The Public Pulse: Teacher training program; Reproductive freedom; Mask information

Teacher training

In reference to the article “Would-be teachers back end to skills test,” (Feb. 1), is the test required to get into a teacher training program in Nebraska really that tough to pass? Or are our high schools not being tough enough on our students in making them learn the basic skills required to pass such a test? I’d be curious to see some examples of questions from this test. Perhaps the World-Herald could publish some of them so we can see what’s so difficult for our high school graduates to make it into a teacher prep program. Quite frankly, if you can’t pass a test to get into a teacher prep program, I’m not sure I’d want you teaching my children.