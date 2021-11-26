The Public Pulse: Support small business on Saturday; Ricketts right; Ricketts wrong

I am so excited to see what comes next as we continue to create one of the most unique atmospheres in professional soccer in the U.S. Until next season, let me say one last time, “Viva Buhos!”

Gary Green, Papillion

CEO and managing partner,

Union Omaha

About the unvaccinated

The adjutant general of the Oklahoma National Guard was on TV getting his COVID-19 booster shot, telling his soldiers to get their vaccinations. He was promptly fired by the GOP Oklahoma governor. He was replaced by a new commander who went on TV telling his soldiers they did not have to get vaccinated. How many other GOP governors will be soon doing the same?

Hospitals are starting to fill up again. Locally and nationally, some people say they will not get the COVID-19 vaccine shot. Whether they be professional athletes, teachers, police department personnel and some medical people from across the country, they say they will not get the COVID-19 vaccine shot.