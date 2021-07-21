The Public Pulse: Strong justification for voter ID; Lozier's admirable legacy

While other businesses packed up their employees and moved out of North Omaha to other parts of the city, the Lozier Corporation was loyal to North Omaha, keeping its headquarters and plant in that community and providing quality careers at tremendous wages. Though Mr. Lozier didn’t want fanfare, we truly appreciate all that he provided to the city of Omaha and the North Omaha community.

Ernie Boykin, Omaha

Much appreciated

I want to thank the people who came to my rescue last Sunday at the car show at H&H Chevrolet. My knee gave out as I was trying to cross the street, and these nice people not only helped me up, they gave me a ride to my car. God bless all of you!

Randy Querry, Ralston

Moral instruction

As a grandmother I have watched bullying, hate, judgment and wrongdoing for years. It is time to teach CRT in schools. Why? Children need to learn to respect all people, and when raised in some homes they are taught racism by remarks by their parents. Children will grow up to love all people, know their past and what they have gone through in their lives and what their grandparents went through for their freedom.