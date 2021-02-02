The Public Pulse: Thank health workers; Exorcism perspectives; Honoring a hero

Thanks goes long way

I’m a Vietnam veteran. I proudly wear my veteran’s cap when I’m out. I am often thanked for my service, which is greatly appreciated, considering what Vietnam vets met when we returned home. It was an honor to serve.

The other day I was shopping with my wife at Hy-Vee when I noticed a young lady wear a face mask which indicated a local medical hospital. It dawned on me that these are front-line defenders like vets are. She also was wearing what I assumed were medical scrubs. I stopped her and asked her if she was in the medical industry, which she acknowledged.

It hit me then and I just said “thank you.” She appeared to be a bit stunned and said how nice that was. I could tell just by the smile in her eyes it was very appreciated.

So, you can thank a vet, but don’t forget to let medical personnel know how much you appreciate them. Especially with what we have been dealing with for almost a year. “A thank you” goes a long way.

Mike Covolo, Omaha

