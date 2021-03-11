The Public Pulse: Teachers' key role; American principles; Thanks to Pour, Khan

Teachers’ role

In response to Janice Mohs’ uninformed opinion posted on March 9, I am a teacher. I have been in the classroom since the first of August. I wipe down and sanitize 15 tables and 30 chairs, door handles, light switches and counter tops in my classroom after each class period. I have sanitized after each use microscopes, glassware and all laboratory equipment used daily in my science classroom including colored pencils, tape dispensers, markers, staplers, rulers and whatever else the students touch during class. The district I teach in had a significantly lower infection rate than the Omaha Public Schools and chose to have students attend in person. That was fortunate for the students and their families.

To be upset that teachers get vaccinated is shortsighted. Middle school and high school teachers come in direct contact with 75 to 125 students daily as part of their duties. We have no choice in this. The schools that were open decided that it was safe for the community to do so, and the teachers bore the brunt of that responsibility to keep the children safe. A mask mandate is a policy decision outside of the authority of teachers; enforcing mask wearing every day, every class period and in the hallways between periods falls to the classroom teacher.