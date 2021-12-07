The Public Pulse: Televise more volleyball; Helping restaurant workers; CRT

Televise college volleyball
Omaha, I’m not sure what the rules are, but it is a real disappointment that two great volleyball programs, Creighton and Nebraska, cannot display their wares on TV. Especially Creighton, they deserve better coverage. Get some cameras in the Sokol and offer great volleyball to their fans.
Mark Nekonchuk, Elkhorn
Tips buy happiness
I have begun over-tipping restaurant servers by a few dollars each time.
I’d recommend it. The server is happy. I’m happy.
You can buy happiness.
Cheaply.
Bob Copperstone, Wahoo, Neb.
Understanding history
As I understand it, critical race theory is a perspective considered in college level discussions that challenge our biases as we examine history which is typically “written by the victors.” Unfortunately, the term has become a knee-jerk trigger for those uncomfortable with viewing our country’s past from any perspective other than that of exceptional greatness.
Our nation is great, and imperfect. It saddens and embarrasses me that I only learned of Black Wall Street and the Tulsa Massacre as an adult in my 60s. Why was this important aspect of our country’s history white-washed from my education, and what else was conveniently omitted? Examination of hard truths from our past is important to understanding our current divides and challenges. It is central to forging a better future and preserving our great democracy.
Anita Jeck, Omaha
GOP dysfunction?
Does it strike anyone in Nebraska as completely hypocritical and typical of our current dysfunctional Republican Party that we have several old white men, Governor Ricketts and his posse, upset over efforts to improve diversity at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln? Only in the Twilight Zone that we now call the GOP is diversity a bad thing.
Roland Fortner, Elkhorn
Taxpayers’ ‘valuable’ land
I’m not shocked that Mayor Stothert said the quiet part out loud when she stated there has been a lot of interest from developers in the current library site. No doubt, the land is valuable. But it is ours. It belongs to me, to you, to the kid down the block, to the folks who need somewhere to get out of the rain, to your aunt who’s really into genealogy. We, the public, deserve that valuable land.
What shocks me, again and again in this city, is how public goods are sold out from under our feet for private development. It’s a shame.
Katelyn Foster, Omaha
No vaccine mandate
Healthcare workers throughout the nation face the choice between taking the COVID-19 vaccine or losing their job. While there are religious and medical exemptions, many simply believe this shot is not for them and they should have the right to choose their own health care.
The Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) under the advisement of President Biden, did not allow for a testing option as an alternative to receiving the vaccine. OSHA did allow for a testing option.
This country was founded on the personal rights of the individual and this mandate clearly violates these rights. Every person has the right to refuse lifesaving treatment if they wish. This same choice should be granted to our health care teams as well. They advocate for our rights, it’s time that we — as citizens — advocate for their rights as well.
I urge every person to contact their government representative, the President of the United States, and CMS to voice your opposition to this mandate.
You can comment on this CMS mandate at: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2021/11/05/2021-23831/medicare-and-medicaid-programs-omnibus-covid-19-health-care-staff-vaccination.
Nolan Gurnsey, Sutherland, Neb.
We (Should) Weep
A tear runs down from the beautiful eye.
The eye of Lady Justice.
It sinks into our soil. Sadness prevails.
As the cancer of racism turns our souls into mud.
What is the premise of pride —
The shell protecting our whiteness,
our nation’s rightness?
No reflection tolerated. We will NOT to see
how the veneer of whiteness
has imprisoned us.
While around us, Love
continues its fight for light.
Jean Miller, Blair, Neb.
Remembering Frank Perrone
As a volunteer, Frank Perrone was selfless. Year after year, he contributed merchandise, time and talent to assist children with muscular dystrophy. He was an individual who simply showed up every time and gave everything he had. I can hear Fr. Val Peter, who served as the official starter at the Boys Town run, saying “Frank, you ran a good race!”