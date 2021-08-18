The Public Pulse: Strong reactions to the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

Emily Glasgow, Omaha

Biden debacle

President Biden’s careless abandonment of our allies in Afghanistan has humiliated the U.S. on the world stage; our southern border is swarming with more illegal aliens than have been seen in over 20 years; some aliens are allowed in the country without COVID tests, while Biden wants grade schoolers masked with little scientific justification; inflation is climbing rapidly; our national debt is reaching unsustainable levels; and crime is out of control in major cities all across the country.

That is after eight months in office. I wonder what he will do next?

Wade Winingham, Omaha

Afghanistan, Vietnam

Like most Americans of 1962, I accepted the American government’s explanation as to why our troops fought in Vietnam. I didn’t admire actress Jane Fonda’s interaction with the North Vietnamese, but after losing three remarkable students to that combat, I began to wonder whether her actions might have hastened the end and later thought that if even one U.S. serviceman or woman lived on because of her actions, it was probably worth the damage to my national pride.