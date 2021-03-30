The Public Pulse: Tenants have obligations; Non-smokers' rights; Safeguard voting rights

The president of the neighborhood association asked me to speak to the tenants about the naked children on the roof and the dirty diapers thrown in the front yard. When I would go there, either no one would come out, or they said they didn’t speak English.

The city should reward landlords for providing affordable housing to refugees. And when landlords are experiencing problems, the city should assist the landlord in educating tenants and providing an interpreter.

The landlord isn’t the evil, immoral or wicked bully. Maybe the tenant should be held accountable.

Bill Van Haaften, Bellevue

Non-smokers’ rights

I feel horrible for the people who lost their homes, their possessions and their pets in the recent — or should I say, latest — fire at the Fontenelle Hills Apartments. At least no one lost their lives this time. The issue of banning smoking in apartments comes up every time a careless smoker disrupts the lives of the others they share walls with, but it is a problem every day that goes unnoticed unless you are the one affected.