The Public Pulse: Texas law sets neighbors against each other; Stop editorializing

Republicans such as Don Bacon, Ben Sasse, Darrell Issa and others who are just now condemning Biden by saying we should have maintained a force in Afghanistan are being disingenuous. The time for making that argument was when Trump was planning the pullout in the first place. Trump, through his secretary of state, Pompeo, negotiated the Taliban takeover province by province, thereby assuring failure in any pullout attempt regardless of who the next president would be.

The greatest fault lies with Bush for getting us into the war there unnecessarily in the first place, setting up an untenable situation for all presidents following him. As usual, a Democrat is forced to clean up the mess the Republican has made.

One may fault Biden for doing it imperfectly, but he deserves credit for taking responsibility where others have passed the buck, and Republicans now complaining the most should be faulted for remaining silent when their voices would have been most effective, and why were they silent? Because they were afraid of Trump. And why speak now? To make hay politically, and that is all.

Andrew White, Kearney

Count the lies