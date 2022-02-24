The Public Pulse: Student reader shares thoughts on OPS mask mandate

Identity epidemic

Today, the OPS Board of Education will be voting whether to make masks optional throughout the school district, or to keep them mandatory. With many other Omaha-area schools, including UNO, as well as the City of Omaha removing their mask mandates, it is looking as though OPS will be the next district to not require masks. With this change, another problem arises. As a senior at an OPS high school, I can attest that this problem may seem small on the outside, but from a student who is currently in the classroom, it’s a lot bigger than you think. Many students, like myself, are ready to get back to a sense of normalcy and see making masks optional as a step towards that, but others see this differently. I am hearing from an increasing number of students that they don’t feel comfortable removing their masks, and not because of health reasons, but solely based on the way they think others will see them. For two years, we’ve been conditioned to not see our classmates’ faces below the eyes, and that has been the normal. This has created an overall negative view of students’ personal identities throughout my school and the nation. The question arises, how will our society deal will this "identity epidemic" and will this set our next generation back from being the strong, confident leaders we need them to be?