The Public Pulse: Support for McDermott; Painful history; Pour, Khan deserve thanks

It is coming to the point where any word in the language is offensive to someone. We have become so worried about the words we use, we have forgotten how to communicate. If a word offends you, mention it to the person who used it but don’t make a big deal about it. Yes, there are offensive words that should never be used, but finding something offensive when no offense is intended has traveled too far.

Coach McDermott used a word in the heat of a moment that he later said was probably ill-advised. Accept his apology and move on to much more important problems in our world today.

Charlotte Dorwart, Sidney, Neb.

No place for anger

I am thrilled that Coach McDermott has been reinstated effective immediately. Anyone who knows Coach Mac, knows he is a man of character, class and conscience. He does not have a racist bone in his body! I have no idea where that remark came from, but it certainly isn’t indicative of who he is. I feel that this should never have happened in the first place. So, for it to take on a life of its own is embarrassing and sad.