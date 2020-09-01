The Public Pulse: Suicide prevention; Unfair attack on Bellevue; An inspiring figure

Focus on suicide prevention
September is Suicide Prevention Month. We should be there for each other and take steps to prevent suicide. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s theme for the month is to #KeepGoing, by taking simple actions to safeguard our mental health and save lives. From learning the warning signs for suicide and what to do if you are worried someone is struggling, to bringing education programs to your community, we can all learn new ways to help each other save lives.
One action I’m taking is to urge my public officials to prioritize suicide prevention and mental health. When someone is in acute crisis, it’s hard for them to think clearly, and even reaching out for help can be a struggle. For this reason, it is vital that Congress pass the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act (H.R.4194/S.2661) to make a three-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline a reality.
This legislation will provide the funding and resources needed by crisis centers across the country that support those struggling with their mental health and thoughts of suicide.
In this time of uncertainty, we all need to find new ways to connect and support each other.
Together, we #KeepGoing.
Angela Brown, Omaha
Unfair attack on Bellevue
I am shocked at the Saturday, Aug. 29, front-page news of The World-Herald by writer Ms. Conley and the statements by Omaha City Councilman Palermo pushing the views of racism and hate against Omaha’s neighboring city of Bellevue.
I served on the Bellevue City Council and was elected seven times as the Sarpy County register of deeds. I also served on the Bellevue Chamber Board and as president. I have known City Administrator Jim Ristow and Mayor Rusty Hike for many years. Both are not only nice gentlemen, but conscientious public servants. In my many years of public service, I have never known of racism being present in our community or in any manner promoted by our public officials or offices. It should be noted Bellevue has hired some very fine personnel from the Omaha city workforce.
Is it possible that Mr. Palermo was promoting his political ambitions or that The World-Herald couldn’t find anything else of importance, other than to express, in story form, the lurking notion of hate and racism in Bellevue?
Lloyd J. Dowding, Bellevue
Live free in Bellevue
Omaha needs to stay out of Bellevue’s business — especially Omaha’s elected officials. We don’t need you telling us how to select our new chief of police. You have a hard enough time running your own city. Clear example: We have controlled our COVID-19 infection rate without forcing a mask mandate on our citizens. Live free in Bellevue.
Ed Burchfield, Bellevue
Husker parents, get a grip
I write as a lifelong football fan:
There are wildfires in California, hurricanes along the Gulf Coast, young Black men and women are being harassed, tortured and shot, and oh yes, we are in the midst of a pandemic from which 180,000 Americans have died so far.
I say get a grip, Husker parents. Your season is merely delayed. Can you put it in perspective?
Frankie Katherine Dissinger, Omaha
Trump’s approach is a plus
When you watch Joe Biden’s speech at the end of his convention, he stares straight ahead reading a prepared script off a monitor.
President Trump does a lot of ad-libbing, will look down at his notes but is always looking up and around. He gets more involved with the people, is more energetic. It’s easy to see who will be the best president for the next four years.
Ron Johnson, La Vista
Wake-up call for new leadership
Just think — if we had had national leadership at the onset of COVID-19 in February and March, we could be like the rest of the world — back to school and sports, shopping and eating out, traveling and visiting family and friends.
This is a wake-up call. Vote for the national and local leadership we need to restore our dignity at home and around the world.
Peg O’Dea Lippert, Papillion
The meaning of socialism
I recently came across a quote by Harry S. Truman, made in 1952:
“Socialism is a scare word they have hurled at every advance the people have made in the last 20 years. Socialism is what they called public power. Socialism is what they called Social Security. Socialism is what they called farm price supports. Socialism is what they called bank deposit insurance. Socialism is what they called the growth of free and independent labor organizations. Socialism is their name for almost anything that helps all the people.”
Some things never change.
Kathie Haskins, Papillion
An inspiring figure
This crazy, messed up world is a better place because Chester Cavitte is in it (Aug. 29 World-Herald, “Retiree rises early to help a reawakening North 24th Street shine”).
Thank you, Chester.
Jean Wilcynski, York, Neb.
