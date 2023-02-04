Taxation without representation

Diverting tax money in any form to private schools is taxation without representation. We fought a war to end that practice.

Even those of us who do not have children in public schools can attend public school board meetings and express our opinions if desired. That would include parents of students in private schools. Would citizens be welcome at a meeting of the board of a private school if they did not have children at that school? Citizens elect members of public school boards or elect the person who appoints them depending on district rules. Members of boards of private schools are appointed by those who own and operate the schools. Board members of public schools are responsible to the community. Board members of private schools are responsible to those who own the schools.

And then there are religious schools. Why should Muslims be expected to pay for a Christian or Jewish education? Why should Christians be expected to pay for Jewish or Muslim education? Why should Jews be expected to pay for Christian or Muslim education? Why should atheists be expected to pay for anybody’s religious education?

I received a degree from a Christian college and briefly taught in a Christian school. The school in which I taught was a part of a denomination that taught that any church that didn’t agree with 100% of that denomination’s doctrine was teaching false doctrine. Do you Catholics, Baptists, Episcopalians, etc., really want to support such a school?

Public money simply does not belong in private schools. Citizens have no say in how that money is used. That is taxation without representation.

Richard Mannel, Omaha

Reynolds’ responsibility

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, via her private school voucher legislation, has failed to assume responsibility for the conduct of the highest office of public trust and responsibility in the State of Iowa — this is a position she sought, assumed by oath of office, and for which she receives remuneration.

It is her obligation to make public schools such effective instruments of education that parents can unhesitatingly expect to choose them and entrust them with the education of their children. Reynolds is neither paid nor emplaced as vicar of a parochial school, the grand poobah of the country club, or any other private venture to be chosen for membership on one’s own.

Reynolds’ abandonment of this responsibility of public service is a monumental admission of failure in the American heartland.

Sam Osborne, West Branch, Iowa

McDermott checks all basketball boxes

For 13 years, Greg McDermott has guided the Creighton University basketball program and taken it to an elite national identity. Without a doubt, it is now time that (NU athletic director) Trev Alberts comes to realize this fact. Open up the purse strings, Trev. Coach McDermott has proven he checks all the boxes. Five-year, $25 million contract.

Charlie Aliano, Omaha

Reporting on Palestine

Thank you for printing an article on Jan. 27, reporting the Israeli army attacking Palestinians in Jenin, in the West Bank. The army killed 10 people, including an old woman. This is exactly the kind of news reporting that we need in order to understand the situation better.

Sara Pahl-Ramirez, Omaha

Conflict of interest?

I did not realize that Jay Noddle was the president of the Omaha Streetcar Authority until reading the OWH article (Jan 27) about their new website. Since Mr. Noddle and his real estate development company would likely make millions of dollars from development along the new streetcar line, I suggest that his company should not be allowed to be involved in any new development in that area. Can you say “conflict of interest”?

Scott Darden, Omaha

Failure of oversight

Norm Kaspar’s Public Pulse letter (“National Archives”) suggests a misunderstanding regarding the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA). The documents in the news recently were not checked out of NARA. Rather, they were not delivered to NARA by the federal agencies responsible for them.

In writing a biography of a murdered U.S. Foreign Service officer, I worked closely with librarians at NARA in Maryland. They were knowledgeable, efficient and personable. We shouldn’t fault the librarians for failure of oversight.

In fact, the NARA staff does an amazing job overseeing 13.28 billion pages of textual records, millions of maps, charts, drawings, images, films, graphics, photographs, video and sound recordings, as well as 1,323 tetrabytes of electronic data. Each second the number of NARA records grows.

Further, NARA is not one place. It includes the facility at College Park, Maryland, with a storage capacity of 2 million-square-feet, 15 presidential libraries, and other repositories spread from Washington, D.C., to Seattle. The buildings are secure, especially the readings rooms where materials are handled.

Susan M. Stein, Ph.D., Omaha

Transparency in government

Transparency in government is most often a very good thing, but many times we think a nice buzzword like “transparency” should be sought after in every instance.

I do agree any time a senator votes on a bill, the public and other senators should be able to know how each lawmaker voted. But when it comes to setting up the positions of people in the Legislature, this should be a private vote. Each senator should be able to pick who he or she feels would be best for each position without concern for hurt feelings, retaliation against his bills, or pressure from outside influences on who to choose.

Even if the vote is made transparent, I’ll bet the extra pressure and roundabout deals made because of that knowledge won’t be transparent.

I believe that you, the senators, should vote for what you believe is best for the Legislature and our state.

I hope you listen to opinions on both sides. But on something this important, I also hope outside groups or parties can’t pressure you into a decision.

I’m glad my senator doesn’t know if I voted for him or not.

Sharon Craichy, Burwell, Nebraska

Can of worms

When I go fishing, I take a can of worms. This year I’ve spent more than $200 on fishing and hunting permits. Twice more than a five-year concealed carry permit. If I want to hunt pheasants, hunter safety is required at age 12. If I want to archery hunt, bowhunter safety is required. There are restrictions on where I can hunt and the weapons I use. But, if I want to take a loaded handgun shopping, it’s the “Wild Wild West” under LB 77. Good people are going to hurt good people when the guns come out. As a firearm and safety advocate, I’ve harvested deer with black powder rifles, bows, centerfire rifles and handguns. If LB 77 passes, we might as well do away with hunter safety. Do away with hunting and fishing permits too.

If you want to carry a firearm, all military services are struggling with recruitment. The Army National Guard pays 100% tuition. Make permitless concealed carry legal for those serving or who have served in the military. There’s a recruitment incentive. Wait, when I served as an MP and driver for the general in the largest brigade in Europe, I could carry an M16 on warhead convoy escorts but had to qualify on the range with my handgun before I could carry it concealed on job, with a permit. When I returned to the states, I still wasn’t old enough to buy a beer.

Layne Lueders, Blair