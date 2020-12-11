The Public Pulse: Texas lawsuit a farce; Great job, postal workers; Omaha trash pickup

Sonja Switzer, Omaha

How Biden won

In her Dec. 5 Pulse letter, Sr. Mary Hlas asked how President-elect Biden won this district and repeated the falsehood that he can’t “complete his sentences.” If she actually listened to Biden, she would know that he is an articulate orator who speaks with compassion and information. As for all those votes, while Trump supporters enthusiastically attended his coronavirus super-spreader rallies, Biden supporters were volunteering day after day to contact potential voters, make sure they were registered, urging them to vote by mail, providing information as to how and where to vote and checking to make sure they had a plan to do so. All these volunteers were joined by the many people with disabilities, people of color and naturalized citizens, the type of people whom President Trump has mocked, made fun of or otherwise disrespected.

These, plus voters who split their ticket because they approve of Rep. Bacon but want a president who actually leads, enabled Joe Biden to win this district. These voters want to regain the soul of America and a leader who helps us follow our better angels — goals Sr. Mary surely approves.

Eleanor Rogan, Omaha

Hypocritical Democrats