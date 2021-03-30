The Public Pulse: Tenants have obligations; Non-smokers' rights; Safeguard voting rights

Tenants’ obligations
Your editors’ opinion in the March 25 edition claiming it’s Omaha governments “enduring obligation” to ensure proper rental conditions for tenants is ridiculous.
Is the city of Omaha inspecting rental vehicles? Or cement mixers from a rental place? Or items on Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace?
If a tenant isn’t happy, then they can move. If virtually all cases, it was the tenant who lived in a manner that brought in the vermin, rodents, bed bugs and cockroaches. The tenant put the holes in the walls, plugged the toilet with feminine products, and ripped out outlets exposing the wiring.
It’s up to the tenant to inform the landlord of a leaky roof, inoperable furnished appliances, plugged sewer lines, and gas leaks.
Your whining about the Yale Park apartments’ deficiencies populated by refugees of Myanmar mirrors my own experiences renting to refugees. They were never late with the rent. Nor did they ever contact me about any problems.
But a house I rented to a young couple with two children was populated by 25. Four single men were sleeping in the basement, yet the drain was plugged with a foot of water on the floor. The house was a total infestation of cockroaches. All drains were plugged with thick cooking grease.
The president of the neighborhood association asked me to speak to the tenants about the naked children on the roof and the dirty diapers thrown in the front yard. When I would go there, either no one would come out, or they said they didn’t speak English.
The city should reward landlords for providing affordable housing to refugees. And when landlords are experiencing problems, the city should assist the landlord in educating tenants and providing an interpreter.
The landlord isn’t the evil, immoral or wicked bully. Maybe the tenant should be held accountable.
Bill Van Haaften, Bellevue
Non-smokers’ rights
I feel horrible for the people who lost their homes, their possessions and their pets in the recent — or should I say, latest — fire at the Fontenelle Hills Apartments. At least no one lost their lives this time. The issue of banning smoking in apartments comes up every time a careless smoker disrupts the lives of the others they share walls with, but it is a problem every day that goes unnoticed unless you are the one affected.
I have lived in an apartment for many years, and while smoking is limited to the outdoors I am not able to enjoy the use of my balcony or even have my windows open without someone’s toxic, secondhand smoke in my face and lungs — in fact, it is because smoking was restricted to the outdoors that it became a bigger problem. No one has a right to smoke — there is no law protecting it — but we all have a right to breathe clean air, and there are laws for that.
It is time that landlords respect the rights of the non-smoking majority and either create smoking areas well away from the buildings or ban it altogether before more people’s lives go up in flames or they suffer ill health effects because of someone else’s bad habit.
Tim Horning, Bellevue
A backward state
When I read the article in the March 27 Midlands section, and that Dixon County Judge Douglas Luebe objected because he was “old-fashioned,” two thoughts came to mind. One, is that he is so old he probably resents women and African-Americans voting, and two, how can he still be a judge?
But then I remembered that I live in Nebraska, where we don’t want the extra revenue from recreational marijuana or gambling, but just want to tax everyone into the poorhouse. Don’t change any gun laws either, Gov. Ricketts, because we live in a state that acts like it’s 1871, not 2021.
Dave Peck, Bellevue
MUD role
A recent Public Pulse letter incorrectly described the role of the Metropolitan Utilities District regarding sewer use fees, and this provides an opportunity to clarify our role as the billing agent for the City of Omaha and other municipalities. MUD does not operate the sewer system or set rates for sewer use; we are strictly the billing agent. Each city or sewer jurisdiction sets their rates and fees, and MUD uses these rates to calculate your sewer bill each month.
As the billing agent, MUD invoices and collects sewer use (and some trash) fees and submits them back to the cities. This is a cost-saving service that MUD provides for cities that own, operate and set sewer rates by eliminating the need for additional employees and multiple bill statements and postage, but often causes confusion and misplaced criticism of MUD as a result. As a point of reference, an average residential customer in the City of Omaha will pay $383 annually for MUD-provided water services in 2021, assuming average rainfall and temperatures, whereas the sewer portion of the bill will be approximately $717.
