The Public Pulse: Teachers' importance; NU Foundation stumbles; Appreciate Thanksgiving

Teachers’ importance

Thanks for all the teachers who spoke out about the impossible load they are carrying because of the virus. Those same teachers carry home papers to grade each night and on weekends. Parents expect this from each teacher their kids have. Let’s not drive out those teachers who were working hard before the virus struck, as well as the talented new teachers!

Dave Haar, Omaha

NU Foundation is stumbling

The NU Foundation has jettisoned investment advisors, dumped 23 of the money management firms. Eighty-four outside firms helped lend expertise to the foundation’s investments before the firing. The NU Foundation performed second worst in 2019-20 among university foundations.

A second headline reads: “Foundation is shifting from hedge funds and commodities.” I doubt that either needs to be a part of foundation investments.

Appears like better management is in order for the foundation.

Vance Taylor, Omaha

Let’s appreciate Thanksgiving