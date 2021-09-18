The Public Pulse: Supreme Court and politics; Failure by Millard school leaders

Court, politics
The optics of Justice Amy Comey Barrett’s appearance this past Sunday with Sen. Mitch McConnell as the featured speakers at the University of Louisville’s McConnell Center could not have been worse for supporting the principal point of her address, which was, as she stated: “My goal today is to convince you that this court is not comprised of a bunch of partisan hacks.”
Yeah, right! What thinking person could possibly take her seriously? After all, she was standing with the man whose cynically devious political machinations got her on the bench in shamefully record time in the first place.
In a vain attempt to find an argument to bolster her claim, she essentially repeated her opening remark by asserting that “judicial philosophies are not the same as political parties.” Oh, really? When those judicial philosophies exercised in decisions that align with and further the legislated policies, values, prejudices and ambitions of a particular political party, sorry, Amy, but there ain’t no difference between the two. She may claim to be an originalist through and through in her brand of jurisprudence, but we all know her heart and mind are at home in Texas.
Steven Pokorny, Urbandale, Iowa
What a failure
Some Millard parents cited mental health and social harm as reasons to forgo masks. How many of these parents allow their child(ren) to have cellphones, iPads, and TVs in their bedrooms? Screen time allows bullying to continue after school hours and take on a dark, new form, not to mention increases in anxiety and depression. Alas, Superintendent Jim Suftin has either obtained a medical degree in public health and knows more than the Douglas County Health Department or more likely he has to bend to the parents’ loud cries of taking away liberties if their kids must wear masks. We all have liberties taken from us when we have to put a seatbelt on or follow a variety of laws in this nation.
It is truly tragic that you have Omaha health care workers working so hard within a community that is not even close to uniformly behind them. From Gov. Ricketts, Mayor Stothert and the City Council, it is either denial or silence for indoor mask mandates until the surge relents.
A recent story from Auburn, Neb., about a patient who died after the doctors called 23 hospitals for an ICU bed was unthinkable to a physician after 25 years in practice. It is pure arrogance that people think that this could not have happened in America.
Rose A. Sullivan, Omaha
Why the difference?
Why does the CDC have so many protective rules for small groups of gatherings yet when it comes to holding huge events — Garth Brooks comes to Lincoln for a concert, 85,000 people, no masks, elbow to elbow; Minnesota vs. Ohio game on Sept. 2, full house in the Minnesota stadium and no masks anywhere — the rules are set aside and safety is forgotten? Seems like these large events would be super spreaders.
R.E. Kistner, Omaha