvements that benefit a larger segment of the population. The streetcar is nothing more than an expensive toy that has the potential to raise taxes and utility rates (MUD).
One more thought: How about putting this measure on a ballot for the public to decide in lieu of the hierarchy making the siloed decision?
Tom Naso, Omaha
In response to Dan Hedrick’s letter (“Respect religion,” Dec. 21): The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution says that “everyone in the United States has the right to practice his or her own religion, or no religion at all.” So, respect for religion means respecting the beliefs of others. A new “act” is not required.
Lynn Smith, Omaha
