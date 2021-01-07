The Public Pulse: Teachers should be a vaccine priority; One way to settle things

Teachers a priority
I am 73 years old. I take medications to control my blood sugar, blood pressure, cholesterol and thyroid function. When my time comes up for the COVID-19 vaccine, I would gladly give my turn to a teacher. I have a granddaughter in 8th grade in a parochial school and a granddaughter in kindergarten in a Millard public school. They have been able to attend in-classroom studies, and I want that to continue. Their education is my priority.
Linda S. Finney, Omaha
Support teachers
How many times in the past many months have we heard our state and national leaders expound their commitment to safe schools, getting kids in the classroom, and protecting our critical educator workforce? The hue and cry from everyone to protect and educate has been resounding. And to the credit of our educators, they have put themselves and their families in jeopardy every day to respond to the needs of children in our schools. Their unending commitment to the children has shown the world what it means to be committed professionals!
Now, just when they are to be provided the vaccine to protect them and the children, they are moved down the list of those in the early vaccination tier. No one questions the need to vaccinate first responders in medical and health care facilities as part of the tier 1a. But when our leaders put the 75 and older general public, who are not part of long-term care facilities, ahead of educators and other first responders we should all protest loudly. Educators are on the front line every day. Those over 75 have the option to curtail their exposure, as the vast majority are not in employment that is essential for them to be exposed every day.
If our educators launch a protest, we should applaud them. Every parent who has children in school should join in the objection to this policy change. Our educators deserve to be supported, not sacrificed.
Kathy L. Coufal, Omaha
Georgia lesson
The Senate races in Georgia didn’t show how close the races were, but how divided the nation is.
Stephen Bloodworth, Omaha
Trump’s enablers
The Omaha World-Herald reported Monday that President Donald Trump called Georgia election chief Brad Raffensperger to harass and harangue him to “find” enough votes to keep Trump in office. Yet again we have another example showing that Donald J. Trump is unfit to lead this country. He has tried to destroy our democracy and make of us an autocratic state with himself the dictator.
Every single person who has enabled him, every state attorney general (shamefully, that includes Nebraskan Doug Peterson) who signed on to Texas attorney general Ken Paxton’s frivolous “lawsuit,” our governor who supported that move, congressmen who also signed on — all of you are engaging in treasonous behavior.
If our Republican congressmen had not been too arrogant to listen to testimony during the impeachment trial (in any other court of law, refusing to consider the evidence would be a mistrial), perhaps we would not be witnessing this attack on our democracy now. Also, if someone else had been president when COVID hit, perhaps we would not have so very many deaths.
Everyone who enabled Donald Trump, who voted for him a second time after the debacle he created in office, shares some of the culpability for all those deaths. And every congressman who gained wealth by making stock trades based on their inside knowledge that COVID would be deadly, should be removed from office.
The United States of America, this great experiment in democracy, deserves better. Please support our new, fairly elected, president: Joe Biden.
Kathy L. Gruba, Hastings, Neb.
Getting their share
Money coming again. How many people coming out of the grave to sign their checks?
Gary Wakenight, Oakland, Neb.
One way to settle it
It seems that we cannot agree on the vote count for the 2020 presidential election. I have a possible solution that I think would satisfy both sides. We need to have a “tug-of-war.”
Here is how I see it — first we stretch a long metal rope across the Grand Canyon. On one side, next to the cliff we have President Trump take hold of the rope. Next to him going back we have Pence grab hold, followed by Sens. McConnell, Cruz, Graham, Hawley, Johnson, Kennedy, Lankford, Blackburn, Daines, Braun, Lummis, Hagerty and Tuberville. Then, Flynn would take his place next to Tuberville and be followed by Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and all of the QAnon Trump Team and the millions of people who voted for Trump.
On the other side of the canyon we would have President-elect Biden take hold of the rope, followed by Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, Sens. Schumer, Warren, Durbin, Klobuchar, Booker, Coons and Ben Sasse. Then, Rachel Maddow would take her place next to Sasse and be followed by Chris Hayes, Lawrence O’Donnell, Wolf Blitzer and all of the millions of people who voted for Biden.
When they yell “Go,” both sides start to pull, and the losers wind up at the bottom of the Grand Canyon.
If Biden really did have 7 million more votes, he would probably win. On the other hand, if the count was a fraud, Trump people would win, and we could go back to our new somewhat normal (plus, we would have a large job opening either way).
Gary and Bette Collins, Omaha