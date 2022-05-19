The Public Pulse: Talking real money; Housing act for middle class; Slain journalist

Tax collections
A while back, the Public Pulse ran a letter from me critical of the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board for its consistent, significantly lower estimates for tax collections.
A World-Herald article on May 14 reported that for the current fiscal year, actual tax collections thus far are $5.153 billion, 11.6% above the NEFAB forecast of $4.637 billion. The accumulated discrepancy is $0.516 billion, which is $516 million.
An old joke about Congress comes to mind: “A billion here, a billion there; pretty soon you’re talking about real money.”
Scott Yahnke, Bennington
Housing act
The middle class needs a break. We are being forced into poverty with the costs of living and inflation. Renters are getting relief, but what about teachers, social workers, caseworkers, therapists, nurses, police, firefighters, factory workers, etc. who are making only $35,000 to $60,000 a year? We are not OK. We want houses. We can’t afford to rent, especially when landlords continue to make rent price increases. They are breaking us so that it’s almost impossible to even save for a down payment of a house. I have a master’s degree and I’m currently working five jobs to put food on the table — yes, five jobs. We need help. We need a housing act to assist the working middle class to receive grants or benefits for housing down payment.
People are also reading…
Jennifer Richey, Papillion
Slain journalist
The savagery of the Israeli Army has no limits. Palestinian children, women, men and journalists are gunned in cold blood with no accountability. The latest brutality is against a heroic Palestinian American who for years in the most professional way reported on the suffering of the Palestinian People under the brutal Israeli occupation. Wearing a vest with a press on it and a protective helmet, Shireen was shot in the neck. Israel as usual to distort the facts, immediately issued that Shireen was killed by Palestinian gunfire. Israeli human right organizations and others immediately disputed the allegations with evidence.
Shereen was targeted by a sniper bullet considering that she was shot in the neck when she was protected in her head and upper body.
This yet happens again and again but our media and government turn a blind eye because the life of a Palestine is not as valuable as a European (Ukrainian) one, and because it is Israel which can do no wrong.
Shireen was an American, Christian and a 30-year veteran journalist who covered the brutal occupation and the apartheid state of Israel and presented the true facts of the Zionist state. She will always be in our hearts and her work will continue.
May God bless her soul and the soul of all who perished under this brutal Israeli occupation. May God bring justice to Palestine and Palestinians.”
Ayman Sharif, Omaha
Reproductive rights
Are women different in conservative states? Are they not as smart? Apparently not, as they need the state to decide whether or not they can use contraceptives; when they can start families (11 or 12 is not too young); how big their families should be (women should stay home and take care of the family anyway, so what if she is 49 and already has grandchildren; if the baby is handicapped, she can be raising a child until they bury her). Women in conservative states are apparently not that important anyway. Even if they are raped, a women cannot be allowed to decide if they will go through nine months of pregnancy because a few clumps of cells has more value than a woman (or even a girl).
Wake up women! You may be “pro-life” (right up until you need an abortion), but do not let men make these decisions for you. They rarely walk in your shoes.
Jeri Moore, Bellevue
The meaning of pro-life
All these self-righteous politicians who are thrilled at the prospect of Roe v. Wade being abolished are nothing but hypocrites. The same politicians who applaud that will also vote against increases to SNAP, Medicaid and rental assistance to help the new mother when she needs it. You are pro-birth and not pro-life. Once that woman is forced to deliver that child, she is on her own (many times literally) and the self-righteous conservatives will fight hard against helping that mother with a safety net. My 91-year-old father believes pro-life means from the womb to the grave. And he is so right. Go ahead, celebrate the abolishment of Roe v. Wade. But then be prepared to increase taxes to help that woman raise her child. In an ideal world, the woman wouldn’t need a safety net. But in this world, in these times, many do.
Janelle Gerharter, Norfolk
Universities provide fundamentals
While I would agree with the headline of Guillermo Elizondo’s article, “Higher education is at a turning point,” I take issue with his underlying assumptions about the purpose and problems of academia. I also disagree with his premise that universities need to count and track “skills” better.
The university as originally founded was intended as a place to provide research, debate and free discussion of thought, a place to learn about the world and our place in it, debate ideas, think critically and creatively, write and otherwise communicate well, and more fully develop ourselves. It was a place of preparation for the professions and for personal growth that may lead to a life well-lived. It was not intended to be for all people, nor to perform the functions of high schools, trade schools and apprenticeships, nor to be only a ticket to a job.
Indeed, some universities have already moved toward much of what Mr. Elizondo is calling for ... by offering certificate programs, degrees geared toward more specific occupations and current job requirements and so on. However, in a rapidly changing world, needs for specific skills and occupational requirements will also change at an exponential pace. Graduates well-grounded in fundamentals, however, will be better able to adapt and respond to these specific and unexpected changes, and build a better future.
Rebecca S. Fahrlander, Ph.D., Bellevue
OWH Public Pulse April 2022
Theresa Thibodeau is more inclined to focus on the citizens of the state of Nebraska, Pulse writer says
Pulse writer says Rich Pahls was a dedicated public servant and will be missed by the Millard community.
Pulse writer expresses concern about removing the amendment from LB 888.
As Douglas County Assessor/Register of Deeds Diane Battiato prepares to retire, she expresses gratitude for the confidence and support she has received for the past 22 years.
The Public Pulse: Transit-oriented development; Conservative conservation conversation; Present, not voting
Pulse writer says it is time to give serious thought to what the economic locomotive rail can provide.
Pulse writer says charitable and public dollars should be spent on updating the Nebraska Medical Center's Emergency department.
Pulse writer asks why candidates to talk about Nebraska groundwater issues.
Pulse writer would like to see a cost-benefit analysis of the benefit versus the health impacts of controlled burns.
Pulse writers are grateful to Brad Ashford for his passion for public service and his dedication for helping veterans.
Pulse writer has some additions for Gov. Pete Ricketts prayer list.
Pulse writers weigh in on the allegations against Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles W. Herbster.
Pulse writer says during National Volunteer Week (April 17-23) It is vital that we continue to create awareness of Alzheimer’s and engage more of our community members to consider volunteering.
Pulse writer expresses concern over farmland that would be lost to proposed marina construction.
Pulse writer says LB920, would have reformed the adult criminal justice system and saved taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars.
Pulse writer says Carol Blood is a progressive candidate who will work for all our citizens.
Pulse writer says making the fare for the streetcar "free" will have toxic effects down the road.
Diversity makes us stronger, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer says safety for students and staff needs to take a higher priority.
Pulse writer says Sen. Bruce Bostelman's kitty litter claim gave him a good chuckle.
Pulse writer says LB 1077 would do irreparable harm to our state’s education system.
Pulse writer says Lindstrom is best-equipped to effectively accomplish what this state needs.
Pulse writer praises Tom Shatel's article on Creighton basketball coach Greg McDermott.
Pulse writer says the State Legislature focuses on the wrong priorities for Nebraska.
Pulse writer urge decision makers to consider the impact the urban core redevelopment plans could have on Omaha’s public safety.
Pulse writers weigh in on the Will Smith-Chris Rock confrontation at this year's Oscars.
Brett Lindstrom is the only candidate talking about things a Nebraska governor can truly impact, Pulse writer says.