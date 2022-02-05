The Public Pulse: Teacher training program; Reproductive freedom; Mask information

Teacher training
In reference to the article “Would-be teachers back end to skills test,” (Feb. 1), is the test required to get into a teacher training program in Nebraska really that tough to pass? Or are our high schools not being tough enough on our students in making them learn the basic skills required to pass such a test? I’d be curious to see some examples of questions from this test. Perhaps the World-Herald could publish some of them so we can see what’s so difficult for our high school graduates to make it into a teacher prep program. Quite frankly, if you can’t pass a test to get into a teacher prep program, I’m not sure I’d want you teaching my children.
Dean Hayes, Bellevue
Reproductive freedom
I am writing in response to Sen. Megan Hunt’s legislative push to expand Nebraskans’ access to safe and legal abortion, an effort that actually aligns with the values of Nebraskans, a majority of whom support keeping the decision of when, how and if to start a family between a person and their doctor.
Senator Hunt is proposing a repeal of a state restriction that forces Nebraskans with private insurance to purchase additional coverage for abortion care, in addition to a carryover bill from last year that does away with a ban on telemedicine abortions. She is also seeking to expand the qualified providers who can provide abortion care.
While abortion remains legal in the U.S. and Nebraska, it’s a right that is already inaccessible to some because of the medically unnecessary restrictions and barriers that Nebraska state senators have erected over the years to push reproductive health care out of reach for the constituents they serve.
These dangerous policies are more likely to significantly deepen already gaping health care inequities that exist among marginalized communities, including people with low incomes, individuals in rural areas, and communities of color. Nebraska is categorized as “hostile” to reproductive rights, and it’s estimated that more than 198,000 Nebraska women age 20-44 are in need of publicly funded contraceptive services and supplies, according to the Guttmacher Institute.
Nebraskans care deeply about privacy, bodily autonomy and reproductive freedom, which includes life decisions about whether and when to become a parent. That’s why we need to stand up to ensure everyone has access to care and can exercise their fundamental rights.
Mike O’Sullivan, Omaha
Mask information
Thank you for publishing the mask chart on the front page of the Jan. 15 edition of the newspaper. The top left corner of the chart really contains the most important information: two unmasked persons who stay at least 6 feet from each other are safe for about 15 minutes. Let’s say 10 minutes “out of abundance of caution.” That also presumes that one of them is even actually contagious at the time of the encounter.
Hopefully each member of the public (and the medical community as well) will use this information to evaluate the proximity and duration of their typical personal encounters. Then perhaps we can tone down the hysteria and can come back to some sense of reality about how likely a person is to be truly exposed to COVID-19.
Teresa Merrick, Bellevue
Divisive problems
Pete Ricketts has spoken out against critical race theory (CRT) calling it “Marxist”, “communist” and “divisive”.
What CRT does is ask the hard questions. Why do African Americans suffer from high rates poverty and imprisonment? Why are they more likely to drop out of school or be shot by a policeman? Why do these oppressive disparities exist despite all humans being 99.9% genetically alike?
These are the problems that truly divide us.
Jim Elsener, Lincoln
Gubernatorial candidates
Do gubernatorial candidates Herbster and Pillen have anything better to discuss besides having or not having a family? How about a discussion on taxes, healthcare, infrastructure projects? Does either candidate have any proactive plans to help Nebraskans? Their whining about nonessential issues is quite tiresome.
Neither is a viable candidate.
Time to take a look at candidate Carol Blood, who has not engaged in vague-worded, gun-toting commercials, and who has concrete ideas on health, education, infrastructure and economic plans.
Put someone who in the governor’s office who will get things done.
Carol Gottsch, Omaha
Streetcar question
I wouldn’t say that I am, “anti-streetcar” at this point; simply that I still have some questions. Primarily this one: I have been to Kansas City many times and have seen their streetcar set up. Since the streetcars run in the same traffic lanes as cars and buses, why not just use the buses, which are much cheaper than the over-$100 million price tag of the street cars? Just wondering.
Dave Reeble, Elkhorn
Library thoughts
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert’s plans to demolish Omaha’s splendid Main Library — which the City of Omaha owns — and relocate it to a building on 14th and Jones is farce and a terrible mistake. The entire idea is a transparent “land grab” from the citizens of Omaha .
Back in the 1950’s, Omaha was mortified when we won a satirical contest for having one of the worst central libraries in America. It took 20 years to plan, design and build the beautiful and majestic W.D. Clark Public Library, which opened in March 1977. The Omaha World-Herald Foundation, the First National Bank, the United States Bank, Library Board President Milton R. Abrahams and Mrs. W. Dale Clark were all instrumental in bringing our dream to life. Our central library stands tall and proud when compared to others all over the Midwest. Leave your hands off our W. Dale Clark Library!
