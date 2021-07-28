The Public Pulse: TestNebraska needed; Unvaccinated police officers; Don't believe lies

A July 24 Public Pulse writer indicated that the national debt is not that important because the United States government can print money so “it can never run out of money.” Here is one problem with that thinking. As the national debt increases our interest in the debt increases, leaving less money to spend on Social Security, Medicare, education, and all other government programs. In addition, printing too many dollars increases interest rates and reduces the value of the dollar. We are among a growing number of Democrats who are concerned about our federal budget deficit, which now exceeds the size of the total United States economy. Unsustainable budget deficits jeopardize our future and the future of our children and grandchildren. Personally, we think our government should spend the money it has to protect and improve the lives of all Americans. However, our government must be very judicious in spending money it does not have.