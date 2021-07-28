The Public Pulse: TestNebraska needed; Unvaccinated police officers; Don't believe lies

Revive TestNebraska
I write to encourage Gov. Ricketts to renew the contract for TestNebraska. TestNebraska offered affordable, accessible COVID-19 testing for all Nebraskans. It also catered to young children who cannot get tested through many privately owned testing locations. This testing regimen will be a necessary part of managing the pandemic in Nebraska going into the fall and winter months. Unfortunately, the cyclical, seasonal nature of the pandemic now seems clear, as the Southern U.S. experiences an uptick in cases in late summer, followed by increasing caseloads in the upper Midwest.
A lack of adequate testing puts Nebraskans at unnecessary risk during a time of increased virulence due to the Delta variant.
Adam Klepper, Omaha
Police, virus threat
Recent news reports indicate that a significant portion of the Omaha police force has chosen not to receive the COVID vaccine. This raises interesting questions: If approached by officers, should citizens ask them to remain socially distanced? To show proof of vaccine? To produce evidence of a negative test? Or are citizens expected to interact with officers and simply take their chances with the virus?
How do we respond when public servants may present a public danger?
Ken Keith, Omaha
It’s free money, eh
Kudos to the Omaha World-Herald in obtaining the documents that the Ricketts administration did not reveal. The Ricketts administration had no intentions of being paid for the loan of 25 troopers to Texas. Deceitful at the least! Since there is no oversight in Nebraska on the use of tax dollars, here is what I (and you) should do.
I’m thinking about sending letters to governors of any state where there is a need in which our 25 troopers can help. (We have a glut of them.) As a Nebraska taxpayer, I’ll explain the situation and invite them to request help publicly to our Governor’s Office. And to make sure they let the Omaha World-Herald know the request was made to the Ricketts administration so it gets credit for helping other states. Hurry, though — at the time of this writing, it is free, no cost to them.
I’m thinking wildfires, Chicago, L.A. high-crime areas, flooding. After all, it’s free!
Mike Hermsen, Omaha
Don’t believe lies
I am responding to Waldine H. “Dean” Olson’s July 25 Pulse letter saying the White House is flagging problematic posts that are shared on social media platforms. The writer calls this an “Orwellian Ministry of Truth” and an infringement of our free speech and further contends that each individual has the right to discern truth, which is arbitrary at best. Unfortunately, and apparently, there are many that continue to believe lies.
Donald Trump won the election (no evidence). Donald Trump was the victim of voter fraud (no evidence). The insurrection was just another day in the life of patriotic tourists (people died). Sadly many elected officials have perpetuated these lies. People believe it. Fox News thrives. The writer suggested that what we believe is our right. I contend that when evidence is so abundantly available and yet ignored (and actions result in death) that it is time to intervene.
When does freedom of speech become hate speech? When Marjorie Taylor Greene suggests that wealthy Jewish people are creating space lasers to cause the California wildfires? Guess what? Hate crimes against Jewish people skyrocket. Believing lies results in opinions which exist with no evidence. Our hospitals are presently at capacity with souls that continue to believe the lies. It’s like watching natural selection in real time. I guess dying is your right, too.
Susan Johannes, Elkhorn
Work together
After reading the World-Herald Saturday edition which was loaded with rhetoric about the current racial bias issues in Nebraska and America, I thought back to the ‘60s, when we “helped” all people being discriminated against with affirmative action legislation. This forced employers and educational institutions to fill quotas with people of color and other discriminated groups (women) in their hiring and enrollment. Opportunities were offered to less qualified individuals over others based strictly on their status.
We are now past that time in our history. Let’s move forward and assume everyone in America knows all people need to be treated equally based on our behavior, values and the skills we are free to develop.
One final note — a quote from Thomas Sowell, an outstanding influential black economist, writer and social theorist from Stanford University. ”Racism is not dead but it is on life support — kept alive by politicians, race hustlers and people with a sense of superiority developed by denouncing others as ‘racists.’”
God bless America — let us all work together!
Janet M. Heliker, Waterloo, Neb.
Debt threat is real
A July 24 Public Pulse writer indicated that the national debt is not that important because the United States government can print money so “it can never run out of money.” Here is one problem with that thinking. As the national debt increases our interest in the debt increases, leaving less money to spend on Social Security, Medicare, education, and all other government programs. In addition, printing too many dollars increases interest rates and reduces the value of the dollar. We are among a growing number of Democrats who are concerned about our federal budget deficit, which now exceeds the size of the total United States economy. Unsustainable budget deficits jeopardize our future and the future of our children and grandchildren. Personally, we think our government should spend the money it has to protect and improve the lives of all Americans. However, our government must be very judicious in spending money it does not have.
David and Barbara Daughton, Omaha