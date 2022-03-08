The Public Pulse: Support paid parental leave; Statewide academic school year; Brainwave research

Paid parental leave

March is Women’s History Month. Women certainly made history during the pandemic as thousands left their jobs to care for children because schools and day cares had to close. Without income, many families struggled to pay groceries, rent and other bills. While the pandemic was a new experience, it exposed an old and chronic problem that working women in our society have faced for years — unpaid leave.

While both mothers and fathers are affected, working mothers are affected more. Women bear a disproportionate economic burden in taking time off from work to bond with a new child, for short- or long-term care for a family member, or to care for her own health. Many women cannot return to the workforce without addressing the needs of their families. For many, unpaid time off work is untenable and it threatens their economic security.

The United States does not guarantee paid time off for illness or family care or for paid parental leave. However, 10 states and District of Columbia have paid leave laws that are or will soon be in place. The U.S. Congress or Iowa Legislature could make history by passing paid leave laws. Call or write your senator or representative and urge them to support paid parental leave for all working families.

Jane Goldsmith, Treynor, Iowa

AAUW Loess Hills Branch

School year

On a Feb. 8, there was an article regarding how State Sen. Steve Erdman introduced a bill requiring schools to start after Labor Day and end before Memorial Day. I seriously doubt that you could find a student, teacher, parent or administrator that would not be in favor of this proposal.

Erdman also feels that teacher in-service and school breaks, such as winter break, should be eliminated. As a former teacher, I would have welcomed fewer teacher in-service days. However, if they are eliminated, those days will be added on prior to the first day of student attendance. I know of school districts that have even held teacher in-service days after the end of the school year.

Erdman stated “that families could get the vacation time they need ...” I can tell you parents will readily take students out of school for vacations at any time during the school year. If Erdman truly believes that student learning should not be interrupted, perhaps he should introduce a bill stating that parents are forbidden to take their children out of school for vacations during the school year.

The statement that I find the most offensive is when Erdman stated, “You may find people that may want to be a teacher if they’ve got all summer off.” If the only reason a person would want to be a teacher is so that s/he has all summer off, that person is in the wrong profession. Do parents really want to have a teacher that is only there because they get the summer off? I would think that parents would want a teacher to be passionate about learning and to challenge each student to do his/her best.

Many teachers don’t feel valued or respected. The ignorant comments of State Sen. Erdman adds to this problem.

Joe Ankenbauer, Council Bluffs

Brainwave research

What an outstanding article by Joe Dejka about the role that local babies are playing in brainwave research (“Nebraska babies help researchers gauge impact of cash payments to poor moms”). I had no idea that any such research was being conducted. It is heartwarming to read that monthly cash payments to poor mothers favorably impacted their babies brain activity.

Research has linked high frequency — fast — brain activity to the development of thinking and learning. Infants whose mothers received high payments ($333 a month) had more high frequency brain waves. I am thinking what if the U.S. government would use the $618 million that is now given to Planned Parenthood and instead give it to low income mothers to help give their children an advantage in thinking and learning?

Angie Wingert, Omaha

Pillen ad

As a lifelong pheasant and quail hunter and Life Endowment NRA member, I condemn those who descended upon my U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Their actions do not represent my values in any way.

Instead of a campaign commercial showing Jim Pillen walking a field or fencerow while upland hunting, I cringe while watching him hold a pump shotgun as he rails against “establishment D.C.”, racking that “pump” in a silly effort to underscore where he stands. Any responsible firearm owner these days knows better than to use a firearm as a prop (see Glock’s commercial supporting shooting sports focusing on camaraderie instead).

My family and friends know I’m no musician, but I’m nowhere near as tone deaf as Pillen and the D.C. mob.

Scott Yahnke, Bennington, Nebraska

ARPA money

Let me get this right, we’ve been given $1.4 billion in American Rescue Plan Act of COVID-19 relief money and no one has an issue with the money being used for a canal?

Granted water is important issue, but I think the money should be used to address shovel ready projects that can assist people that are hurting from the pandemic.

Just saying!

Andrew Williams, Omaha

Repeat history

Over my lifetime, it’s been fascinating to see how provincial many of our elected leaders have been. Wanting to “change the skyline” is code of “I really want all of you to remember me no matter how egotistical my reasoning is!” Putting forth another statement that Omaha’s not going to grow and thrive without having a trolley system is, as it’s always been, another ego trip for those continuing to beat that dead horse. If you travel abroad, you see how other cities have invested in renovating older buildings to preserve them, and to make good use of them. And as I have met people in my travels and discussed what our lives are and have been like, the thought keeps coming back ... “If this was in Omaha they’d tear it down!” We do not need another chain hotel that is colorless and, basically, an eyesore. The Union Pacific Museum, that was a great place to take visitors to Omaha, is now located in Council Bluffs. They say that unless one understands history, we are destined to repeat it. Well, I guess that’s one thing that Omaha and its leaders excel in.

Dean Pierce, Omaha