The Public Pulse: Taxpayers give the public officials an earful; Infusion of federal dollars

Property tax hearing

I attended and spoke at the public hearing about local property tax increases in Omaha this month. Needless to say, the concerns of those gathered fell on deaf ears. They all stated their budgets where set, and the levy was set. And to add insult to injury, Diane Battiato — the Douglas County Assessor — did not attend. This meeting was a sham and waste of time. Go to your upcoming city and school board meetings .

Michael Lovejoy, Omaha

EV charging stations

In regard to the article “Nebraska to get federal funding for EV stations;” Why should the taxpayer’s wallet again be raided to fund EV charging stations along I-80 (or anywhere in the U.S. for that matter)? The government did not fund gas stations to pave the way for gas-powered vehicles. It was oil companies that financed and built their own network of stations to support travel by autos. Let the markets sort this out as they have done before with new ideas and products. If it is ultimately a good idea, then entrepreneurship, business and the markets will solve the associated issues more efficiently and effectively than the government.

Chris Krisinger, Burke, Virginia

(Former Omahan)

Government help

Another catastrophe averted by our government and America shrugs. A rail strike would’ve wreaked havoc on our economy. Did you notice that didn’t happen? Who do you think intervened in those negotiations? We had a pandemic in which businesses shut down, some ordered to and others forced to for lack of customers. Did our economy collapse? No, because of government interventions. Did you get money from the government? Did your employer get a PPP loan? Did you keep your job in spite of the drop-off in business, or do you know somebody who did? You’re complaining about inflation. Do you know it’s a worldwide problem and that our inflation rate is among the lowest among developed nations? Whether you care to acknowledge it or not, for the most part, your government is working for you. If you think the current situation is bad, I think you don’t understand how bad it can get.

Andrew White, Hastings

Pardons board review

Someone help me understand the Pardon Board’s decision in the case of Earnest Jackson. Evidently, he was one of three persons at the shooting death of Larry Perry, 17. The actual shooter and one other accomplice were acquitted. Jackson, who was not the shooter, was put in prison in 1999. It seems to me that he did not commit murder. His plea for a pardon was denied. How can that be? A man serving in prison for a crime he did not commit.

Tom Black, West Point, Nebraska

Insult to voters

Mr. Pillen is counting on voters to be lazy and vote Republican just because they always have.

He refuses to debate, presents a shallow platform with few solutions, has scant mention of any issues deemed important by Nebraskans.

When I asked questions, I was blocked.

Senator Blood answered my questions immediately.

Compare Sen. Blood’s and Mr. Pillen’s interviews on NTV.

Compare their platforms available on their web sites.

Senator Blood discusses issues and articulates specific solutions.

She has proven to be a leader, a diplomat and a communicator. She has shown up to every debate. She could answer every question in depth.

Senator Blood is definitely the stronger gubernatorial candidate.

Do not be an insulted uninformed voter.

Carol Gottsch, Omaha

Strong leaders

The heartbreaking murders and shooting rampages across Memphis emphasize the importance of electing law and order candidates this November. Eliza Fletcher’s murderer, Cleotha Henderson, was let off four years early on a kidnapping charge, and the mass shooter, Ezekiel Kelly, served only 11 months of a three-year sentence for aggravated assault. Violent offenders should not be out of prison early. Period.

In Omaha, we are fortunate to have law and order Republicans working for us from the county attorney’s office all the way to Washington. This fall, we have a choice to keep Omaha from becoming the next Memphis.

Don Kleine and Don Bacon are strong leaders that will keep Omaha safe. Vote law and order, vote Republican!

Vitaliy Onishchuk,

Bennington

Fan kudos

Kudos to the Nebraska fans who stayed in the stadium until the last second ticked off. I think that was critical to the players.

Ernie Boykin, Omaha

Stick to the issues

Don Bacon has pulled his ad idea out of the Trump playbook by slinging names at his opponent. Remember when we heard “Lying Ted” and “Crooked Hillary?” We are now finding out know who was lying and who is crooked. These slangs are so juvenile and we wonder why kids these days are name-calling. Tony Vargas has stuck to the issues without slang and name-calling about his opponent. Don Bacon, grow up, and change your ads to the issues. We had enough of the name-calling in the previous administration.

G.R. Willis, Omaha

Finishing last

A long time ago, 1946 to be exact, Leo Durocher of the Brooklyn Dodgers made the statement “Nice guys finish last.” That statement is made to seem so relevant in the action of the firing of Scott Frost, the Husker’s former football coach. Frost came to be hired five years ago after a very successful, undefeated year at the University of Central Florida. He came back to his old school (Nebraska), brimming with the confidence of a continued and successful coaching career with and for the people he loved so well.

Before he ever coached a down, he made his first error as a coach: He brought with him all of his former assistant coaches from Florida. Coaches who were not up to the big time standards of the Big Ten Conference. Yes, he was loyal to his past assistants, perhaps too loyal. Loyalty only goes so far, and because he was and is, a nice guy, he fits well into the statement that Leo Durocher made so many years ago — nice guys finish last.

Wayne B. Rupp, Weeping Water, Nebraska