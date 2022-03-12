The Public Pulse: Taking downtown to the next level; Derrin Hansen's firing; Whose war is it?

Downtown proposal

I have discussed this proposal informally before. The concept of the streetcar, and the vastly improved skyline with a new Mutual tower makes this proposal timely. Two factors, create a downtown Omaha year-round market, think in terms of Seattle or Vancouver. Consider its value as an attraction in the Midwest. In addition to the Midwest Market, consider an amusement park similar to Six Flags between downtown and the zoo, or on the Council Bluffs side of the river. We need significantly more to attract families to the area to take Omaha to another level.

Ned D. Holmes, Plattsmouth

Coach firing

I don’t get it! I read the first few paragraphs of the OWH story of UNO Coach Derrin Hansen’s firing as men’s basketball coach (March 6) and saw nothing but accolades and accomplishments during his 17-plus years of serving the athletic department, including taking on some of the most powerful teams in the nation. Did Coach Hansen schedule himself out of a job by doing this? For sure, he did provide a big assist to the athletic department with the income from these “money games”, but at a huge personal cost. Did the new four- or five-month athletic director really have time to completely evaluate Hansen and his overall contributions to the university over all his many years of dedicated service before making this decision? I just wish this coach would have had the opportunity play a non-conference schedule against teams on the same level as the Summit Conference teams (i.e. Horizon, Mid-America, etc.) rather than Kansas, Iowa, Purdue, etc. I truly believe the oh-so-important won-lost record would have been much more acceptable. Derrin Hansen is a very good, dedicated basketball coach and an even greater gentleman! I just don’t get it!

Bob Mackie, Omaha

UNO Hall of Fame 1983

Biden’s war

I hear people talk about Putin’s war but it should be called Biden’s war. Everything President Biden has done since taking office has worked to weaken our country and strengthen our enemies. Now, he has the blood of the people of Ukraine on his hands. He should do the honorable thing and resign. Please pray for the brave people of Ukraine.

Ron Cronkhite, Omaha

Prison staff shortages

As I read about the Bellevue Sonic killings and the Ricketts prison staff pay raises on the front page of the March 8, Omaha World Herald, I was reminded of an analogy: It is better to be upstream teaching them to swim than downstream pulling them out as they drown. The article states that starting prison corporals are getting a pay raise from $42,00 to $58,000 a year. Most base pay salaries for Nebraska teachers are below $39,000. I commend Gov. Ricketts for creatively addressing the prison staff shortages. They are heroes, as is everyone in law enforcement and frontline healthcare workers. They are very similar in their service to others. The key is finding the best people for the job. The challenge is finding people who are willing. A fact that might not occur to everyone, every incarcerated individual was once in elementary school. That is an opportunity we might be missing. Are we willing to compensate teachers as much as prison guards? I would argue the reward is worth the investment.

Layne Lueders, Blair

Gun bill

I read the Unicameral may require no permit to carry a concealed weapon. I suppose next it will allow Nebraskans to carry holsters with six shooters on their sides and then we may get to witness western movie duels on Main Street.

Tom Black, West Point, Neb.

‘Threatening’ behavior

Earlier this month, I called the governor, 911, and Nebraska State Patrol about threatening people on all the overpasses between Lincoln and Gretna waving Trump flags. I was afraid we were going to see Jan. 6, 2021, repeated in Nebraska! I was told they were welcoming some sort of “convoy” protesting COVID precautions. It looked more threatening to me. People who won’t vaccinate threaten my life. Heaven save us from these people?

Connie McMillan, Omaha

Words versus actions

This Nebraska legislative body:

Who is comprised of a majority of men

Whose words claim Christian and family values

Whose words say they value and respect women

But whose actions show no respect for breastfeeding women who work in the capitol building by taking away their private place to feed their young and giving it to one male staffer

Who have been called out for their patronizing words, attitudes and inappropriate behavior toward female colleagues and aides in the capitol building and on the legislative floor

Who have no idea of the mental or emotional pain associated with the decision to forfeit a potential life growing inside their bodies

Who disrespect women by not fighting for equal pay for equal jobs

Whose words claim to value children as the future of Nebraska, but who disrespect children by contracting inferior foster care to the lowest bidder

Whose actions disrespect children and early childhood professionals by not paying child care workers a living wage, causing a shortage of quality child care in Nebraska

This Nebraska legislative body has no authority to impose their “values” upon the women in Nebraska and take away safe reproduction choices.

