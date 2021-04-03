The Public Pulse: Tax hike harm; Gun regulation; School scholarship debate

Adam Wacker, Omaha

Candidates, parties

In the next couple of months, voters will be going to the polls to vote for a mayor and members of the Omaha City Council. The Omaha City Council election is deemed as a "nonpartisan" election. In other words, a candidate is not required to disclose which political party they belong too, or which political party is backing them. It would seem that the way this country is going nowadays, knowing what political party a candidate belongs too would be one of the most important issues that a voter would want to know.

The mask mandate has been in place since August 2020. If you look at the four member of the city council that keep extending the mandate, you'll see that they are following Joe Biden's playbook.

Voters need to research each candidate in their district to see what political party is backing them.

Don't let Omaha be turned into a "blue city." You see on the news every night what is happening in those cities.

Fred Wolf, Omaha

Dangerous GOP