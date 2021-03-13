The Public Pulse: Stuffed with federal pork; Ricketts' wrong priorities

Sticks, stones, words

After reading all the comments about Coach Greg McDermott, I find it just verifies what I have thought for years. People are far too sensitive about their race and too quick to say someone is a racist. Greg McDermott said some words he should not have said. Haven’t we all! He is not a racist, nor even close to being a racist. The slang word for a white person is “honky.” If a black friend called me a honky, I can assure you we would still be friends and not let such a trivial thing bother us. I remember the childhood saying, “Sticks and stones can break my bones but words can never hurt me.”