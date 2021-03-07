The Public Pulse: Support for McDermott; Dealing with racism; OPS, slow down; Vaccinations

I have a friend who was scheduled for 2:00 Wednesday and did not get out of there until after 5:00. Then he said they ran out of shots! How could this be if they have a specific amount set aside for each day/time slot? Well it is probably because those who do not have an appointment show up to get one.

We were never asked our name or time when we got to Creighton. They just shuffled everyone through. We were in and out in about an hour for a 12:30 appointment on Feb. 10. We arrived at 12:15 to park and walk to a designated area.

We all need to do our part and obey the rules!

Susan Peters, Omaha

Great clinic

I would like to compliment the workers at the vaccine center in Millard. There were probably 50 people ahead of me when I went in, and I had my COVID-19 shot in less than 10 minutes. Everyone there was very polite and friendly. They had it set up so that when you got done with one stop, someone pointed you to your next stop. An area was set up after you had your shot to sit and make sure there were no side effects. It was an extremely friendly environment.

Thank you to everyone donating their time for a very important cause.