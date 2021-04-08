The Public Pulse: Support for Georgia election law; Yes to voter ID; Cannabis helped me

Every time the issue of voter identification comes up, you hear the same arguments over and over. Even The World-Herald, in their Tuesday editorial, used the same clichés about how poor people and people of color are victims. I am tired of poor people and people of color being insulted. These same people are able to collect a stimulus check and cash it, so they will find a way to vote if they qualify and really want to vote.

Many of us still believe that Trump, as well as other Republicans, may have won, but we will never be able to prove it. Nobody has proved that there was no voter fraud, contrary to what the MSM wants you to believe. I have seen a lot of evidence including, videos and testimony from individuals claiming voter fraud.

Wouldn’t making the election more secure give all voters more confidence in the outcome instead of having this divided country? Identification seems to work for the corporate world. It should work when we are voting for the position of the most powerful person in the world and the people that control our lives.

B. L. Cork, Omaha

Textbook program