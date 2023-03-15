Supreme level of talent

Having tremendously enjoyed the dress rehearsal performance of "Dream Girls" at the Omaha Community Playhouse, I can only recommend you book your tickets now. This extraordinary musical portrays how R&B culture broke through the entrenched system of payola, and doors traditionally closed to Black artists in America. The level of Omaha talent on stage is absolutely supreme.

Glenn Simonsen, Omaha

Repeal of Rule 23

The State Board of Education has approved repeal of Rule 23, which requires passage of a basic skills competency test for initial certification as a teacher. Nebraska uses the Praxis CORE test. Those who will complain that this "lowers our standards" might wish to consider:

Johns Hopkins Institute for Education Policy said in evaluating Nebraska's teacher preparation programs that "basic pedagogical tests, including the Praxis CORE, have not been shown to correlate with teaching effectiveness."

Here's another reason not be stuck on the Praxis CORE test: Johns Hopkins also pointed out that such tests "reproduce the inequality of prior access to strong education, thereby disadvantaging minority applicants at disproportionate levels."

Nobody wants ineffective teachers in the classroom, even if they might ease the teacher shortage. There are better ways to assess candidates while not discouraging people who could become valuable educators for our children. I hope Gov. Pillen sees fits to approve the repeal of Rule 23.

Kathleen Rutledge, Garland, Nebraska

Boycott bill

Senator Julie Slama's boycott bill, LB 343, creates new opportunity for people to sue the State of Nebraska. Please, senators, don't pass this bill!

Sara Pahl-Ramirez, Omaha

Reduce legislation

In 1937, Nebraska introduced the Unicameral, a one-house legislature. Nebraska remains the only state to govern in this fashion. Currently, the Nebraska Legislature contains 17 Democrats and 32 Republicans.

Senator Machaela Cavanaugh, a Democrat, has made it quite apparent that the unicameral, as originally intended, is not functioning. With 33 votes needed to end a filibuster, a possible solution in order to "Get on with business" is for a Democrat to vote with the Republicans.

For those longing for decades to reduce legislation, the Senator's filibuster efforts may be a blessing in disguise.

James J. Vihstadt, Sr., Papillion

TIF for car repairs

Just asking for a friend if TIF monies are available for car repairs due to potholes and Omaha streets in poor condition? There seems to be a bottomless barrel of TIF available.

Pete Stehr, Omaha

Energy tax credits

Great news for taxpaying homeowners: The federal Energy Efficient Home Improvement (25C) and Residential Clean Energy Property (25D) tax credits have been increased and extended.

For 25C, air source heat pumps for space heating/cooling (three-times more efficient than gas furnaces) and heat pump hot water heaters quality for a 30% credit up to $2,000 and other upgrades such as insulation and electric panel upgrades qualify for a credit up to $1,200 for a total of $3,200.

These credits reset annually and are available for the next 10 years so a homeowner can plan ahead to implement various energy conservation strategies to lower their utility costs.

Similarly, 25D provides an uncapped 30% credit for clean energy property such as rooftop solar, battery storage, small wind energy and geothermal heat pump.

No applications involved, just one more form (5695 Residential Energy Credits) when completing your tax return.

Rewiring American, a leading electrification non-profit, is an excellent resource to calculate savings and explore these opportunities in greater depth. Download a two page fact sheet at: rewiringamerica.org/ira-fact-sheets

A trifecta of reduced utility costs, healthier home and less air pollution.

Mark Higgins, Omaha

Left turn lanes

State highways carry increasing numbers every year of commuters and visitors daily into and out of Omaha. When area residents drive west on State Highway 92 (West Center Road) from the city limits of Omaha, we quickly are reminded of the danger and seeming lack of proper priority given to road construction dollars in Nebraska. While it is understood that continued improved infrastructure between cities is highly important, it should not come before needed improvements of safety in our existing state highway system.

Left turn lanes are critical in highly congested areas and Highway 92 east and west of the Platte River is the poster child for this danger. It only takes a moment of distracted driving to cause great harm and possibly death at these areas of left turning vehicles within this roadway.

The state of Nebraska could be mitigating these dangers with left turn lanes before spending the appropriated tax dollars completing the also important freeway system across our state. It is past time to move forward on enhancing safety on this stretch of road in western Douglas County and eastern Saunders County.

Bill Armbrust, Omaha

Teachers' safety

I read the article about Legislative Bill 811 -- which would allow teachers/staff to physically intervene with violent/disruptive students (Feb. 28). I was especially interested to read the comments from Edison McDonald, executive director of the Arc of Nebraska. Mr. McDonald said, "Students and families are tired of being attacked, tired of coming home with finger marks on their necks and tired of feeling threatened."

I would like Mr. McDonald to cite one example of a student being attacked by a teacher or a family being attacked by a teacher. Mr. McDonald wants the classroom to be a safe learning environment, which I would think both teachers and families would agree with. Does this safety also apply to teachers? I don't how many times I have seen or heard of a teacher being the target of physical violence from a student. During my teaching career, I was pushed down, shoved up against a locker, and stabbed with a pencil. My wife was recently kicked in the shin by a student and the bruise hasn't gone away yet.

Mr. McDonald, I have just one thing to say to you: What's good for the goose is good for the gander.

Joe Ankenbauer, Council Bluffs