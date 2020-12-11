The Public Pulse: Texas lawsuit a farce; Great job, postal workers; Omaha trash pickup

An embarrassment to Nebraska
As a lifelong Nebraska Republican and Nebraska attorney, I am extremely disappointed that the Nebraska attorney general has decided to join the Texas lawsuit challenging the election results in other states. Instead of using Nebraska taxpayers’ money on issues that directly impact Nebraska, the attorney general is trying to interfere with other states’ election processes and their laws regarding elections. The Nebraska attorney general’s actions are an embarrassment to the state of Nebraska.
Ron Bucher, Omaha
Texas lawsuit a farce
Our attorney general’s joining of a lawsuit to overthrow the election is outrageous. The suit by a number of Republican attorneys general is a farce. The election is settled. So far, all courts have upheld it. This is a prank and an effort to undermine the election in his sycophant’s minds. Doug Peterson is a shame and sham. Even worse, he joins the abhorrent attorney general of Texas. A buffoon. I guess it takes one to know one.
I have been a registered and voting Republican for more than 60 years, until April 2016.
Philip Joannes, Omaha
Great job, postal workers
In one of the little discussions that neighbors have, we found ourselves on the topic of the best Omaha post office. The consensus was Saddle Creek. It wasn’t because the lines were any shorter. It was because the post office people were so helpful and friendly that you didn’t mind the wait.
The line at that post office covers a wide spectrum of Omaha neighbors. Some of the people who get to the front of the line don’t speak English very well or they have some packages that need to be mailed far away. The post office people are patient and kind no matter who you are. The friendliness at the desk seems to translate over to the line and it’s an occasion to have little conversations with people you don’t know.
The people at that post office deserve a lot of credit for making their customers talk behind their backs about how good they are.
Ralph Ross, Omaha
Trash pickup info
With the lengthy wait times at the city’s wasteline phone number, at wasteline.org establish online alerts describing overnight delays in neighborhood trash pickup. Residents can then confirm and avoid phoning.
Thomas G. Leuschen, Omaha
Trump’s effort has value
At what point will the Omaha World-Herald/AP let up on describing President Trump’s claims of voting fraud as unsubstantiated, baseless, unfounded, unsupported, unwarranted, dangerous, groundless, unjustified, not-yet-established, fabricated, false and more?
Delving into and uncovering voter fraud is one of many great things that President Trump has done. Exposing voting fraud affects not only the current election, but all elections to follow.
Sonja Switzer, Omaha
How Biden won
In her Dec. 5 Pulse letter, Sr. Mary Hlas asked how President-elect Biden won this district and repeated the falsehood that he can’t “complete his sentences.” If she actually listened to Biden, she would know that he is an articulate orator who speaks with compassion and information. As for all those votes, while Trump supporters enthusiastically attended his coronavirus super-spreader rallies, Biden supporters were volunteering day after day to contact potential voters, make sure they were registered, urging them to vote by mail, providing information as to how and where to vote and checking to make sure they had a plan to do so. All these volunteers were joined by the many people with disabilities, people of color and naturalized citizens, the type of people whom President Trump has mocked, made fun of or otherwise disrespected.
These, plus voters who split their ticket because they approve of Rep. Bacon but want a president who actually leads, enabled Joe Biden to win this district. These voters want to regain the soul of America and a leader who helps us follow our better angels — goals Sr. Mary surely approves.
Eleanor Rogan, Omaha
Hypocritical Democrats
After the election Biden called for unity with Trump supporters. Just how has the Democratic Party embraced unity since the election of President Trump? They began with spying on his campaign. Democratic congressional members boycotted his inauguration. They tried to impeach him based on a fake dossier and a Ukraine phone call. I watched as Nancy Pelosi tore up his State of the Union address. Democratic run cities turned down the support he offered to stop the rioting and looting while at the same time their police are being defunded. They blamed him over a pandemic of which he had no control. The Democratic Party used the media to spread lies about him.
In closing, I plan to give Biden the same support that he and his party gave President Trump.
Gary Tuma, Blair
Social media quagmire
Anyone who knows me is aware that I dislike most social media platforms. While I rarely use them, I have still felt as if I’m logged into many social media sites daily. Instead, I try to keep up with the news via news apps, reading the OWH and watching local and cable TV news. I implore anyone reading to look up media bias charts and be truly connected to at least one source in the middle sections (OWH/AP News is in there, so congrats!) and remember that the term “radical” can be used on the “left” or “right” wing.
I’d possibly peruse social media more if there weren’t so many rabbit holes. There are too many false statements, doctored videos or general misinformation and not enough recipients who are willing or possibly care enough to put in any effort to verify or corroborate the information they read or watch before repeating it. Initially, social media had a purpose, which largely was to keep family and friends connected. Those platforms met their purpose (long ago) and then expanded the horizons, for better or for worse. #sad
Ted Hart, Omaha
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!