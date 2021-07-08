The Public Pulse: Teach a full history; Boswell's plea; Paper tickets

A complete history
“Should schoolkids learn 1776 — or 1619?” reads the OWH headline. My answer is, “How about both?” I could not tell if it was planned or not, but placing the end of the article on the same page as the 4th of July advertisement from Scheels was genius. The Scheels ad was full of falsehoods and inaccuracies about the signers of the Declaration of Independence. (Check snopes.com for a detailed analysis.)
The false dichotomy of the headline is like whether we would have our children learn that George Washington cut down a cherry tree and didn’t lie about it — ironically a complete fabrication — or have them learn that he owned slaves and encouraged his wife Martha to beat them when they were insolent — written in his own hand? But despite that moral failure, he helped found and send on its way the most successful experiment in democracy the world has seen.
To my way of thinking, lying and prevarication do not honor these people but, rather, cheapens their memory and efforts. Telling the truth does not reduce them to meaninglessness. History and the people who populate it are no less messy, conflicted, contradictory or crazy than we are now because none of us is or has been just been one thing. Let us respect and honor them by building on the good they offered. And teach our children that because they have a failing or failure, it does not mean they cannot make the world better.
David Davies, Omaha
History, introspection
After reading the World-Herald article concerning the 1619 Project, I couldn’t help but make a couple of comments. What’s always left out of these proposals is context. Copernicus’ work on declaring that the Earth was not the center of the universe was published in 1543, just 76 years before the 1619 landing of slaves in Virginia. What misguided thoughts did the 1619 world have concerning slavery?
Also, if we are going to include inflammatory “theories” so that thoughts can be explored by our children, perhaps you should also include any and all other theories and opinions concerning race. So be sure to include commentary by Reverend Louis Farrakhan and groups such as the KKK. Be sure to include more mainstream thinking like Dr. Martin Luther King and the modern day Catholic Church. Malcolm X also had very important viewpoints concerning race, and these should be included, too.
Finally, any exploration of how our country was founded should include a review of the plight of the indigenous that were displaced or killed by the European invaders.
This all said, I believe that the USA is still the greatest country in the world and probably the only one that would allow itself to be scrutinized in this manner. I hope that our schools’ curriculum will include commentary on what makes us so strong that we can support such introspection and be a better place for it.
John Glazeski, Omaha
Boswell’s plea
I was very saddened and dismayed on the article about the trial of the cold-blooded murderers of Sydney Loofe. The woman involved, Bailey Boswell, is apparently now very sorry about her part in the torture and murder of Sydney Loofe. She says her daughter needs a mother. Did she once consider the family of Sydney Loofe as she helped to murder her? Did she think even for a moment that Sidney’s family needed her?
Her partner in this horrific crime received the death penalty because of the horrific crime. Baily Boswell deserves the same! If she was so concerned about her daughter, she should have considered that Sydney was someone’s daughter, too!
Marie Salistean, Omaha
Young adults
Over the last two weeks there have been many letters written to the Public Pulse in regard to the North Carolina State baseball team being disqualified from the tournament for having contracted the coronavirus. Many letters on both sides of the issue made very good points on whether they should have been disqualified or not. The letter that sticks out the most in my mind is from the writer who said, “You cannot depend on young athletes to make the right decision.”
I am not sure if the writer is discriminating against male athletes or young people in general, including females. Considering the athletes are all between the ages of 19 and 23 and many are very good students, it concerns me that the writer thinks the individuals cannot make a right decision. Does that mean the writer believes young men and women are not capable of making the correct decision when deciding whether to enlist in the service, what school to attend, what career path to take, who to vote for, whether to get married, have an abortion or any other important life decision a young adult makes?
Scott Darden, Omaha