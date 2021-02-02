The Public Pulse: Thank health workers; Exorcism perspectives; Honoring a hero

Thanks goes long way
I’m a Vietnam veteran. I proudly wear my veteran’s cap when I’m out. I am often thanked for my service, which is greatly appreciated, considering what Vietnam vets met when we returned home. It was an honor to serve.
The other day I was shopping with my wife at Hy-Vee when I noticed a young lady wear a face mask which indicated a local medical hospital. It dawned on me that these are front-line defenders like vets are. She also was wearing what I assumed were medical scrubs. I stopped her and asked her if she was in the medical industry, which she acknowledged.
It hit me then and I just said “thank you.” She appeared to be a bit stunned and said how nice that was. I could tell just by the smile in her eyes it was very appreciated.
So, you can thank a vet, but don’t forget to let medical personnel know how much you appreciate them. Especially with what we have been dealing with for almost a year. “A thank you” goes a long way.
Mike Covolo, Omaha
A holy priest
An article in the Jan. 30 edition of the OWH provided a rather negative report on Rev. David Fulton’s trip to the Trump Jan. 6 rally in D.C. I don’t know Fr. Fulton, but want to comment based on the report.
Sounds like Fulton is a Trump supporter, thinks the Nov. 3 election was flawed, believes Satan (demons) exists in the halls of Congress, and he want to do what he can in a peaceful open manner to address his beliefs. So what actions did he take?
He went to the rally, as did thousands of others. He was “dressed as a priest.” Archbishop Lucas said he shouldn’t have been there dressed as a priest and later stated, “I condemn his participation in the event in the strongest terms.” It’s clear to me the archbishop condemns everyone’s participation. The reporter probably approached him because of his garb. I don’t agree with the archbishop, so I don’t see a problem.
Sounds like Fulton and the Archdiocese both believe in the power of exorcism, but you can perform the ritual only if you’re certified. I’m thinking that if Fulton can act on behalf of the Good Lord to forgive sinners and can change water and wine into the body and blood of Christ in Mass, he can sure try, certified or not, to extract Satan from the halls of Congress.
Based on what I read in the article, I’m inclined to agree with the unidentified person standing next to Fulton: “He’s a good man, he’s a holy priest.”
Anthony Schieffer, Columbus, Neb.
The right values
Two questions for Rev. David Fulton, highlighted in The World-Herald on Jan. 30:
Practicing Catholics like Joe Biden and his wife and over 80 million voters who believe the presidential election was legitimate should be exorcised, freed of demons, while thrice-married Trump — who first downplayed, and then unconscionably with lethal consequences, ignored the modern-day plague — should be slavishly followed?
So-called liberal progressives — who believe extending needed health insurance to all, who believe we as a country must protect our air, water and soil (God’s creation), who believe children should not be separated from their parents at the border — need to be exorcised?
Makes me think at least some of his parishioners may want their donations that pay his salary returned to them for better use — like helping the poor among us. You know, as Jesus enjoined his followers to do.
Vince McAndrew, Union, Neb.
Exorcism’s limits
My heart was heavy for the priest who went to D.C. to perform an exorcism on the U.S. Capitol. The demons stormed it anyway. Guess an exorcism doesn’t work on that large of a group. So sad!
Veronica Galloway, Omaha
New motto needed
So now the state has to dip into the treasury to bail out the “lowest bidder” in order to ensure continued care of the most vulnerable among us, abused and neglected children.
How can it be that we are seeing this same sad farce for a second time in recent memory? And all because the state statutes are apparently written in such a way that cost is the ultimate and final arbiter of contracting decisions. As this disgraceful development amply demonstrates, ability to perform is surely more important than initial dollars and cents. Lack of capacity not only penalizes the recipients of these services, with God knows what consequences in this instance, it also requires the state to backpedal with a no-bid expensive bailout or to accept substandard goods and services.
It seems to this taxpayer that the motto Nebraska Nice should be rewritten as Nebraska Stupid.
Peter Gadzinski, Omaha
Pro-life message
Impressive, very impressive — all the pictures and informative articles in the Omaha World-Herald about the recent pro-life activities. Since I did not get to go to these because of Covid-19, it was great to read about the car caravan from Skutt Catholic High School and all the diapers collected, to read about the turnout for the Walk for Life in Lincoln, and to read about the Students for Life gathering at 72nd and Dodge.
Thank you for these articles about the efforts of pro-life being concerned about the lives of unborn babies. They don’t want to take away the right of women to good health care; they care about the life of the baby and the mother.
We are all supposed to advocate for justice, liberty and life and witness to truth and goodness. The baby has done nothing wrong. Why should it be killed?
Angie Wingert, Omaha