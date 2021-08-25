The Public Pulse: Taliban threat to women and girls; 'Unmasked, Unvaxxed'

Afghan women

Pardon my ignorance, but even though I have not always agreed with all the tenets of the Democratic Party, I have generally believed that humaneness and defense of basic human rights was an important cornerstone of their foundational beliefs. Yet the recent events in Afghanistan, devised and carried out by our current administration, have taken me by complete surprise. I hope and pray that all American citizens and all the Afghans that so valiantly aided us in our military and peacekeeping efforts over the last two decades, will receive safe passage out of the country.

However, even if that miraculous safe passage were to occur, that still does not bring safety to the Afghan women and girls who remain under Taliban control. Where is the Democratic Party’s sympathy and benevolence for them?

Malala Yousafzai, Nobel Peace Prize laureate, in a recent interview with Christiane Amanpour, voiced her tremendous fear and distrust of the Taliban’s current assurances of the humane treatment of females under their rule. Ms. Yousafzai was shot in the head by the Pakistani Taliban because of her efforts to promote education of the female gender in her country. In the interview, she voiced fear that atrocities against Afghan women would now ensue. She included fears of beatings, shootings, and having acid thrown in one’s face.