Pat Kern, Omaha

Mutual plans

I grew up in Gifford Park in the shadow of Mutual of Omaha. During the “White flight” of the 1970s, I watched as the absentee landlords swooped in to swallow up beautiful, well-kept middle class homes and the blight ensued. Some dedicated folks hung in or moved in with high hopes and good intentions. What is to become of the Mutual of Omaha campus at 34th and Dodge? To me a 40-to-50 story tower in downtown Omaha represents the ungodly wealth of this city.

Bonnie Price, Omaha

Rent assistance

In not accepting the second installment of $120 million in rent and utility assistance, Gov. Ricketts lends credibility to the perception that poor and working people’s daily challenges do not concern him. This indifference is misguided, because utility and rental assistance is paid directly to the utility or landlord.

This is selective frugality since the governor’s ARPA budget includes rent assistance for commercial property. To avoid hypocrisy, he should include residential rent assistance. Renters benefit and so do their landlords. And some landlords are even members of Ricketts’ party. That money pays their mortgages and property taxes — a thing Ricketts keeps promising to lower.

In part thanks to misguided leadership, the pandemic is still on. Yet, most aid has stopped. People are still suffering, financially, physically, mentally. Whatever the causes of some funds remaining from the first round — failures of leadership, of staff, of appointed department heads, or a disregard for all things Biden — the deadline was extended to the end of March.

The leading role of government is to safeguard the people. Lending a hand to the down and out is a great and far-reaching legacy. A larger legacy than the land and water grab fantasy canal. A larger legacy than a “public”-private lake development amid two metropolitan well fields and already privately owned cabin communities.

A legacy that may not warrant a photo op or naming rights. But a legacy that will be gratefully remembered by thousands of renters and owners, making a real difference in their lives.

Mike Powers, Palmyra, Neb.

Fellow Americans

Some things that I wish President Biden would have said during his State Of The Union: “One of the most important parts of our Constitution is our Freedom of Speech. As long as we have a Democracy we will enjoy this freedom. Even when some of our fellow Americans voice glowing remarks about Putin and the terrible things he is doing in Ukraine, things that the vast majority of our fellow Americans consider repugnant and repulsive, they still enjoy that freedom to say what they think.” I am ashamed to call these fellow Americans, fellow Americans. I am also proud of the things Sen. Sasse has been saying. I don’t think he was ever a “Trump Man.”

Cassie Collins, Omaha

No radical agenda

Like most other sane Nebraskans, I’m tired of and annoyed by the political ads by our candidates for governor. One that is especially offensive is Jim Pillen’s reference to a “radical transgender agenda.” What on earth is that? A very small percentage of people identify as transgender. These are people who just want to live their lives and have no “radical agenda.” Imagine what your life would be like if every morning you looked in the mirror and saw a body whose gender did not match what you felt you were. Years ago, trans people lived miserable lives and often committed suicide. Now, they have the courage to speak up and live as the gender they feel they are. Republican states are rushing to pass all sorts of anti-trans bills. These legislators will not listen to doctors, therapists or psychiatrists. They are trying to solve a problem that doesn’t exist and treat transgender people as undesirables who need to be removed from view. As your children and grandchildren grow up, they will have trans people in their classrooms, in their workplaces and in their everyday lives. Passing all the laws Republicans want will not make them disappear. It is all about votes. By making transgender people a scapegoat, they drum up fear in their voters. We have seen Republicans try to win votes by making you fear immigrants, Muslims, African-Americans or liberals. Now they want to make you fear transgenders. Who is next?

Julie Classen, Papillion