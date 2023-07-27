Teacher retention

While it may not solve the whole problem, I have three suggestions that might help.

1. Allow the teachers and school administrators to get control of the conduct of students in the classroom. There seems to be no real consequences today for bad behavior in school. Granted, I am old, but back in the day three licks with a wooden paddle by the principal or superintendent was a deterrent and nobody ever had to go to the hospital for injuries. Parents were angry at their children and not the teacher. It was effective. Or a three-day suspension from school was another consequence. In 1964, I graduated with an education degree, but I knew then I couldn’t be a teacher because we were already losing control of classroom behavior, and it has only gotten worse.

2. No cell phones in the classroom period — end of story! By the way, multiple passing of notes could get you a paddling as well.

3. Teachers do not lie about a student’s behavior. Parents need to support the teachers, not “immature” young children who are prone to convincingly make excuses or untruths to parents.

I’m not the best person in the world by any stretch, but the consequences I was raised with have served me pretty well.

I offer two things to try to explain why parochial and private schools seem to provide better test results in some cases.

1. Parents have personal (not taxpayer) skin or money in the game.

2. I’m pretty sure they have a different set of guidelines (rules) for disciplinary action for bad behavior. I’m not suggesting corporal punishment.

Dean Briscoe, Papillion

We the people

Something ironic occurred to me. It seems to me that it was just a few short years ago when the Legislature passed a law to abolish the death penalty. We had a governor who disagreed and contributed his hard-earned money to the cause of collecting signatures so We the People could ultimately decide the fate of this law. The majority agreed with the governor and rejected the new law.

Now when the same process is being used to scrutinize Legislative Bill 753, those same people who used the petition process to invalidate the death penalty law cry foul. That is the very definition of hypocrisy. And to have the Betsy DeVos goon squad come to Nebraska to attempt to intimidate We the People from putting it on the ballot is offensive. Signing the petition does not invalidate LB 753. It merely allows We the People to decide. Let the mailers begin.

Rex Moats, Omaha

Benefits of LB 753

An OPS student was bullied at her school, mercilessly. Her parents pulled her from the school and now do their best to educate her on their own. They would love to send her to a new setting, but they have no means to do so. Until now.

Thank you to courageous state legislators for passing LB 753 — Nebraska’s commitment to help desperate parents find the best educational setting for their child. LB 753 is a tax credit scholarship. It exists when Nebraska taxpayers donate funds to nonprofits that, in turn, provide scholarships to Nebraska’s K-12 students. This charitable offering then allows taxpayers to receive tax credit. Twenty-two other states have similar programs.

Public schools still receive all of the funding our Unicameral approves for them. Anyone who tells you differently is either misinformed or flat-out lying. Read the bill. I did.

I moved to Nebraska about a decade ago. Having lived in multiple cities across the US, some of my notable early impressions of Nebraska were just how genuinely kind, helpful, and generous Nebraskans choose to be. I love that; I love being a Nebraskan. We are showcasing that kindness, helpfulness, and generosity when we stand up for kids and parents who will benefit from LB 753.

With LB 753, thoughtful Nebraskans help low-income students. We help students who are bullied at school. We help special education students. We help children in the foster care system. We help students denied option enrollment. We even help children of our military servicepeople.

In Nebraska, we support and embrace those who need us — especially our most vulnerable children.

Jill Greenquist, Omaha