Gary N. Ford, Omaha
Faith and vaccine
Some persons who choose not to receive vaccinations for protection against COVID-19 hold religious convictions for their resistance and believe that to receive a vaccination is placing one’s trust in science instead of God to protect them from the virus or to heal them if they get sick.
I am very mindful of God’s healing gift. Our bodies are created with the amazing ability to heal, whether it is a cut finger or a virus. That healing is indeed a gift from the Creator.
But my faith also leads me to believe that medical science is a gift from God that can assist the natural ability of the body to protect itself from disease and to heal. It’s not a matter of believing in science to heal us or in God to heal us. Both are amazing gifts and I am grateful.
My faith conviction is that God has gifted medical science with the ability to develop a vaccine so that our bodies can be more resistant to the COVID-19 virus with a greater ability to heal if a breakthrough happens. This does not mean I am placing my faith in science instead of God. Rather, my faith in God is enhanced even further with the sense that God uses many avenues for healing.
Rev. Don Bredthauer, Omaha
Building trade
Has anyone thought that maybe the City of Omaha should “trade” the W. Dale Clark building for the Mutual of Omaha building on the southside of Farnam Street? This would be a great location for a new central library. It would be on the streetcar line, plus it could be developed as a great addition for the Midtown community.
As part of the deal/trade, Mutual would be responsible for repurposing the building into the new library building, thus saving the city millions in construction costs, plus the 10-year lease on a location that will see little usage.
Theodore B. Dennis, Omaha
Biden’s first year
The Jan. 19 AP recap of Biden’s first year in office left out major issues facing our country:
Immigration: Biden’s open border policy resulting in almost two million apprehensions.
Energy Policy: Kudos to progress being made in solar and wind power, but they have not yet replaced gas for our cars or heat for our homes.
Afghanistan: No mention of the senseless killings of 13 fallen soldiers or the drone killing of 10 innocent civilians, including seven children caused by the botched withdrawal.
Cheryl Bartek, Omaha
Karen Otts, Omaha
Ted Pfeifer, Gretna
Voter ID
We hear so much about voter suppression from politicians and news outlets. I have not heard any specific examples of these claims. It would seem that if you say the same thing often enough and loud enough, it makes it seem true. It is like hearing something in an echo chamber. One thing I have heard concerns requiring legal voters to show some form of ID. How do you argue against this requirement when 80% of the public supports it?
Ginger Gosch, Omaha
Name calling
Trump called the police officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt a “disgrace” and an “out-of-control dope.” I wonder if he came up with those phrases while admiring himself in the mirror.
Jim Bilek, Bennington
Public Pulse January 2022
A Westside High School student wants to ensure that the future of Westside is not plagued by childish partisanship.
Critical race theory is fact-based American history, a Pulse writer says.
A Pulse writer wants a new conservative leader to replace Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.
City officials must prioritize pedestrian safety over vehicle traffic, a Pulse writer says.
A Pulse writer supports term limits for Congress, as well as proceeding with the Convention of States process during Nebraska's current legislative session.
The Public Pulse: Renovate, don't relocate; More thoughts on mask mandate; Legislative Resolution 14
The W. Dale Clark Library need to be renovated and remain in its current location, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writers praise solar energy initiatives in Nebraska.
A Pulse writer says Nebraska should investigate the systemic cause behind prison growth.
A Pulse writer says Nebraska prison population increasing is a good thing.
Pulse writer says that while wearing a mask is a personal choice and that national mandates are overreach, the state has no right to prohibit mask wearing when mandated on a local level.
A Pulse writer says that Legislative Bill 825 goes a long way toward rectifying tax relief for seniors but that lawmakers must continue to serve the people and not special interests.
Mayor Stothert's opposition to mask mandate stuns Pulse writer.
The courageous spirit of Americans is what is needed to win the fight against COVID, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writers offer thoughts on Omaha's recently imposed mask mandate.
Pulse writer says it is better to use a camera than a weapon to hunt.
The Public Pulse: More thoughts on court packing; teacher shortage; undecided gubernatorial candidate
Fischer is absolutely right in urging opposition to "packing" the U.S. Supreme Court, pulse writer says.
A Pulse writer says civil recovery law changes should be for all, not just victims of the Catholic Church.
Pulse writers give more thoughts on the issue of court packing.
We can all learn lessons from the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, pulse writer says.
"Where are you, mayor? Our city’s hospitals are filling up and good people are dying of COVID, yet silence," says a Pulse writer.
A Pulse writer says it is time to remove western Sarpy County from District 2.
A Pulse writer says make tax increment financing contingent on assuring that new projects are energy efficient with solar energy.
Schools and businesses must consider implementing mask mandates to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed, a Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer says Nebraska volleyball's championship game against Wisconsin should be the new Game of the Century.
Proof of vaccination before entering an entertainment venue should be a requirement, a Pulse writer says.