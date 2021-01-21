The Public Pulse: Successful vaccination clinic; What makes us great; Big tech concerns

“That’s not it, but great answer,” he would say. “The beautiful transition of power after an American election — that’s what makes this country the best country in the world,” he would answer me.

Growing up and seeing so many inaugurations with the outgoing president, vice president and their wives present, truly was a sight to behold. That tradition is now over, and that saddens me. If my father were still around, he, too, would be saddened by this and the events that have taken place in our nation’s Capitol recently. So on behalf of all children of immigrants, I’d like to leave the new president a message:

Welcome to our house for the next four years. We hope you make America proud!

John Sgourakis, Omaha

Big tech concerns

I agree completely with Mark Douglas (Jan. 19 Pulse). Private companies are not necessarily bound by the First Amendment freedom of speech parameters. They do, however, hold great sway in which news and viewpoints are presented and which are discredited. When one politician is clearly treated more favorably than another, this could be construed as an in-kind contribution to said campaign, which makes it a campaign finance issue.