The Public Pulse: Student loan forgiveness; Catholic teaching on gender idenity; On medical marijuana

Reverse Robin-Hood

The president’s actions on “student loan forgiveness” should give pause to everyone, regardless of party. In June 2021, Speaker Nancy Pelosi publicly stated the president had zero legal authority to forgive student loans without action from Congress. Yet, many on the left are cheerleading as the president wiped out $10,000 of student loans for millions of Americans.

How is this fair to those of us who worked multiple jobs to pay for our education? How is this fair to trades workers who didn’t go to college? How is this fair to single parents like my mom who worked multiple jobs to pay off her loans? I agree with Rep. Don Bacon when he called it a “reverse Robin-Hood.” Those of us who did it the right way are getting punished.

Derek Oden, Omaha

Gender-identity policy

I want to thank Archbishop Lucas and the Omaha Archdiocese for the recently announced policy on gender identity in our Catholic schools. The policy not only reflects the teaching of our faith, but embodies a common sense approach that is needed in an increasingly self-centered society.

Jerald Rauterkus, Omaha

Medical marijuana

This is to all of the people who think that there will be no one but stoners lining up at dispensaries if the medical marijuana bill would pass: Just like anything else, there will be some people who will take advantage of it. That shouldn't prohibit the people who really need it from being able to get it legally.

I am currently dealing with one cancer, possibly two (results not back yet), thanks to Agent Orange. I have had a number of surgeries on my spine. On top of this, I am allergic to a number of pain medications. So, I rely on marijuana to help get me through the day. Without it, I wouldn't be able to function as well as I do. I'm not looking for sympathy, just dealing with the hand I was dealt. There are a lot of people struggling with watching their loved ones suffer and not being able to do anything to help except hold them and love them. This really isn't "The Good Life" until people in this state actually start caring about one another.

Robert Dearing, Omaha

Praise for article

Writing good sarcasm is a lost art in our present-day world. Yet Amie Just achieves it beautifully, in her article about Scott Frost's comment which ran (Aug. 22) in the sports section. In the article about Frost's comment on linemen vomiting, she displays both skill and courage. She crafted a work worthy of (dare I say it?) Dave Barry.

It is too bad that at the end, she had to leave her topic and insert some "real world" material. After all, we live in a world where you can't clear your throat in public without someone feeling disrespected, or (for what are no doubt very legitimate reasons) feeling offended. Still, the overall work was both skillful and hilarious.

Walt Hamilton, Omaha

Pillen's not hiding

The current public debate over the "no gubernatorial debate" is getting a bit ridiculous! I hold two degrees from UNL and served about a decade as the only registered lobbyist for the University of Nebraska system.

The University of Nebraska is by far the largest state-owned institution with over 50,000 students, about 15,000 employees and outreach programs even beyond Nebraska borders.

It is governed by an elected Board of Regents. Dr. Jim Pillen of Columbus has served on that elected board for nine years, has chaired the board and recently, the search committee for a new University of Nebraska president.

In his "spare" time, Dr. Pillen built — from scratch — a local agricultural industry that employs about 1,000 people. To call him out in a recent Pulse letter as "Mr. Pig Producer" (Pulse, Aug. 23) is an embarrassment.

Some readers may have missed this quote, "he has more than 500 campaign events, in all 93 counties" ("Blood pans Pillen for refusing to debate," Aug. 18). How many of his critics can even name half of those 93 Nebraska counties, let alone visit them, all for a primary election. If Dr. Pillen has been "hiding out," that seems a darn strange way of doing it.

When I left the Legislature, I chaired the government committee. I often made a comment "we must cherish our freedom to choose our leaders, but recognize that sometimes we call elections 'silly season' for good reason!"

Lee Rupp, Monroe, Nebraska

Former state senator