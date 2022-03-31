The Public Pulse: Tenets of CRT; Canal is a mistake; Pillen stands out

CRT in Schools

Some letter writers have stated critical race theory is not taught in K-12 schools. While the full theory is typically available in college graduate courses, they are still being disingenuous, as several of the individual tenets of CRT are being incorporated into curricula in K-12 and documented cases of this are not difficult to find.

Those writers insist those of us against teaching these tenets of CRT are against teaching the racist aspects of American history, which is absurd. I am 67 years old and even in my elementary and junior high years over 50 years ago we learned about slavery, the KKK as the militant arm of the southern Democrats, the Jim Crow laws, literacy tests and poll taxes southern Democrats used to suppress the votes and freedoms of Black citizens. We learned about Crispus Attucks, Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman, George Washington Carver, Rosa Parks and others.

We object to teaching children that they are racist purely because of the color of skin with which they were born. We object to teaching them they should personally feel guilty about things ancestors did one and two centuries before they were born. We object to discouraging Black children from doing their very best in school because America is systemically racist and they will not be allowed to succeed. Why would you do that to a child?

Let’s teach our White children that they can be better than their ancestors were. Let’s teach Black children that, in America, if they get an education, then get and keep a job and get married before having children that their chances of living in poverty is lower, and this has been true of all racial groups for decades.

Teaching accurate American history is fine; teaching these tenets of CRT is not!

Randall Bradley, Papillion

Some common sense

Regarding the proposal to build a canal from near Ovid, Colorado, into Nebraska, I do not understand the thinking. It seems like we want this canal because we don’t think Colorado will honor their commitments to allow a specified amount of water to flow past Ovid each year under a promise stated in a pact.

If we can’t depend on their promise under the pact, why would we believe that Colorado would allow the promised water to reach the head of the canal? Wisdom and common sense and a massive increase in Colorado’s need for this water tells me that this would be a catastrophic failure for Nebraska. Without some concrete legal conditions to make Nebraska whole under the pact, I think this project is a $500 million mistake.

We have the infrastructure in place now to handle the water so why take the risk involved in this proposal? I’m sure we (or our children) would regret it. Let’s see some wisdom and common sense for a change.

Barney Deden, Omaha

Pillen stands out

Masks have no place in the schoolroom or in the boardroom. As a young professional, I have lived through the seemingly ambiguous rulings from unelected bureaucrats or doctors who are more concerned over their own personal fame rather than treating a disease. Moving into this next phase of my life and, more importantly, when I look at the upcoming primary on May 10, I am seeking a leader who will not abuse their powers and shut down businesses or enforce unconstitutional mandates.

When I look at the field of candidates in the upcoming primary only one stands out: that is Jim Pillen. Unlike the other candidates who have either failed me while investing their millions from a company outside of Nebraska or the other who is an outright RINO, Jim Pillen knows what it is like to start a business and grow it here in this state. Also, when I went to hear Jim speak a couple of weeks ago, he made it clear that he is against mandates of all kinds and his plan is to unleash the Nebraska economy and reduce burdensome regulations.

We don’t need mandates and we certainly do not need career politicians or another eight years of inaction in Lincoln. I am voting for Jim Pillen because he is the best person for the job and I look forward to living in a state with a leader who actually has a backbone.

Joseph Torres, Lincoln

Truth in politics

The carnage in Ukraine is happening on TV in front of the entire world and even with the people in that country telling their relatives in Russia, they are not believed.

This is exactly what is happening here in the U.S.

The misinformation from some news outlets, publications and the past president and his followers results in half of the public still stating the presidential election should be overturned, that voting should be harder (for some people) and violence is OK if you don’t get the results you want.

I don’t know about you, but I don’t see a difference!

Dale Rezac, Omaha

Library plans

Theodore B. Dennis (Pulse, Feb. 5) for mayor of Omaha! I’d vote for him. He thinks outside the box. His decision-making isn’t influenced by greed. His time clock is not accelerated by personal agendas.

Honestly, I can’t think why his option wasn’t brought before the public. The Mutual “south” building has room enough for the entire current collection of books — and then some — and the administrative staff could be housed at the same location. There are meeting and multi-purpose rooms that could allow for community meetings. There is even a kitchen onsite. It would be far more accessible for midtown, downtown and even northside and southside residents than the proposed 72nd Street location, where you take your life into your hands just trying to cross the intersection, not to mention, traffic is already bad enough.

So, would I vote for a Mayor Dennis? Yes, I would.

Erin Arellano, Omaha

Ballot questions

With all these TV ads for the guys running for governor, I wonder if one more line could be added to the ballot: “None of the above.”

David Seidel, Omaha

Defense of Will Smith

I am writing in defense of Will Smith and his action of slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards ceremony. This action was discussed on “PBS News,” and it consisted of considering punishments or sanctions against Will Smith. No one on “PBS News” criticized Chris Rock for his cruel words. Nor did anyone on “PBS News” challenge the premise that it is OK for someone to disparage or hurt or embarrass or humiliate another person. As a woman, I believe a man should stand up and defend the lady he loves. Which Will Smith did.

Mary E. Nettleton, York, Neb.

Relocating I-480

The March 27 article “Chamber eyes ‘big moves’ to transform Omaha’s urban core” outlined exciting plans for changes to the urban landscape, but I’m puzzled by the assertion that the east-west leg of I-480 downtown blocks north-south access from North Omaha to Dodge Street. Granted, several streets between 24th and 30th Streets are blocked, but the area under the raised portion of 480 doesn’t present much of a barrier and removing the elevated portion and rebuilding it at ground-level doesn’t sound like a solution. Wouldn’t relocating I-480 to ground-level block even more surface streets? Furthermore, the real blockade between North Omaha and Dodge Street seemed to occur when the large hotel was positioned across 16th Street north of Dodge.

Dan M. Sullivan, Omaha

Political correctness

I think we should censure political correctness from any curriculum. It implies that the only way to state things is from a political standpoint, which is clearly biased, partisan and hypocritical. Oh, wait. You add more adjectives.

Lisa Beck, Fremont