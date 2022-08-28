The Public Pulse: Student loan forgiveness; Catholic teaching on gender idenity; On medical marijuana

Reverse Robin-Hood
The president’s actions on “student loan forgiveness” should give pause to everyone, regardless of party. In June 2021, Speaker Nancy Pelosi publicly stated the president had zero legal authority to forgive student loans without action from Congress. Yet, many on the left are cheerleading as the president wiped out $10,000 of student loans for millions of Americans.
How is this fair to those of us who worked multiple jobs to pay for our education? How is this fair to trades workers who didn’t go to college? How is this fair to single parents like my mom who worked multiple jobs to pay off her loans? I agree with Rep. Don Bacon when he called it a “reverse Robin-Hood.” Those of us who did it the right way are getting punished.
Derek Oden, Omaha
Gender-identity policy
People are also reading…
I want to thank Archbishop Lucas and the Omaha Archdiocese for the recently announced policy on gender identity in our Catholic schools. The policy not only reflects the teaching of our faith, but embodies a common sense approach that is needed in an increasingly self-centered society.
Jerald Rauterkus, Omaha
Medical marijuana
This is to all of the people who think that there will be no one but stoners lining up at dispensaries if the medical marijuana bill would pass: Just like anything else, there will be some people who will take advantage of it. That shouldn't prohibit the people who really need it from being able to get it legally.
I am currently dealing with one cancer, possibly two (results not back yet), thanks to Agent Orange. I have had a number of surgeries on my spine. On top of this, I am allergic to a number of pain medications. So, I rely on marijuana to help get me through the day. Without it, I wouldn't be able to function as well as I do. I'm not looking for sympathy, just dealing with the hand I was dealt. There are a lot of people struggling with watching their loved ones suffer and not being able to do anything to help except hold them and love them. This really isn't "The Good Life" until people in this state actually start caring about one another.
Robert Dearing, Omaha
Praise for article
Writing good sarcasm is a lost art in our present-day world. Yet Amie Just achieves it beautifully, in her article about Scott Frost's comment which ran (Aug. 22) in the sports section. In the article about Frost's comment on linemen vomiting, she displays both skill and courage. She crafted a work worthy of (dare I say it?) Dave Barry.
It is too bad that at the end, she had to leave her topic and insert some "real world" material. After all, we live in a world where you can't clear your throat in public without someone feeling disrespected, or (for what are no doubt very legitimate reasons) feeling offended. Still, the overall work was both skillful and hilarious.
Walt Hamilton, Omaha
Pillen's not hiding
The current public debate over the "no gubernatorial debate" is getting a bit ridiculous! I hold two degrees from UNL and served about a decade as the only registered lobbyist for the University of Nebraska system.
The University of Nebraska is by far the largest state-owned institution with over 50,000 students, about 15,000 employees and outreach programs even beyond Nebraska borders.
It is governed by an elected Board of Regents. Dr. Jim Pillen of Columbus has served on that elected board for nine years, has chaired the board and recently, the search committee for a new University of Nebraska president.
In his "spare" time, Dr. Pillen built — from scratch — a local agricultural industry that employs about 1,000 people. To call him out in a recent Pulse letter as "Mr. Pig Producer" (Pulse, Aug. 23) is an embarrassment.
Some readers may have missed this quote, "he has more than 500 campaign events, in all 93 counties" ("Blood pans Pillen for refusing to debate," Aug. 18). How many of his critics can even name half of those 93 Nebraska counties, let alone visit them, all for a primary election. If Dr. Pillen has been "hiding out," that seems a darn strange way of doing it.
When I left the Legislature, I chaired the government committee. I often made a comment "we must cherish our freedom to choose our leaders, but recognize that sometimes we call elections 'silly season' for good reason!"
Lee Rupp, Monroe, Nebraska
Former state senator
OWH Public Pulse July 2022
Pulse writer says that NDCS reentry services are working in reducing the number of people who return to prison.
Pulse writer encourages all Nebraska residents to support the FDA’s proposed rules for removing menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars from the marketplace.
The City of Omaha has been in very capable hands with Jean Stothert as Mayor, Pulse writer says.
Inflation is not transitory, but Democrat one-party control in Washington D.C. should be, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writers praises Nancy Gaarder's story on Kennedy College and Title IX.
Pulse writer praises article for reporting on Nebraska lawmakers debates on updating the statewide climate-change report.
Pulse writer says politicians opposition to abortion has eclipsed health care, education, fair wages, and many more humane programs.
Pulse writer says a total ban on federal government involvement would not work out well for the United States.
Pulse writer praises the newly renovated Gene Leahy Mall.
Pulse writer says she won’t stop fighting for abortion justice, and she is not alone.
Pulse writer says he has an issue with the change to the city charter amendment.
Pulse writer delighted to read about teen's entrepreneurial spirit.
Pulse writer is glad that elected officials in Nebraska get to decide what abortion restrictions are appropriate.
Pulse writer poses several questions to Sen. Fischer.
Pulse writer reacts to the upheaval at the Nebraska Republican Party convention.
We, the people have evolved over the centuries, so the Second Amendment needs to evolve as well, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer says with the assassination of the former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, Nebraska has lost a close friend and ally.
The Public Pulse: Life begins at conception; Gratitude for Omaha, Rosenblatt and baseball; Community Information Trust
Pulse writer says life begins at conception.
Pulse writer celebrates UNL Women's Golf coach, Robin Scherer Krapfl who stood up to fight for change.
Pulse writers sound off on Fourth of July fireworks.
The Public Pulse: Support for Pansing Brooks; Jan. 6 committee fights for democracy; Burden of mass transit
State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks leads with economic and ethical conscientious service to our state, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer says the U.S. is no longer a democracy because the states now have have more rights than individuals.
Pulse writer says society, not guns, is the problem.
Pulse writer praises articles on one of Omaha's greatest athletes, Marlin Briscoe.
The Public Pulse: Raikes advocates for strong schools; Not a show trial; Privileged few overturn abortion
State Board of Education candidate Helen Raikes, recognizes the importance of supporting and improving our public schools, Pulse writer says.
Congressman Don Bacon has proven he’s willing to work across the partisan aisle on important issues, Pulse writer says