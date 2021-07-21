The Public Pulse: Strong justification for voter ID; Lozier's admirable legacy

Voter ID needed
Your Sunday editorial on voter ID echoes liberal talking points and fails to mention some key facts. Advocating for voter ID is not an attempt to suppress the vote but is intended to make it harder to cheat the vote. It is a common-sense safety measure for a country that has tens of millions of non-citizens residing within our borders, who, if inclined or encouraged to do so, could possibly vote while having no right to do so. And we also know that there are bad actors in politics on both sides.
You say activists must make a convincing case of serious alleged fraud, but I know of no such legal demand; laws are not required to be reactive. A simple google search of poll results on this issue will produce a myriad of polls saying that, nationally, 78 to 80% of registered voters, including 68% of Democrats polled, approve of the ID requirement; so much for your “We the People” argument.
And, all of your examples of past dishonorable attempts to restrict the vote are just that, in the past, and have been rightfully struck down. Except for your mention of past restrictions, you did not mention the fake supposed disparate impact on minorities, which is the driving force behind Democrats’ vilifying the push for voter ID. Not only is this a red herring; it’s insulting to our minority citizens and exposes the racism of those making the argument. Minority Americans are not helpless or stupid.
It’s true that when we pass a voter ID law, we must make every effort to provide aid in those rare cases where a citizen will be negatively impacted, a task which will not be difficult and should be codified in the law. I don’t know what has caused the leftward tilt of your editorials of late, but it does not go unnoticed.
Mark L. Fettin, Omaha
One is too many
In your Sunday editorial about voting rights, you essentially are saying that Nebraska advocates for voter ID policies first must convincingly show that voter fraud is a significant problem before this issue is addressed. What do you mean by significant? Is 1,000 fraudulent votes significant — 5,000? 10,000? It doesn’t take someone with special knowledge about elections in this state to know that without any requirement for voter identification, there is obviously going to be voter fraud. Frankly, one fraudulent vote is one too many, and in my mind that alone is significant.
We all know that you must show an ID to do dozens of things in this country — get a driver’s license, board an airplane, get a marriage license, etc. Why is it such a point of contention that one should be required to identify themselves in order to do something as significant as vote in elections in this country? Once again, the liberal left, including your newspaper, has overreached in making this an issue.
Bob Davis, Omaha
Racism, balloting
Most of the arguments I hear against voter ID and other voting laws sound racist to me. The July 2 Los Angeles Times news article made the argument that the law in Arizona, making it illegal for anyone other than your immediate family or postal worker to deliver an absentee ballot, is racist toward Native Americans. To me, it sounds like the writer is making the assumption that Native Americans are inferior in that they cannot deliver absentee ballots without political activists going door to door collecting ballots for them. It also distracts from a real concern that a political activist collecting ballots may “lose” some ballots on the way to the polls. This is wrong and a poor argument.
Joseph Maxwell, Omaha
Voter ID concerns
Nebraska voters will soon be asked to sign a petition authorizing a voter ID requirement, and to vote on this issue if the petition drive passes muster. Some questions:
Will the average poll worker be qualified to determine whether the photo on an ID is a true likeness of the person presenting the ID?
Will the poll worker’s judgment be final, or subject to review? Will a voter without a photo ID be able to cast a provisional ballot and present a photo ID at a later time?
What form(s) of photo ID will be acceptable? Will a fee be assessed when obtaining a photo ID, thus constituting a form of poll tax?
Finally, an observation. We have been conducting fair elections in Nebraska for at least 150 years without a photo ID requirement. Indeed, photo IDs were not even possible prior to the invention of photography.
Robert Ranney, Omaha
For all people
Amen to Barb Wagner’s Pulse letter, “It’s for all people” (July 14). Yes, the right to vote is guaranteed in our Constitution some five times in the amendments. Yes, perhaps some progressive Democrats should get the ball rolling and attempt to suppress the Second Amendment (right to bear arms) just the like the anti-democracy Republicans are doing with the right to vote laws in many of the states. All is fair in love, war and politics, isn’t it ? Who knows, maybe suppressing the right to bear arms would reduce gun violence. Nothing else seems to be working on this serious problem, and the Republicans don’t even want to bring up any legislation on the subject.
As I recall my sixth-grade civics class ( a few years ago) the Constitution is a document, an instrument that you do not pick and choose the parts that you agree with or that fit your political agenda. The Constitution is the whole document, with all the amendments for Americans to read and understand.
Yes, I agree with the writer that the Constitution was created and updated for all people — regardless of race, gender or economic class.
Monty McClean, Omaha
Lozier legacy
Thank you to American National Bank for featuring Mr. Allan Lozier on their marquee. The generosity of his foundation will not be forgotten by many of us in the community. Many, many years ago the students in Mrs. Harris’ second-grade classroom at Miller Park, where I was a volunteer, were taking turns on the three-tube type computers in the back of the classroom. It took a couple days for everyone to get time on the computers.
After a few calls I went to the Lozier Corporation and met with Mr. Bob Braun, another giant in the corporate world. I explained what the issue was and that desktops were not in the budget for Miller Park. Mr. Braun instructed me to go to the principal of the school and have her write a grant application. Not long after that, two cabinets of Apple laptops were delivered and in the classrooms at Miller Park. I tried not to wear out my welcome, but the foundation also provided the school with other technology.
When I went to the foundation again, Mr. Braun told me that I knew the drill (have the principal write a grant proposal, which she did) so iPads were added for Miller Park students. In 2021 those computers are still in the classrooms.
While other businesses packed up their employees and moved out of North Omaha to other parts of the city, the Lozier Corporation was loyal to North Omaha, keeping its headquarters and plant in that community and providing quality careers at tremendous wages. Though Mr. Lozier didn’t want fanfare, we truly appreciate all that he provided to the city of Omaha and the North Omaha community.
Ernie Boykin, Omaha
Much appreciated
I want to thank the people who came to my rescue last Sunday at the car show at H&H Chevrolet. My knee gave out as I was trying to cross the street, and these nice people not only helped me up, they gave me a ride to my car. God bless all of you!
Randy Querry, Ralston
Moral instruction
As a grandmother I have watched bullying, hate, judgment and wrongdoing for years. It is time to teach CRT in schools. Why? Children need to learn to respect all people, and when raised in some homes they are taught racism by remarks by their parents. Children will grow up to love all people, know their past and what they have gone through in their lives and what their grandparents went through for their freedom.
As a Christian I am tired of white privilege and “poor me.” As a white woman I too have been discriminated against as a woman. Knowing when women got to vote needs to be in schools also. I too am a supporter of PFLAG in Omaha and am tired of the discrimination on the gay community by religion. It has no place in any state or politics. We are all God’s children, and it is time to stop the judgment on people and start looking in the mirror of yourself.
Please start helping, giving and loving people the way they are and giving them all the knowledge they need to understand life and be a good person. I see Satan at work big time with Christians, and they are following him with hate and judgment. Education is a must to be happy and understand people at a young age, as they learn the best at that time.
Connie McMillan, Omaha
Immigration disaster
While illegals pour across our southern borders in record numbers, the Biden administration tells the Cuban refugees, do not come to our shores; you will not be welcome. What’s wrong with this picture? People trying flee a socialist dictator not welcome?
Maybe Vice President Harris should go down and check this out. She’s done such a great job in Waco, Texas, which is 800 miles from where she needed to be. The Biden immigration continues to be a complete disaster.
Rich Herold, Omaha