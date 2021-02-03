The Public Pulse: Tax fairness for seniors; Election solution; Honoring a hero

Mr. Stenberg mentions how Christian family planning services are free from distributing any information that they see as unfit. He specifically mentions providing information about abortions. People who provide information should be free from having to distribute any information they see as unfit — for any reason, be it religious, as it would be with the family clinics, or if they in earnest believe it not to be factual or think it could be a danger to an individual of society as a whole.

Saying social medias should be required to post content that they seen as unfit would be similar to saying the family clinics should provide Planned Parenthood pamphlets. After all, they wouldn’t be the speaker, just the distributer of the information. They could be free from any liabilities and could offer a disclaimer that this information is not consistent with the teachings of the Church and would be considered a sin.

But as I previously said, any provider of information should be free from providing information that they see as unfit. Of course the clinics shouldn’t be required to distribute abortion information, and the social media companies shouldn’t be required to distribute information that is proven to be untrue.

Tom Lutz, Papillion

It got out of the way