The Public Pulse: Successful vaccination clinic; What makes us great; Big tech concerns

Successful clinic
As a member of Heartland REACT, I had the opportunity to volunteer for the Douglas County Health Department’s health care workers’ vaccination clinic last week. Heartland REACT is a storm spotter organization that also volunteers to assist in parades, marathons, walks, etc.
Literally hundreds of Douglas County health care workers received vaccinations over a five-day period. Organized by the Douglas County Health Department, the clinic was worked by its employees, the Visiting Nurses Association and other groups such as Heartland REACT. Christ Community Church hosted the clinic and did a superb job of providing facilities and even snacks and lunch for the volunteers.
I have to compliment all those involved in running a tremendously well-organized clinic that ran smoothly and efficiently. As the vaccination process continues to expand to others, we can only hope that future clinics and processes go as well.
Pat McPherson, Omaha
What makes us great
As I lay restless the night before the inauguration of President Elect Joe Biden, I’m reminded of my late father’s words to me as a child. Bill Sgourakis, a proud American Greek who immigrated to the states in 1965, would often ask me, “Do you know what makes America great?” My answer early on was, “The American Dream, Dad. That’s what makes this country great,” having heard that phrase so many times growing up in an immigrant home.
“That’s not it, but great answer,” he would say. “The beautiful transition of power after an American election — that’s what makes this country the best country in the world,” he would answer me.
Growing up and seeing so many inaugurations with the outgoing president, vice president and their wives present, truly was a sight to behold. That tradition is now over, and that saddens me. If my father were still around, he, too, would be saddened by this and the events that have taken place in our nation’s Capitol recently. So on behalf of all children of immigrants, I’d like to leave the new president a message:
Welcome to our house for the next four years. We hope you make America proud!
John Sgourakis, Omaha
Big tech concerns
I agree completely with Mark Douglas (Jan. 19 Pulse). Private companies are not necessarily bound by the First Amendment freedom of speech parameters. They do, however, hold great sway in which news and viewpoints are presented and which are discredited. When one politician is clearly treated more favorably than another, this could be construed as an in-kind contribution to said campaign, which makes it a campaign finance issue.
Did Twitter and Facebook provide information to the election commission placing a donation value on the free advertising “donated“ based on their political leanings? I doubt it.
Also, with the squeezing out of alternate platforms, the question of monopolistic business practices is raised as well.
Tom Buglewicz, Omaha
Thank you
What a joy it is to find my copy of the World Herald on my doorstep every morning. Even in the snow, wind and rain, my paper is sitting there just waiting for me to pick up and enjoy. I love the puzzles, comics and especially the Public Pulse. Thanks so much to all the fine people who get up early and deliver the paper to our homes. I for one am very grateful.
Ed Volpi, Fremont