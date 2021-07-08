The Public Pulse: Teach a full history; Boswell's plea; Paper tickets

A complete history

“Should schoolkids learn 1776 — or 1619?” reads the OWH headline. My answer is, “How about both?” I could not tell if it was planned or not, but placing the end of the article on the same page as the 4th of July advertisement from Scheels was genius. The Scheels ad was full of falsehoods and inaccuracies about the signers of the Declaration of Independence. (Check snopes.com for a detailed analysis.)

The false dichotomy of the headline is like whether we would have our children learn that George Washington cut down a cherry tree and didn’t lie about it — ironically a complete fabrication — or have them learn that he owned slaves and encouraged his wife Martha to beat them when they were insolent — written in his own hand? But despite that moral failure, he helped found and send on its way the most successful experiment in democracy the world has seen.