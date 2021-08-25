The Public Pulse: Taliban threat to women and girls; 'Unmasked, Unvaxxed'

Afghan women
Pardon my ignorance, but even though I have not always agreed with all the tenets of the Democratic Party, I have generally believed that humaneness and defense of basic human rights was an important cornerstone of their foundational beliefs. Yet the recent events in Afghanistan, devised and carried out by our current administration, have taken me by complete surprise. I hope and pray that all American citizens and all the Afghans that so valiantly aided us in our military and peacekeeping efforts over the last two decades, will receive safe passage out of the country.
However, even if that miraculous safe passage were to occur, that still does not bring safety to the Afghan women and girls who remain under Taliban control. Where is the Democratic Party’s sympathy and benevolence for them?
Malala Yousafzai, Nobel Peace Prize laureate, in a recent interview with Christiane Amanpour, voiced her tremendous fear and distrust of the Taliban’s current assurances of the humane treatment of females under their rule. Ms. Yousafzai was shot in the head by the Pakistani Taliban because of her efforts to promote education of the female gender in her country. In the interview, she voiced fear that atrocities against Afghan women would now ensue. She included fears of beatings, shootings, and having acid thrown in one’s face.
So much progress had been made. I can hardly fathom the horrible existence that awaits these Afghan sisters of mine.
Joy Gunderson, Omaha
‘Unmasked, Unvaxxed’
Recently on one of Omaha’s local TV stations, I glimpsed footage of people outside protesting the notion of having to mask or vaccinate against COVID. One sign being displayed said “Unmasked, Unvaxxed, Unbothered.” Might as well add “Uneducated.”
Will these same folks soon be displaying signs indicating that they resent the expectation that they wear pants in public? Do they likewise feel bothered when restaurants display notices informing “No shirt, no shoes, no food”?
It seems clear that a large portion of the population believes that the Creator who endowed them with sense, reason and intellect intended them to forego their use. Words fail.
Beth Fay, Council Bluffs
Stand up to them
I attended grade school in Millard Hitchcock Elementary. They taught us about how white people enslaved black people, and that it’s wrong. Now that the lesson is called critical race theory, it’s suddenly controversial. One thing they didn’t tell me about my lesson is that until 1971, black students were redlined out of my classroom. Back then, they even had to sue OPS to obey the new law.
There are a lot of angry white people with a grudge against other people at school board meetings lately. To give a more complete education, teachers and administrators must stand up to them.
Dennis Kerr, Omaha
Words to the wise
FYI to Gerry Reinsch of Omaha (Public Pulse, Sunday, Aug. 22): In regard to Coach Scott Frost’s wardrobe, have you ever heard the saying, “It’s not the clothes that make the man”? That says it all! This is coming from an 80-year-old grandma. GBR!
Julianna Matya, Bellevue
No to the smoke
It is time to expand the over 20-year-old smoke-free tradition of Elmwood Park’s Shakespeare on the Green to the concert across Dodge Street in Memorial Park. Rockers appreciate clean air too!
Four years ago the Group to Alleviate Smoking Pollution (GASP) got permission from the city to put up our “No Smoking” signs around the edges of Memorial Park. People were grateful. Unfortunately, because the signs weren’t visible in the seating area, some people were smoking in the middle of the crowd. That ruined the concert for those people that did not like or could not be around smoke.
GASP is ready to install 100 signs next to every trash can and along the temporary fences in the park during the concert. We just need permission to do that from the Mayor’s office or the Omaha Park Foundation who are co-sponsoring this event.
With the No Smoking signs where everyone can see them, no enforcement should be needed. People want to do what is requested and will leave the crowd before lighting up or vaping.
Other outdoor events that are smoke-free include the UNL football games with around 90,000 spectators, a much larger crowd than will attend the Memorial park concert. Please let the mayor know that you want to enjoy the concert without the smoke. The Mayor’s Hotline is 402-444-5555.
Mike Salkin, Omaha
vice president,
Group to Alleviate
Smoking Pollution of Nebraska
Get the picture
Perhaps if newspapers and TV stations would refrain from showing needles being plunged into arm after arm after arm, more people would be likely to get the vaccine.
Peggy Muzney, South Sioux City, Neb.
Comparing presidents
Which do you think is more deadly, tweets or incompetence?
Donald Busenbark Sr., Omaha