The Public Pulse: Support for Pansing Brooks; Jan. 6 committee fights for democracy; Burden of mass transit

  •

Pansing Brooks is refreshing

There is a term in economics, misguiding as it may sound, called rent-seeking. It doesn’t really have to do with landlords, except coincidentally. One fine definition by the economist David R. Henderson says people are said to seek rents when they try to obtain benefits for themselves through the political arena. It’s as simple as that, but typically done in the hope of not being exposed, presumably because the rent-seeker knows it’s the ugly side of politics, giving money to a candidate in hopes of reward, typically financial or regulatory, leading to serious money.

Take a look on the Federal Election Commission website to those who have donated money to Mike Flood, and you will see the very soul, such as it is, of Nebraska rent-seeking. Pete Ricketts, plutocrats, up-and-coming aspiring plutocrats, Big Ag’s dull bell cows and sheep, Pillens, Yanneys, CEOs, retired financiers, mouthpieces, lobbyists, gas station magnates, etc.

These donations are not from the goodness of their hearts, nor patriotism. They are paying for services rendered or expected. The legality of the system doesn’t diminish its corruption.

Characteristically, these rulers of the Nebraska political roost, had every good reason to bar the mainstream news media from their recent gathering in Lincoln with the aspiring speaker of the House of Representatives to raise money for Flood. They had a lot to hide from the public. Voters should keep that in mind as they examine the public record to identify who gives how much to whom. We already know the reasons and presumed rewards.

Patty Pansing Brooks, on the other hand, makes no implied financial promises, just one of continued conscientious service. How refreshing, economically, ethically and otherwise.

Richard Piersol, Lincoln

Mass transit

Having never seen Omaha voters not pass a bond issue, I am somewhat surprised that taxes would be the basis for concern over Omaha’s streetcar plan. I like the new ORBT buses and the route. I do not like the fact I only see one to three riders on ORBT at any time. The reality is very few people use mass transit. Fares are not covering expenses. If taxpayers already shoulder the burden of mass transit, the best option to build ridership would be to make fares permanently free.

Kevin Gillespie, Omaha

Guardianship of democracy

A Pulse letter by Lucille Mickell, (Pulse, June 29), left me dismayed. She completely missed the Jan. 6 committee’s importance. She lists current ills; high food and gas prices, open border, crime increase, without realizing our priority is first saving this democracy, which continues to be under attack by conservative leaders and their supporters.

On Jan. 6, 2021, our republic — to which we pledge allegiance — was almost overthrown, not by the Communist Chinese, nor the Iranian terror-state, nor Putin, but by our own President of the United States. The Jan. 6 committee is protecting Americans against ever again experiencing the cruel rule of dictators who grab a nation’s wealth for themselves and leave the citizenry only soul-crushing oppression. Trump’s violence is anti-democracy and pro-authoritarian, hence the committee hearings.

After Trump attained office, the Economy Intelligence Unit of London that gauges the health of democracies worldwide, downgraded the U.S. from “Full Democracy” to “Flawed Democracy” these past seven years. The next downgrade is “Hybrid Authoritarianism” where the pretense of democracy exists, but authoritarianism holds sway.

The EIU attributes this to Trumpism; ignore the law and U.S. Constitutional checks on power; flood the media with “excrement” (saturate with lies); “double down” and deny immoral behavior; implore citizens to crush their Constitutional rights (“the media is the enemy of the people”); imprison political opponents (“lock her up”); and slaughter confidence in institutions (elections are “rigged” and court proceedings “corrupt”).

The committee is not “complaining.” It is fighting to continue our democracy as provided in the U.S. Constitution, the foundation of this nation, by exercising its lawful, peaceful guardianship of democracy.

Greta Barrett, Omaha

Fact-finding missions

It seems that so many politicians are jumping on the bandwagon of “Let’s go to Ukraine on a fact-finding mission.” We have had the Speaker of the House, several senators and congressmen, and now one of our own state legislators, Sen. Tom Brewer. These trips are costly to the taxpayers, a great interruption to President Zelenskyy in his quest to save his country, and is nothing more than a photo op. After so many visits by national politicians, what has changed? What does a local state senator think he is going to do different than these other politicians? Instead, please stay at home and support sending Ukraine the weapons and financial aid that they need. Ukraine will appreciate that more than feeling the need to entertain you.

Steven A. Miller, Bellevue

Not for hunting

I’ve been a hunter for many years until grandchildren came along and my wife said all weapons must go. I don’t even have a weapon for self defense. Didn’t get the money I should have for the sales either. Anyway, why would you need a semi-automatic weapon for deer hunting? I’m a veteran and prior law enforcement. Those weapons are for special situations, war time, etc., and should not be used for hunting! People are going nuts over all the killings now! That’s just another reason for people to get these type of weapons into their hands. Think about it (Iowa) Gov. Reynolds.

Terry Gullion, Lexington, Nebraska

Gun laws

All these gun control critics who are writing in opposition to the Nebraska congressional delegation are ignoring the obvious: these gun control bills are unconstitutional. For example, the California law that raised the age to 21 to buy semiautomatic rifles was ruled unconstitutional by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, the most liberal court in the country.

Yet, many are scolding the delegation for voting against raising the age. We should thank the Nebraska delegation for seeking real solutions: more funding for mental health resources, beefing up school security, and increasing the punishment for straw purchases to ensure restricted persons do not have access to firearms, all while still protecting the Constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens.

Denise Bradshaw, Omaha

  Updated
  •

  Updated
  •

  Updated
  •

  Updated
  •

  Updated
  •

  Updated
  •

  Updated
  •

  Updated
  •

  Updated
  •

  Updated
  •

  Updated
  •

  Updated
  •

  Updated
  •

  Updated
  •

  Updated
  •

  Updated
  •

  Updated
  •

  Updated
  •

  Updated
  •

  Updated
  •

  Updated
  •

  Updated
  •

  Updated
  •

  Updated
  •

  Updated
  •

  Updated
  •

