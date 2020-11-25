The Public Pulse: Teachers' importance; NU Foundation stumbles; Appreciate Thanksgiving

Teachers’ importance
Thanks for all the teachers who spoke out about the impossible load they are carrying because of the virus. Those same teachers carry home papers to grade each night and on weekends. Parents expect this from each teacher their kids have. Let’s not drive out those teachers who were working hard before the virus struck, as well as the talented new teachers!
Dave Haar, Omaha
NU Foundation is stumbling
The NU Foundation has jettisoned investment advisors, dumped 23 of the money management firms. Eighty-four outside firms helped lend expertise to the foundation’s investments before the firing. The NU Foundation performed second worst in 2019-20 among university foundations.
A second headline reads: “Foundation is shifting from hedge funds and commodities.” I doubt that either needs to be a part of foundation investments.
Appears like better management is in order for the foundation.
Vance Taylor, Omaha
Let’s appreciate Thanksgiving
I love Thanksgiving and all that comes with it. We all know what I’m referring to, including the cool, crisp air. Most of us have been celebrating our bountiful blessings and thankfulness as long as we can remember. My disappointment again this year is when I see Thanksgiving mostly ignored as usual in our society, save for the family gathering that unfortunately this year will be quite different due to the increasing Pandemic.
Thanksgiving continues year after year to be more of a precursor to Christmas than anything else. It’s sad and disheartening. We see this evidenced in the TV commercials, the shopping ads, and the store decorations that have been advertising Christmas since the day after Halloween, the neighborhoods with the Christmas trees and lights already lit up — all in mid-November!
Why can’t we celebrate and cherish Thanksgiving and its importance in our traditions and history before we turn the page to Christmas?
I’m hopeful that many of our fine citizens in Omaha will reevaluate how they think and prepare for these two important celebrations!
Larry Andrews, Omaha
