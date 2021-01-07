The Public Pulse: Teachers should be a vaccine priority; One way to settle things

Teachers a priority

I am 73 years old. I take medications to control my blood sugar, blood pressure, cholesterol and thyroid function. When my time comes up for the COVID-19 vaccine, I would gladly give my turn to a teacher. I have a granddaughter in 8th grade in a parochial school and a granddaughter in kindergarten in a Millard public school. They have been able to attend in-classroom studies, and I want that to continue. Their education is my priority.

Linda S. Finney, Omaha

Support teachers

How many times in the past many months have we heard our state and national leaders expound their commitment to safe schools, getting kids in the classroom, and protecting our critical educator workforce? The hue and cry from everyone to protect and educate has been resounding. And to the credit of our educators, they have put themselves and their families in jeopardy every day to respond to the needs of children in our schools. Their unending commitment to the children has shown the world what it means to be committed professionals!