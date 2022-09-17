The Public Pulse: Student loan forgiveness an economic drag; Support for Bacon; Unicameral anniversary

Economic drag

All students hope the education they receive will be a vehicle to better employment opportunities and thereby better lives for themselves and their families. However, not everyone is born into a family which understands, recognizes and trains them for the pitfalls that life and the unscrupulous people that will come their way.

Many falsely believe forgiving student loans is going to be a windfall to those students having their education debts absolved.

In reality, many of their loans where predatory i.e. perpetrated by those seeking to exploit or oppress students needing assistance. Because of their default loan status, many students are not allowed to continue or complete their education. Many of these loans were not offered by ivory towers of education, but rather by for-profit corporations of which many failed to honor their own terms and then declared bankruptcy.

Ironically, this option was not allowed to the students holding their loans. Many students were lied to and cheated out of their money and education. They were told they would easily find jobs in the fields they were pursuing. Instead, they were given training that businesses would not consider adequate or even recognize.

I’m happy for all those who sucked it up and paid them tenaciously and in full, as did my husband. These loans are not only an economic drag on unsuspecting victims, but on all of society.

Robert Baye, Omaha

Leader we need

Congressman Don Bacon is the type of leader we need in Washington to walk back the harsh rhetoric aimed at all sides. Don Bacon has proven he can work with both parties to put America first and deliver results for Nebraska. This is why I am voting for him again this November.

Jeff Birkentall, Omaha

Unicameral anniversary

When the dust settles from the November election, perhaps it would be appropriate to observe a moment of silence in memory of a non-partisan unicameral.

After 85 years of cooperation for the good of all Nebraskans, one party will be in sole possession of necessary votes to easily impose whatever they please on the hapless citizenry.

Nebraskans should become accustomed to highly partisan leadership as moderate, non-partisan, cooperative senators are replaced by strongly conservative single-minded senators with allegiance to Ricketts. Sad to think that the efforts of the great George Norris lasted only 85 years.

Don Rabbe, Lincoln

Climate change mitigation

It was a disturbing article (Sept. 5) about Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante’s connection to a non-profit foundation which is working to restrict or punish businesses that have cut ties with fossil fuel companies. Indeed, as the New York Times reported in August, five conservative leaning states have passed legislation to blacklist banks and businesses who are honoring climate change decisions.

I am wondering first if this is a good example of state government over-reach. Taking aside fraudulent business practices, labor and discrimination laws, and other established infringements, can a government actually meddle in the affairs of a company through some sort of act of disfavor? All companies should have the freedom to go about running as the owners, stockholders, or board of directors see fit. I for one, would honor these companies for long term and progressive decisions that will help us in the future.

I would ask Mr. Murante (and these legislators) if he has looked outside lately, or followed the weather this summer, or followed the news recently. Have they not heard about the record drought that has caused Lake Mead to be the lowest it’s ever been; thus the endangering of the entire water system in the Colorado River basin? Have they not heard about the record heat in Europe causing the usually mild UK to suffer for want of no air conditioning? What about the flash floods in Kentucky, St. Louis, Georgia, etc.? Floods that even surpassed the insurance company demarcation definition for “floodplain.” Then there’s the terrible monsoon rains in Pakistan and the wildfires on the western states. These are not normal occurrences.

Climate change is upon us sooner than we thought

Charlotte Shields, Papillion

Separate church and state

In regard to Katie Pecha’s letter about the archbishop speaking the truth about the LGBTQ community (Pulse, Sept. 10), I, for one, am really tired of religion being crammed into our government. It holds no place here.

The LGBTQ community is not flawed.

The LGBTQ community does not need fixing.

Only when we take God out of government will we see true peace and freedom in this country.

Cindy Sass, Omaha

Bucking the system

Reading about the Belacastro-Gonzalez and Schmaderer disagreement, as presented in “Chief says captain had ‘huge chip on shoulder,’” I whole-heartedly agree that our police chief, while I think he has been a strong leader, could also have faults, as all people do. It seems as though when a job description doesn’t include certain thresholds that are used as consideration, it’s an unfair system that allows those in a hiring position to pick and choose candidates based on qualifications that are unknown to all candidates.

Bev Hornig, Omaha

Abortion debate

In regard to the open letter from Nebraska healthcare providers (Sept.4), I wonder if all of the people that are listed on this open letter actually know what they signed? Part of the letter reads: “As providers, we took an oath to do no harm and to care for our patients. Safe and legal abortion is essential healthcare.” These two sentences sure do not go very well together.

Leonard Miller, Omaha

Blood and treasure

Regarding the Sept. 11 commentary on the need for reparations for slavery (“Reparations would acknowledge injustice”), my family and millions of American families have already paid. My great-great-grandfather “Tip” came from Ireland during the potato famine in the 1840s. He left his children with relatives and fought with the 23rd Illinois, the volunteer “Irish Brigade” in the Civil War to free slaves. Most notably they fought in the Battle of Petersburg, which finally defeated Lee’s army and, a week later, they surrendered at Appomattox.

The “Irish” suffered 149 fatalities in the war. Had “Tip” not survived the war, my great-grandfather would not have been born. Like millions of northern families, they acknowledged the evil of slavery and paid with blood and treasure to end it. The north lost at least 360,222 soldiers and modern historians think that number may be as much as 20% too low. The cost to the north to prosecute the war has been estimated at $68.17 billion in 2019 dollars.

America has already paid for the evil of slavery in blood and treasure and to claim reparations are needed denies the sacrifices of my forefather and those millions of other American families that have already paid to end slavery.

Dennis Tierney, Omaha

Prayer for Huskers

So, my husband turned off the TV last Saturday and said the Huskers are so bad! Afterwards, I got a text from a friend saying the Huskers they had scored a touchdown and were ahead. I eagerly turned the game back on hoping for my husband to see that the Huskers are not as bad as he thought and they were now winning. Only to see the last drive of the game where Georgia Southern got a touchdown and beat the Huskers.

So, I have an idea, for all of you who believe in God and believe that He does answer prayer: Let’s pray for this week’s game. That God will give the coaches, the players and all those who work with them wisdom from God. We ask for mercy and favor, and that we will give God the Glory for the win! As it truly will be God if they win today!

Dee Rice, Omaha