The Public Pulse: Televise more volleyball; Helping restaurant workers; CRT

Televise college volleyball

Omaha, I’m not sure what the rules are, but it is a real disappointment that two great volleyball programs, Creighton and Nebraska, cannot display their wares on TV. Especially Creighton, they deserve better coverage. Get some cameras in the Sokol and offer great volleyball to their fans.

Mark Nekonchuk, Elkhorn

Tips buy happiness

I have begun over-tipping restaurant servers by a few dollars each time.

I’d recommend it. The server is happy. I’m happy.

You can buy happiness.

Cheaply.

Bob Copperstone, Wahoo, Neb.

Understanding history

As I understand it, critical race theory is a perspective considered in college level discussions that challenge our biases as we examine history which is typically “written by the victors.” Unfortunately, the term has become a knee-jerk trigger for those uncomfortable with viewing our country’s past from any perspective other than that of exceptional greatness.