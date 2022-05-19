The Public Pulse: Talking real money; Housing act for middle class; Slain journalist

Tax collections

A while back, the Public Pulse ran a letter from me critical of the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board for its consistent, significantly lower estimates for tax collections.

A World-Herald article on May 14 reported that for the current fiscal year, actual tax collections thus far are $5.153 billion, 11.6% above the NEFAB forecast of $4.637 billion. The accumulated discrepancy is $0.516 billion, which is $516 million.

An old joke about Congress comes to mind: “A billion here, a billion there; pretty soon you’re talking about real money.”

Scott Yahnke, Bennington

Housing act

The middle class needs a break. We are being forced into poverty with the costs of living and inflation. Renters are getting relief, but what about teachers, social workers, caseworkers, therapists, nurses, police, firefighters, factory workers, etc. who are making only $35,000 to $60,000 a year? We are not OK. We want houses. We can’t afford to rent, especially when landlords continue to make rent price increases. They are breaking us so that it’s almost impossible to even save for a down payment of a house. I have a master’s degree and I’m currently working five jobs to put food on the table — yes, five jobs. We need help. We need a housing act to assist the working middle class to receive grants or benefits for housing down payment.

Jennifer Richey, Papillion

Slain journalist

The savagery of the Israeli Army has no limits. Palestinian children, women, men and journalists are gunned in cold blood with no accountability. The latest brutality is against a heroic Palestinian American who for years in the most professional way reported on the suffering of the Palestinian People under the brutal Israeli occupation. Wearing a vest with a press on it and a protective helmet, Shireen was shot in the neck. Israel as usual to distort the facts, immediately issued that Shireen was killed by Palestinian gunfire. Israeli human right organizations and others immediately disputed the allegations with evidence.

Shereen was targeted by a sniper bullet considering that she was shot in the neck when she was protected in her head and upper body.

This yet happens again and again but our media and government turn a blind eye because the life of a Palestine is not as valuable as a European (Ukrainian) one, and because it is Israel which can do no wrong.

Shireen was an American, Christian and a 30-year veteran journalist who covered the brutal occupation and the apartheid state of Israel and presented the true facts of the Zionist state. She will always be in our hearts and her work will continue.

May God bless her soul and the soul of all who perished under this brutal Israeli occupation. May God bring justice to Palestine and Palestinians.”

Ayman Sharif, Omaha

Reproductive rights

Are women different in conservative states? Are they not as smart? Apparently not, as they need the state to decide whether or not they can use contraceptives; when they can start families (11 or 12 is not too young); how big their families should be (women should stay home and take care of the family anyway, so what if she is 49 and already has grandchildren; if the baby is handicapped, she can be raising a child until they bury her). Women in conservative states are apparently not that important anyway. Even if they are raped, a women cannot be allowed to decide if they will go through nine months of pregnancy because a few clumps of cells has more value than a woman (or even a girl).

Wake up women! You may be “pro-life” (right up until you need an abortion), but do not let men make these decisions for you. They rarely walk in your shoes.

Jeri Moore, Bellevue

The meaning of pro-life

All these self-righteous politicians who are thrilled at the prospect of Roe v. Wade being abolished are nothing but hypocrites. The same politicians who applaud that will also vote against increases to SNAP, Medicaid and rental assistance to help the new mother when she needs it. You are pro-birth and not pro-life. Once that woman is forced to deliver that child, she is on her own (many times literally) and the self-righteous conservatives will fight hard against helping that mother with a safety net. My 91-year-old father believes pro-life means from the womb to the grave. And he is so right. Go ahead, celebrate the abolishment of Roe v. Wade. But then be prepared to increase taxes to help that woman raise her child. In an ideal world, the woman wouldn’t need a safety net. But in this world, in these times, many do.

Janelle Gerharter, Norfolk

Universities provide fundamentals

While I would agree with the headline of Guillermo Elizondo’s article, “Higher education is at a turning point,” I take issue with his underlying assumptions about the purpose and problems of academia. I also disagree with his premise that universities need to count and track “skills” better.

The university as originally founded was intended as a place to provide research, debate and free discussion of thought, a place to learn about the world and our place in it, debate ideas, think critically and creatively, write and otherwise communicate well, and more fully develop ourselves. It was a place of preparation for the professions and for personal growth that may lead to a life well-lived. It was not intended to be for all people, nor to perform the functions of high schools, trade schools and apprenticeships, nor to be only a ticket to a job.

Indeed, some universities have already moved toward much of what Mr. Elizondo is calling for ... by offering certificate programs, degrees geared toward more specific occupations and current job requirements and so on. However, in a rapidly changing world, needs for specific skills and occupational requirements will also change at an exponential pace. Graduates well-grounded in fundamentals, however, will be better able to adapt and respond to these specific and unexpected changes, and build a better future.

Rebecca S. Fahrlander, Ph.D., Bellevue