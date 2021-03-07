The Public Pulse: Support for McDermott; Dealing with racism; OPS, slow down; Vaccinations

Words, racism, society
The “plantation” remarks by Coach McDermott, who almost everyone agrees is not a racist, got me to thinking. We probably all have a few racially charged words buried in our vocabularies. When I went into Army basic training, it didn’t take long for me to learn that “boy” was not a word to be tossed around. I am not aware of my ancestors owning slaves or being racists, but they certainly planted in me some words that could get me into some serious trouble.
I think it is fair to say that Coach McDermott probably did not have slavery on his mind when he was speaking about the importance of team unity. In a civil society, the apology would have been easily accepted. Instead, it is a front-page story, and the talk is of “the awful mistake,” the “healing process,” the “harm that he did,” the “upset and hurting” students and the need to “understand the truth behind our history.”
Good grief! Now, I hear he has been suspended? Clearly, we have crossed into another lunatic period in our history. I am easily reminded of the Salem witch trials, the internment of Japanese citizens in the ’40s and the McCarthyism of the ’50s. This, too, will end when quiet, principled people stand up and say “No.”
Grant Shaw, Omaha
Time to wake up
When will Omaha wake up, face its fears and take action against racism? Racial slurs can be easily dismissed, but in this town so can the deaths of George Smith, Will Brown, Zachary Bear Heels and James Scurlock. Or the incarcerations of David Rice and Ed Poindexter.
Students at high school games yell one of the most hateful derogatory terms, and possibly the student is reprimanded. But what about the institution? Three things you cannot recover in life: the word after it’s said, the moment after it’s missed, and the time after it’s gone. Creighton Prep and Creighton University — the words have been said, so don’t miss the moment. Educate yourselves and your students — get out of your bubble.
Start with examining your faculty. How many are white? Since the institution’s founding, has a person of color ever served as president? Then examine your curriculum. Do students learn about Cesar Chavez or Malcolm X? Read literature authored by Audre Lorde or James Baldwin? Hear from leaders of the Ponca Tribe?
Focus not on the individual, but the institutional. May we learn from the wisdom of indigenous people, who focused not on the individual, but the community. It’s time.
Cynthia Ramirez Lindenmeyer, La Vista
A class act
Coach McDermott, you’re a class act. No one’s perfect. Thank you for your proven compassion and dedication to the team. For those of you outside the private confines of a team locker room after a team loss not being in the coach’s shoes, I say “let those without sin, cast the first stone.”
Randy Lukasiewicz, Omaha
Slow down, OPS
As a an OPS taxpayer and Central alum, I am very concerned about the proposal by the OPS superintendent to impose drastic changes to our high schools this fall. There has been little to no information provided to the public besides what has been in The World-Herald and very limited opportunities for the taxpayers to have any input.
I would hope our elected school board will put the brakes on this rush to make these changes just for the sake of change. Our teachers, who have been on the front lines of COVID, do not deserve to have something like this thrown at them this fall. If school board members cannot adequately explain why this needs to be done immediately or even exactly what is being proposed, then they should delay its implementation.
Dave Schinzel, Omaha
Vaccinations
I totally agree that the Douglas County Health website is very easy to use to schedule a vaccine. Both my husband and I have received the first shot and have an appointment for the second soon. However, they need to stress how important it is to arrive at your scheduled time and not an hour earlier. They have a set amount of shots for each time slot.
I have a friend who was scheduled for 2:00 Wednesday and did not get out of there until after 5:00. Then he said they ran out of shots! How could this be if they have a specific amount set aside for each day/time slot? Well it is probably because those who do not have an appointment show up to get one.
We were never asked our name or time when we got to Creighton. They just shuffled everyone through. We were in and out in about an hour for a 12:30 appointment on Feb. 10. We arrived at 12:15 to park and walk to a designated area.
We all need to do our part and obey the rules!
Susan Peters, Omaha
Great clinic
I would like to compliment the workers at the vaccine center in Millard. There were probably 50 people ahead of me when I went in, and I had my COVID-19 shot in less than 10 minutes. Everyone there was very polite and friendly. They had it set up so that when you got done with one stop, someone pointed you to your next stop. An area was set up after you had your shot to sit and make sure there were no side effects. It was an extremely friendly environment.
Thank you to everyone donating their time for a very important cause.
Donald LaMantia, Omaha
Good job
Hats off to the Douglas County Health Department for executing the vaccination process as efficiently as anything I have ever seen. They are fast and very efficient as I observed going through the complete two-session process.
Bob Shreve, Omaha
Voter suppression
I wholly enjoyed and agree with the article by Preston Love Jr. in the Feb. 25 World Herald. The only shortcoming I noticed in Mr. Love’s “assault on democracy” piece was that it principally focuses on the impact to the people of color in the state. Preston correctly states that a desired outcome of proposed legislation such as LB 76 — the “Winner Take All” electoral votes proposal — is to suppress these votes. But I am not a person of color and my vote will be suppressed as well.
I have been a registered independent since I was old enough to vote, selecting the candidate whom I feel is the most competent. I have twice voted for Obama, but I have also voted for George Bush. The first Bush, of course. It dismays me that in many years I know I am essentially throwing my vote away, but in other years an electoral vote from my district is actually awarded to the person I feel is best qualified. The aim of LB 76 is to take away even this possibility.
You see, if you don’t consider Husker football, there are really only three things that most of Nebraskans care about: abortion, the right to own a closet full of assault rifles, and making sure that no one with an opposing view is actually heard. Even in the case of Ben Sasse!
I’m with you, Preston, and you’re absolutely right, but remember us too.
Bill Mahoney, Papillion
Best prison option
With great interest, I have read multiple newspaper articles, opinions and editorials concerning Nebraska’s prison problems including the need for a new prison. My perspective may be unique, as I have spent significant time in prison as a Prison Fellowship volunteer facilitating trauma programs.
While I support the review of probation, parole, criminal sentencing and incarceration by the Crime and Justice Institute, the omission of in-prison programming is surprising. If we are attempting to join other states that have become “smart on crime” versus “tough on crime,” we should conduct a comprehensive review of programming. Other states are beginning to offer innovative solutions in this regard. In fact, effective programming should be the key component in any “smart on crime” effort.
I believe that the hard-working and dedicated Nebraska Department of Corrections Services staff currently deliver many fine programs. However, new trauma-based and other emotive programs should be reviewed and evaluated for possible inclusion. Overcrowding has severely limited the quality and quantity of programs currently offered. As overcrowding is eased, these new programs can be introduced.
My observation is that many prisoners want self-improvement and are desperately seeking assistance and guidance. Any serious attempt to lower recidivism should include comprehensive, modern and evidence-based programming. Any overall review is inadequate without it.
Gary DiMasi, Omaha
Cancel culture
March 2 was National Read Across America Day, established in 1998 by the National Education Association. They selected the birthday of Theodor Seuss Geisel, the author of the Dr. Seuss books, stating that “He epitomizes a love of children and learning.”
Presidents, in their proclamations, have recognized this day and referenced Geisel’s contribution to getting young people to enjoy reading, until, of course, this year!
Suddenly, a few of his 60 books have some pages that have been deemed offensive. They will never be published again, pulled from the shelves, and probably burned by some. Even the very liberal Democrat like Dr. Seuss can’t escape the long “canceled” list.
Dolly Parton may be next, even though she is a philanthropist and funds her literacy program that has sent free books to millions of children. This month, Vox, a left-wing news website, criticized her supposed “dark side.” They called her a “secular American saint,” because she remains silent and does not engage in divisive political stands. Her appeal to everyone at all times is very disturbing to them.