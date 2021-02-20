The Public Pulse: Student journalists; Great work, MUD; Climate concerns

The big tech companies can shut down a politician if it isn’t to their liking. They can also block a business over views of the owner.

Our First Amendment is being abused by censorship of free speech. This compares to communist China's “silencing” of people in their country. Facebook/instagram, Twitter, Apple, Amazon and Google are participating in such activity. Also, local TV channels have been taken in by not giving a full and accurate reporting about what is going on in Congress. This is about our rights as citizens.

Pay attention and write to our senators and representatives to express your appreciation of their vote and also your displeasure if their vote doesn’t agree with your views. They need to hear from their constituents and be held accountable. We all need to take an interest in how our country is being governed. We need to put America first!

A quote from President’s Kennedy’s inaugural speech: “And so, my fellow Americans: ask not what your country can do for you -- ask what you can do for your country.” We need to heed his words and fight for the rights in our Constitution. The First Amendment is being threatened along with our Second Amendment, which is very concerning.