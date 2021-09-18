The Public Pulse: Supreme Court and politics; Failure by Millard school leaders

Court, politics

The optics of Justice Amy Comey Barrett’s appearance this past Sunday with Sen. Mitch McConnell as the featured speakers at the University of Louisville’s McConnell Center could not have been worse for supporting the principal point of her address, which was, as she stated: “My goal today is to convince you that this court is not comprised of a bunch of partisan hacks.”

Yeah, right! What thinking person could possibly take her seriously? After all, she was standing with the man whose cynically devious political machinations got her on the bench in shamefully record time in the first place.

In a vain attempt to find an argument to bolster her claim, she essentially repeated her opening remark by asserting that “judicial philosophies are not the same as political parties.” Oh, really? When those judicial philosophies exercised in decisions that align with and further the legislated policies, values, prejudices and ambitions of a particular political party, sorry, Amy, but there ain’t no difference between the two. She may claim to be an originalist through and through in her brand of jurisprudence, but we all know her heart and mind are at home in Texas.

Steven Pokorny, Urbandale, Iowa

