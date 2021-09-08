The Public Pulse: Texas law sets neighbors against each other; Stop editorializing

Spying on neighbors
I never thought I would live in a country where instead of law enforcement seeing that laws are followed it would be neighbors and friends spying on me and collecting money for doing so. Whether you are for abortion or against abortion, this is very bad law.
Judy Gacek, Omaha
Stop editorializing
I am writing in reference of the editorial made by the Omaha World-Herald a few days ago about the health education sex standards that are being proposed by the Nebraska State Board of Education.
I wish we could go back in time where a newspaper would only give us the news: good or bad. Happy or sad. However the Omaha World-Herald has thought to give us your opinion and influence people’s thoughts when that’s not your position to give. Let the parents of Nebraska decide what’s best for their own children. If they want to teach their children sex education in their own home, at their own time when they believe it’s right at a certain age, they have every right to do that. If there comes an issue in school, then let the teachers handle that issue. But you have no right to give an opinion when the parents of Nebraska have made their concerns and their rights heard for their own children.
Please, let’s go back to you just giving us the news.
Rebecca Richards, Geneva
Local control
Finally, the voice of common sense: During the meeting where the State Board of Education was attempting to pass “standards” for sex education, a woman said, “We don’t need a state board pf education, we need local school boards.” How refreshing!
Jim Sanford, Blair
Sasse, apologize
In the wake of the Supreme Court’s refusal to act on the Texas anti-abortion bill, it is worth recalling Sen. Ben Sasse’s comments during the Brett Kavanaugh hearing: that there have been “screaming protesters saying ‘women are going to die’ at every hearing for decades.” He posited that “the hysteria [came] from … a fundamental misunderstanding of the role of SCOTUS in American life now.” Not only were Sen. Sasse’s comments part of an extraordinary line of medico-social discourse that dismisses women’s concerns as “hysterical,” but also those women proved to be Cassandras. Sen. Sasse owes women an apology.
Matthew Reznicek, Omaha
Coach, stay positive
Scott Frost ( whom I like) said in a postgame press conference, “We are going to focus on our mistakes.” This is a negative approach. As I learned as a Nebraska high school football coach, the positive approach is much more effective. Instead of telling a player “don’t fumble,” remind them to “hold on to the ball with the three point contact we practiced all week.”
Putting the word “mistakes” in a player’s head will result in, you know what. Reminding the world of the athletes’ mistakes forces them to relive it, reinforces it.
Words matter. Stay positive, and win and lose as a team. GBR!
John Miller, Fairway, Kansas
Yes, Biden failed
Craig Christiansen’s Pulse letter of Sept. 1 talks about partisan politics while he is engaging in strong partisan politics, by trying to defend the fiasco of our withdrawal from Afghanistan. Biden overrode the advice of his military advisers in the way to conduct the withdrawal, so he alone is responsible for the terrible catastrophe that resulted. Trump was wrong also in proposing the withdrawal of our troops, but he at least had a somewhat organized plan.
It is unbelievable that we let the Taliban dictate the terms of the withdrawal. We lost a lot of respect all over the world by the way we conducted this event. We lost 13 of our men and women in uniform because of Biden’s decisions.
David Heer, Omaha
They were silent
Republicans such as Don Bacon, Ben Sasse, Darrell Issa and others who are just now condemning Biden by saying we should have maintained a force in Afghanistan are being disingenuous. The time for making that argument was when Trump was planning the pullout in the first place. Trump, through his secretary of state, Pompeo, negotiated the Taliban takeover province by province, thereby assuring failure in any pullout attempt regardless of who the next president would be.
The greatest fault lies with Bush for getting us into the war there unnecessarily in the first place, setting up an untenable situation for all presidents following him. As usual, a Democrat is forced to clean up the mess the Republican has made.
One may fault Biden for doing it imperfectly, but he deserves credit for taking responsibility where others have passed the buck, and Republicans now complaining the most should be faulted for remaining silent when their voices would have been most effective, and why were they silent? Because they were afraid of Trump. And why speak now? To make hay politically, and that is all.
Andrew White, Kearney
Count the lies
Over the years I have been an occasional reader of the Public Pulse. More often than not, especially in the last five years, letters from the public have indicated that the administration in charge of our government was nothing but liars. This was true of the time during the Trump administration especially. There were sometimes daily, mostly weekly, letters telling anyone who was reading that the number of lies being told were astronomical. There are still claims of lies in the Pulse even to this day, eight months after the end of the previous administration.
I might ask if these same people are keeping track of the lies being told by the current administration, especially in the past few weeks during the Afghanistan fiasco? I bet not.
Jon Jansen, Omaha
Free to choose
To all who are concerned about people who do not wear masks, here is an idea! If you really believe that masks provide strong protection, wear one! Don’t worry about those who remain unconvinced that paper masks offer much protection. Worry about yourself.
That goes for kids in school. If you want your child to wear a mask, then explain why it’s important and have them wear one. Don’t worry about the decisions of other parents. It’s doesn’t have to be an “all or nothing” choice. As with other decisions parents make, make the best choice for your own children. Of course, this is simply a suggestion. You are free to make your own choices — as we all are!
Marie Salistean, Omaha