According to the Memphis Light, Gas and Water 2020 Utility Bill Comparisons survey, MUD’s residential gas rates were the fourth lowest and our residential water rates were 18th lowest among the 39 cities surveyed. As your customer-owned utility, MUD’s mission is to provide safe, reliable and cost-effective natural gas and water services to our community. We are committed to providing these life-essential services while ensuring that we remain affordable and continue to responsibly invest in critical infrastructure replacement.
Stephanie Mueller, Omaha
vice president, corporate communications and customer success,
Metropolitan Utilities District
An inspiring Nebraskan
What a great report, on a genuinely good American (Chris Ross, March 25). What he has accomplished all on his own without much publicity is incredible. I would like information on how to donate to his cause.
(Editor: People who would like to donate to his efforts may send checks to Chris Ross, 3509 Fairway Drive, Plattsmouth, NE 68048.)
Joyce Zupan, Omaha
Insightful writer
Today I read a Pulse written by a 9-year-old that affirmed my hope in future leaders of the country (OWH March 19). The author, Miss Madeline Freestone, addressed a dispute between Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, who made a proclamation for a one-day beef “Meat Out Day” in Colorado, and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, who called for a one-day “Eat Beef” day on March 20 in Nebraska. While the economic and health benefits of eating meat could be debated by both governors, Miss Freestone came to a clear and simple conclusion that limiting consumption of beef is not a direct attack on our way of life.
If Miss Freestone were a little older, I would ask her to address our governor’s one-sided incendiary marijuana opinion in Midlands Voices (OWH March 16). Or maybe we could get her to be our governor for one day.
Joseph M. Slattery, Omaha
Needless lawsuit
The scallywags are at it again. The huge oil- and natural gas-producing state of Nebraska has joined a lawsuit with the big boys protesting the federal government not granting new oil or gas leases on federal land at this time. The amount of federal land in Nebraska is barely 1% of the states total acreage. The latest figures state that Nebraska oil production was recently 2,085 barrels of oil. That figure barely registers on production graphs. Natural gas production has fallen markedly in the last 20 years. Furthermore, Nebraska does not have a single operating petroleum refinery.
The petroleum industry last year received $14.7 billion in federal subsidies and $5.8 billion in state subsidies. It is unfathomable that Nebraska taxpayers might be spending even one penny to help along an industry that obviously does not need our help. If there is a benefit for Nebraska to join this lawsuit I am not seeing it.
I would much prefer my tax dollars going to state items such as schools, road repair, etc. I’m fairly certain that most Nebraska taxpayers would agree with me.
Victoria Cork, Papillion
Protect voting rights
I am alarmed by the disrespect Georgia’s new voting restrictions law shows for the voting rights of its citizens. For me, voting rights are the lifeblood of our democracy. They express our consensus that voters have equal worth — that they deserve equal justice under law. For a state to disrespect its citizens’ voting rights with impunity in this country is to menace the security of all voters’ rights.
The U.S. Senate must swiftly defend voting rights for the whole nation, repudiating this attack on the security of our democracy. Senators: Pass SR1, the For the People Act, at once.
Virginia Walsh, Omaha
Church and state
Concerning is the World-Herald account of President Joe Biden keeping a picture of himself and Pope Francis in the Oval Office.
The appearance of the picture in the Oval Office would suggest an official partnership of this county and the Church of Rome. While the two powers together have accomplished worthwhile goals, it should be remembered that this church, unlike other churches, is both a church and a state.
If President Biden personally admires the pope, that is one thing. But the Oval Office portion of the White House is also a business office of this county. President Biden would do well to follow the example of President Kenney in observing the rule of separation of church and state or avoiding an appearance of a joining together.
Dale Monsell, Omaha